NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, December 24

1 Amazing bargains : STEALS
2 Greek goddess of the hearth : HESTIA
3 Not counting : EXCEPT
4 Uber calculation, for short : ETA
5 Title pig of children’s TV : PEPPA
6 Make an engraving : ETCH
7 Sound of an epiphany : AHA
8 Entered hurriedly : RANIN
9 Irish jig, for one : STEPDANCE
10 “The ___ of Pooh” (Benjamin Hoff book) : TAO
11 Seoul-based automaker : KIA
12 “That’s strange …” : ODD
14 “You’re on!” : DEAL
16 Seattle team with which Sue Bird won four W.N.B.A. championships : STORM
21 Celebrity gossip site : TMZ
24 “Molto ___” : BENE
25 Something carbon monoxide lacks : ODOR
26 Partner of ready and willing : ABLE
27 Subject of a famous F.D.R. quote : FEAR
28 Have a go at : TRY
31 Yosemite peak, familiarly : ELCAP
34 Something collected for genealogy testing : DNASAMPLE
35 Last mo. of summer vacation : AUG
37 Lummox : OAF
39 Skater Lipinski : TARA
40 Singer Lewis with a cameo in “Back to the Future” : HUEY
41 ___ Push (N.F.L. play also known as the Brotherly Shove) : TUSH
42 Deborah of “The King and I” : KERR
43 Toy that spins : TOP
47 Astronaut Ellen who was the first Hispanic woman in space : OCHOA
49 “Can I help you?” : YES
51 Ado : HOOPLA
52 Caught a glimpse of : ESPIED
53 “Crazy Rich ___” (hit 2018 film) : ASIANS
55 Calumniate : SMEAR
57 Trounce, informally : WHUP
58 College athlete who plays in “The Swamp” : GATOR
60 Treater’s words : ONME
62 Ages and ages : EON
63 Game with Draw 4 cards : UNO
64 Color associated with Santa since an 1881 Thomas Nast cartoon : RED
65 NPR host Shapiro : ARI
67 Repeated exclamation in the song “Hot Hot Hot” : OLE