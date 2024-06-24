 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, December 28

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Fans flip for it : SPORTSPAGE
11 Deflection technique : WHATABOUTISM
13 Iconic accessory worn by 1-Down : DEERSTALKERCAP
15 Acts human, proverbially : ERRS
16 Medical container : VIAL
17 Infamous bushranger Kelly : NED
19 Hand-drawn frame : CEL
20 Posthumous title : SAINT
22 Far from floor-reaching : MINI
23 One for the books, in brief? : CFO
24 Hurt : STUNG
25 Feature of English, but not Chinese : TENSE
26 Narrative thread : ARC
27 Classic red rubber dog toy : KONG
28 Get lost : BEATIT
29 Manage : EKEOUT
31 Call to a crew : LANDHO
32 Letter-shaped apparel : TSHIRT
33 Unit cost? : RENT
34 Tree creature of fiction : ENT
36 Wanting : SHORT
37 Singles, say : SONGS
38 Juilliard offering, in brief : MFA
39 + or – : POLE
40 Compromises : BENDS
41 Birth control option : IUD
42 Simple operation : SUM
43 Jenkins known as “The First Lady of Children’s Music” : ELLA
44 Kind of vaccine : MRNA
45 Sesquipedalia : TENDOLLARWORDS
50 Some celebrity memorabilia : SIGNEDPHOTOS
51 Current from currents : HYDROPOWER
Down

1 Guinness’s second-most-portrayed literary character in film, after Dracula : SHERLOCKHOLMES
2 Target scores : PARS
3 They start with coin tosses, in brief : OTS
4 Singer in the family? : RAT
5 Schedule inits. : TBA
6 What are you doing? : SOLVING
7 First trimester woe, informally : PUKING
8 Bothered : ATEAT
9 Part of some superhero names : GIRL
10 What’s left of F1 : ESC
11 “Sorry, that’s the last one” : WEREFRESHOUT
12 One asked “to change his ways,” per a 1988 hit : MANINTHEMIRROR
13 Label that first signed the Rolling Stones : DECCA
14 Sources of retirement income : PENSIONFUNDS
18 Paleolithic, for example : DIET
20 Strong draft : STOUT
21 Hilda or Zelda, to Sabrina the Teenage Witch : AUNT
22 Beverage that begins with a bee? : MEAD
24 Hybrid sportswear : SKORT
25 Gear that’s a homophone of 25-Across : TENTS
28 Fringe : British English :: ___ : American English : BANGS
30 Snakes were famously driven from it, in legend : EIRE
31 Impart : LEND
32 There are nine in a shot glass: Abbr. : TSPS
33 World’s highest-paid athlete in 2024 : RONALDO
35 Cues for applause : TADAS
37 One side of a deal : SELLER
40 Lightheaded? : BLOND
43 High-strung : EDGY
44 Bit of dust : MOTE
46 Major inits. in biomedical research : NIH
47 Clock, e.g. : APP
48 Corinthian character : RHO
49 “Neat!” : WOW

