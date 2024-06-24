NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, December 26

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Targets of crunches, informally : ABS 4 “Smart” guy : ALEC 8 Vibes : AURAS 13 Hawaiian dish with cubed fish : POKEBOWL 15 Perceptive : ASTUTE 16 End-of-year hope : PAYRAISE 17 Lawyers, collectively : THEBAR 18 Astronauts’ outpost, for short : ISS 19 Like the last name of swimming legend Diana Nyad : APT 21 Original N.Y.C. subway line : IRT 22 Vampire hunter’s weapon : STAKE 25 “Well, that’s just perfect” : GREAT 27 Telluride maker (that’s 6,000+ miles away from Telluride) : KIA 28 Faith Hill hit with the lyric “It’s perpetual bliss” : THISKISS 29 Slim-fitting bottom : PENCILSKIRT 31 Humorist Bombeck : ERMA 32 Spoiled : BAD 33 Forgo a ring, maybe : KNOCK 35 Fills in the gaps of, in a way : PUTTIES 37 Futuristic zappers : RAYGUNS 39 Samira Wiley’s role on “The Handmaid’s Tale” : MOIRA 40 Pops : DAD 41 A thing of the passed? : OBIT 42 Wetland fuel source : PEATBOG 44 Breaking the fourth wall, say : META 45 Cartoon frame : CEL 47 Snarkily disparaging : SNIDE 48 Like a baby in need of burping : GASSY 49 Dismiss abruptly : AXE 50 Dutch banking giant : ING 51 Get to 21 first in cornhole, e.g. : WIN 52 Oscar nominee for “Carrie” : SPACEK 55 Peak picker-uppers, as depicted three times in this puzzle’s grid : SKILIFTS 60 “Money talks” : CASHISKING 61 Unapproved, pharmaceutically : OFFLABEL 62 Remained home for supper : ATEIN 63 CBS drama with five spinoffs : NCIS 64 In need of salt, say : ICY

Down