NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, December 25

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Franken and Sharpton : ALS 4 Like many college dorms : COED 8 Wood-shaping tool : RASP 12 State school near the Allegheny River, familiarly : PITT 14 Chump : SUCKA 15 Kuwaiti leader : EMIR 16 Destination for the Taj Express : AGRA 17 Upper atmosphere : ETHER 18 Atmosphere in the room : VIBE 19 Bud : CHUM 20 Ding-dongs : MORONS 22 “___ anges dans nos campagnes” (French carol) : LES 23 Start of an encrypted web address : HTTPS 25 More, on a music score : PIU 26 What some fear A.I. might become : AWARE 28 Format for an English final, maybe : ESSAYTEST 30 Instruction from a taxi driver : GETIN 31 ___ Blanc : MONT 32 Best in a hot dog competition : OUTEAT 33 Outfits : GETUPS 37 Actress Rooney of 2015’s “Carol” : MARA 39 Sailor’s “Stop!” : AVAST 40 Large waterfalls : CATARACTS 45 Unidentified person, in slang : RANDO 46 Ox’s stablemate in a traditional Nativity scene : ASS 47 Skate park jump : OLLIE 48 OLED alternative : LCD 49 Insect with a single ear found on its chest : MANTIS 52 Watch over : TEND 53 Hungarian violinist Leopold : AUER 55 Base boss, informally : SARGE 56 “Every cloud ___ silver lining” : HASA 57 Animated clownfish : NEMO 58 Name derived from the Greek for “peace” : IRENE 59 Whence the gingerbread man : OVEN 60 Funny Arnaz : DESI 61 Votes for : AYES 62 Pairs of jolly bells? : ELS

Down