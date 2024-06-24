 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, December 26

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Targets of crunches, informally : ABS
4 “Smart” guy : ALEC
8 Vibes : AURAS
13 Hawaiian dish with cubed fish : POKEBOWL
15 Perceptive : ASTUTE
16 End-of-year hope : PAYRAISE
17 Lawyers, collectively : THEBAR
18 Astronauts’ outpost, for short : ISS
19 Like the last name of swimming legend Diana Nyad : APT
21 Original N.Y.C. subway line : IRT
22 Vampire hunter’s weapon : STAKE
25 “Well, that’s just perfect” : GREAT
27 Telluride maker (that’s 6,000+ miles away from Telluride) : KIA
28 Faith Hill hit with the lyric “It’s perpetual bliss” : THISKISS
29 Slim-fitting bottom : PENCILSKIRT
31 Humorist Bombeck : ERMA
32 Spoiled : BAD
33 Forgo a ring, maybe : KNOCK
35 Fills in the gaps of, in a way : PUTTIES
37 Futuristic zappers : RAYGUNS
39 Samira Wiley’s role on “The Handmaid’s Tale” : MOIRA
40 Pops : DAD
41 A thing of the passed? : OBIT
42 Wetland fuel source : PEATBOG
44 Breaking the fourth wall, say : META
45 Cartoon frame : CEL
47 Snarkily disparaging : SNIDE
48 Like a baby in need of burping : GASSY
49 Dismiss abruptly : AXE
50 Dutch banking giant : ING
51 Get to 21 first in cornhole, e.g. : WIN
52 Oscar nominee for “Carrie” : SPACEK
55 Peak picker-uppers, as depicted three times in this puzzle’s grid : SKILIFTS
60 “Money talks” : CASHISKING
61 Unapproved, pharmaceutically : OFFLABEL
62 Remained home for supper : ATEIN
63 CBS drama with five spinoffs : NCIS
64 In need of salt, say : ICY
Down

1 Home screen selection : APP
2 Stole onstage : BOA
3 Difficult area of a jigsaw puzzle, maybe : SKY
4 Humble : ABASE
5 Lane in DC? : LOIS
6 Grossed-out cries : EWS
7 Given the go-ahead : CLEARED
8 Pizza oven residue : ASH
9 Beehive State native : UTE
10 Toys once marketed as having “Over three billion combinations, but only one solution” : RUBIKSCUBES
11 Chess : check :: go : ___ : ATARI
12 Tempur-Pedic competitor : SERTA
14 Early 20th-century composer who introduced the typewriter as a percussion instrument : ERIKSATIE
15 Negative campaign tactic : ATTACKAD
20 Signature item : PEN
22 Prefix with any family member : STEP
23 Steady engine sound : THRUM
24 Focus on making others happy : AIMTOPLEASE
25 They might accompany SAT scores : GPAS
26 Minute : TINY
30 Slangy term for an obsession with branded fashion items : LOGOMANIA
32 Coffeehouse poets : BEATNIKS
34 Sweaters and such : KNITS
36 401(k) alternatives : IRAS
37 Short-lived fashion : RAGE
38 Court-ordered delay : STAY
40 Lewis Carroll’s real last name, hence Lewis’s last name in “Jurassic Park” : DODGSON
43 Hamper, e.g. : BIN
45 Caesar’s first stabber : CASCA
46 One living abroad : EXPAT
48 Bass organs : GILLS
51 Something that’s often free in airports but expensive on airplanes : WIFI
53 Life force : CHI
54 Köln one : EIN
56 Fast-food chain with 30,000+ locations : KFC
57 “Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity” org. : FBI
58 Gumshoe : TEC
59 Roguish : SLY

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
