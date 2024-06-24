 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, December 25

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Franken and Sharpton : ALS
4 Like many college dorms : COED
8 Wood-shaping tool : RASP
12 State school near the Allegheny River, familiarly : PITT
14 Chump : SUCKA
15 Kuwaiti leader : EMIR
16 Destination for the Taj Express : AGRA
17 Upper atmosphere : ETHER
18 Atmosphere in the room : VIBE
19 Bud : CHUM
20 Ding-dongs : MORONS
22 “___ anges dans nos campagnes” (French carol) : LES
23 Start of an encrypted web address : HTTPS
25 More, on a music score : PIU
26 What some fear A.I. might become : AWARE
28 Format for an English final, maybe : ESSAYTEST
30 Instruction from a taxi driver : GETIN
31 ___ Blanc : MONT
32 Best in a hot dog competition : OUTEAT
33 Outfits : GETUPS
37 Actress Rooney of 2015’s “Carol” : MARA
39 Sailor’s “Stop!” : AVAST
40 Large waterfalls : CATARACTS
45 Unidentified person, in slang : RANDO
46 Ox’s stablemate in a traditional Nativity scene : ASS
47 Skate park jump : OLLIE
48 OLED alternative : LCD
49 Insect with a single ear found on its chest : MANTIS
52 Watch over : TEND
53 Hungarian violinist Leopold : AUER
55 Base boss, informally : SARGE
56 “Every cloud ___ silver lining” : HASA
57 Animated clownfish : NEMO
58 Name derived from the Greek for “peace” : IRENE
59 Whence the gingerbread man : OVEN
60 Funny Arnaz : DESI
61 Votes for : AYES
62 Pairs of jolly bells? : ELS
Down

1 Navajo neighbors : APACHE
2 What might be strung from the item hidden in this puzzle : LIGHTS
3 Walks with confidence : STRUTS
4 Prepare, as a watermelon : CUTOPEN
5 Holiday carol … or a literal hint to what can be drawn by connecting nine letters when this puzzle is finished : OCHRISTMASTREE
6 Just manage, as a win : EKEOUT
7 Mend, as a stocking : DARN
8 Cleric’s title: Abbr. : REV
9 “Have you started without me?” : AMILATE
10 Region near the North Pole : SIBERIA
11 What might be set under the item hidden in this puzzle : PRESENT
13 Florida city or bay : TAMPA
14 School yr. part : SEM
21 Arizona’s ___ National Park : SAGUARO
24 Red nose during wintertime, maybe? : SYMPTOM
27 Like fresh paint : WET
29 Go-___ : TOS
32 Singer Rita : ORA
33 What might be draped from the item hidden in this puzzle : GARLAND
34 One seeking refuge from a dangerous situation : EVACUEE
35 Some two-seaters : TANDEMS
36 Euro competitor, for short : USD
38 Handle things? : ATSIGNS
40 Tweety Bird, e.g. : CANARY
41 Even if, casually : ALTHO
42 Rend : CLEAVE
43 What might be hung from the item hidden in this puzzle : TINSEL
44 Civics, for example : SEDANS
50 Where most of the world’s rice and tea is grown : ASIA
51 Word repeated in the lyric “Do you ___ what I ___?” : SEE
54 King of France : ROI

