NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, December 24

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Image on a “Fleece Navidad” sweater, perhaps : SHEEP 6 Elves have pointy ones : EARS 10 Ref’s ring ruling : TKO 13 Exchanged messages, say : TEXTED 15 “Nevertheless …” : THATSAID 17 Word before room or key : ESCAPE 18 Invasive amphibian introduced to Australia in the 1930s : CANETOAD 19 Enjoyed a gingerbread man, say : ATE 20 One might be made with a snow shovel : PATH 22 Wall St. debut : IPO 23 Moisturizing stick : LIPBALM 25 Available from a keg : ONDRAFT 29 Appease, as hunger : SATE 30 Alphabet ender, in Britain : ZED 32 Fossilized tree resin : AMBER 33 Confidentiality contract, for short : NDA 36 Bird on the Canadian dollar coin : LOON 38 Place, as a wager : LAY 39 Classic ballet set on Christmas Eve, with a hint to four black squares in this puzzle : THENUTCRACKER 43 τ : TAU 44 Lago contents : AGUA 45 Ticketmaster add-on : FEE 46 Deep-fried cookies at a county fair : OREOS 48 Mole : SPY 50 Mother of Zeus : RHEA 54 What you may have to do if someone doesn’t take charge? : PAYCASH 56 “That’s disgusting!” : EWGROSS 59 “Let me think …” : HMM 60 Office monitor, in brief : OSHA 61 Nail polish brand with “Funny Bunny” and “Bubble Bath” shades : OPI 62 Latvian or Liechtensteiner : EUROPEAN 66 Perfect world : UTOPIA 68 Mild chili designation : ONEALARM 69 What some bees collect in special “baskets” on their legs : POLLEN 70 “And giving a ___, up the chimney he rose” (“A Visit From St. Nicholas” excerpt) : NOD 71 Great Lake with the shortest name : ERIE 72 Books it? : READS

Down