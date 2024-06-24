NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, December 27

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Grandma Moses, for one : FOLKARTIST 11 Turtles and turtle doves come from them : EGGS 15 Accessory named for a British school : ETONCOLLAR 16 Actress Kunis : MILA 17 “Stay tuned” : MORETOCOME 18 Like cricket fields : OVAL 19 High kicks? : HEELS 20 Article of Western wear : VEST 22 Many a first responder, for short : EMT 23 Supple : LITHE 25 Sweet’s counterpart : SAVORY 27 Lab container : FLASK 30 Ones who might invade your space, for short? : ETS 32 Emperor from 54 to 68 : NERO 33 Word after legal or first : AID 34 Drawer with knobs? : ETCHASKETCH 38 Letters of relief : TGIF 40 In the least : ATALL 41 Leaf collector : RAKE 42 Little warning : SHORTNOTICE 45 Resident of the Mojo Dojo Casa House : KEN 46 Peter or Paul, e.g. : TSAR 47 Certain baseball positions: Abbr. : RFS 48 Claims : AVERS 50 Reception problem : STATIC 52 Destination for the van that Kevin fails to board in “Home Alone” : OHARE 54 V.P. candidate name in ’16 and ’24 : TIM 55 Engine sound : PURR 57 Get clean : BATHE 60 In : AMID 62 Place for a king and queen : ROYALCOURT 65 Uber- alternative : MEGA 66 Famous British rock group : STONEHENGE 67 Place for a king and queen : PROM 68 Zeus, in Greek mythology : THUNDERGOD

Down