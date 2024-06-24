 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, December 24

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Image on a “Fleece Navidad” sweater, perhaps : SHEEP
6 Elves have pointy ones : EARS
10 Ref’s ring ruling : TKO
13 Exchanged messages, say : TEXTED
15 “Nevertheless …” : THATSAID
17 Word before room or key : ESCAPE
18 Invasive amphibian introduced to Australia in the 1930s : CANETOAD
19 Enjoyed a gingerbread man, say : ATE
20 One might be made with a snow shovel : PATH
22 Wall St. debut : IPO
23 Moisturizing stick : LIPBALM
25 Available from a keg : ONDRAFT
29 Appease, as hunger : SATE
30 Alphabet ender, in Britain : ZED
32 Fossilized tree resin : AMBER
33 Confidentiality contract, for short : NDA
36 Bird on the Canadian dollar coin : LOON
38 Place, as a wager : LAY
39 Classic ballet set on Christmas Eve, with a hint to four black squares in this puzzle : THENUTCRACKER
43 τ : TAU
44 Lago contents : AGUA
45 Ticketmaster add-on : FEE
46 Deep-fried cookies at a county fair : OREOS
48 Mole : SPY
50 Mother of Zeus : RHEA
54 What you may have to do if someone doesn’t take charge? : PAYCASH
56 “That’s disgusting!” : EWGROSS
59 “Let me think …” : HMM
60 Office monitor, in brief : OSHA
61 Nail polish brand with “Funny Bunny” and “Bubble Bath” shades : OPI
62 Latvian or Liechtensteiner : EUROPEAN
66 Perfect world : UTOPIA
68 Mild chili designation : ONEALARM
69 What some bees collect in special “baskets” on their legs : POLLEN
70 “And giving a ___, up the chimney he rose” (“A Visit From St. Nicholas” excerpt) : NOD
71 Great Lake with the shortest name : ERIE
72 Books it? : READS
Related

Down

1 Amazing bargains : STEALS
2 Greek goddess of the hearth : HESTIA
3 Not counting : EXCEPT
4 Uber calculation, for short : ETA
5 Title pig of children’s TV : PEPPA
6 Make an engraving : ETCH
7 Sound of an epiphany : AHA
8 Entered hurriedly : RANIN
9 Irish jig, for one : STEPDANCE
10 “The ___ of Pooh” (Benjamin Hoff book) : TAO
11 Seoul-based automaker : KIA
12 “That’s strange …” : ODD
14 “You’re on!” : DEAL
16 Seattle team with which Sue Bird won four W.N.B.A. championships : STORM
21 Celebrity gossip site : TMZ
24 “Molto ___” : BENE
25 Something carbon monoxide lacks : ODOR
26 Partner of ready and willing : ABLE
27 Subject of a famous F.D.R. quote : FEAR
28 Have a go at : TRY
31 Yosemite peak, familiarly : ELCAP
34 Something collected for genealogy testing : DNASAMPLE
35 Last mo. of summer vacation : AUG
37 Lummox : OAF
39 Skater Lipinski : TARA
40 Singer Lewis with a cameo in “Back to the Future” : HUEY
41 ___ Push (N.F.L. play also known as the Brotherly Shove) : TUSH
42 Deborah of “The King and I” : KERR
43 Toy that spins : TOP
47 Astronaut Ellen who was the first Hispanic woman in space : OCHOA
49 “Can I help you?” : YES
51 Ado : HOOPLA
52 Caught a glimpse of : ESPIED
53 “Crazy Rich ___” (hit 2018 film) : ASIANS
55 Calumniate : SMEAR
57 Trounce, informally : WHUP
58 College athlete who plays in “The Swamp” : GATOR
60 Treater’s words : ONME
62 Ages and ages : EON
63 Game with Draw 4 cards : UNO
64 Color associated with Santa since an 1881 Thomas Nast cartoon : RED
65 NPR host Shapiro : ARI
67 Repeated exclamation in the song “Hot Hot Hot” : OLE

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
At the end of 2024, Xbox finds itself as a crossroads
The Mental Wellness Awareness Xbox design.

At the end of 2024, Xbox finds itself at a crossroads that many fans wouldn’t have anticipated at the start of the year.

Finally bearing the fruits of its pricey Activision Blizzard acqusition, Xbox has had one of its most consistent years in terms of game output. Game Pass received a healthy number of day-one games throughout the year, and Microsoft delivered a new first-party title to the service every month between September and December.

Read more