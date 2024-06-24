 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, December 27

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Grandma Moses, for one : FOLKARTIST
11 Turtles and turtle doves come from them : EGGS
15 Accessory named for a British school : ETONCOLLAR
16 Actress Kunis : MILA
17 “Stay tuned” : MORETOCOME
18 Like cricket fields : OVAL
19 High kicks? : HEELS
20 Article of Western wear : VEST
22 Many a first responder, for short : EMT
23 Supple : LITHE
25 Sweet’s counterpart : SAVORY
27 Lab container : FLASK
30 Ones who might invade your space, for short? : ETS
32 Emperor from 54 to 68 : NERO
33 Word after legal or first : AID
34 Drawer with knobs? : ETCHASKETCH
38 Letters of relief : TGIF
40 In the least : ATALL
41 Leaf collector : RAKE
42 Little warning : SHORTNOTICE
45 Resident of the Mojo Dojo Casa House : KEN
46 Peter or Paul, e.g. : TSAR
47 Certain baseball positions: Abbr. : RFS
48 Claims : AVERS
50 Reception problem : STATIC
52 Destination for the van that Kevin fails to board in “Home Alone” : OHARE
54 V.P. candidate name in ’16 and ’24 : TIM
55 Engine sound : PURR
57 Get clean : BATHE
60 In : AMID
62 Place for a king and queen : ROYALCOURT
65 Uber- alternative : MEGA
66 Famous British rock group : STONEHENGE
67 Place for a king and queen : PROM
68 Zeus, in Greek mythology : THUNDERGOD
Down

1 Like “France” in French: Abbr. : FEM
2 Texter’s hedge : OTOH
3 The stuff of legends : LORE
4 Demonstrates reverence, in a way : KNEELS
5 Impersonate : ACTLIKE
6 Place to rest after a flight : ROOST
7 Spa offering, in brief : TLC
8 Trendy compliment with shady undertones : ILOVETHATFORYOU
9 “I totally relate” : SAME
10 Lock : TRESS
11 Musical prefix with -core : EMO
12 Approximately : GIVEORTAKE
13 David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust, for one : GLAMROCKER
14 Like movie popcorn : SALTY
21 Hot weather wear : TANK
24 Be a pest to : HECTOR
26 Take quite a turn : VEER
27 Antoine Caliste Domino Jr., familiarly : FATS
28 Antiburglary device : LIGHTTIMER
29 “See ya!” : ADIOSAMIGO
31 Language family of the Pacific Northwest : SALISH
35 Like palomino horses : TAN
36 Utah airport inits. : SLC
37 Feathery layers : HENS
39 People rush to get into it : FRAT
43 Set off : TRIP
44 Swimmer’s complaint : EARACHE
49 Nay sayer : VETOER
50 Distinctive mark : STAMP
51 Put a hex on à la Shakespeare : CURST
53 Possessing a full range of physical and mental faculties : ABLED
56 Veronica who wrote the “Divergent” series : ROTH
58 Chilled : HUNG
59 As a result : ERGO
61 Prevent from running : DAM
63 Author Patchett : ANN
64 “Ideas change everything” org. : TED

