NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, December 28

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Fans flip for it : SPORTSPAGE 11 Deflection technique : WHATABOUTISM 13 Iconic accessory worn by 1-Down : DEERSTALKERCAP 15 Acts human, proverbially : ERRS 16 Medical container : VIAL 17 Infamous bushranger Kelly : NED 19 Hand-drawn frame : CEL 20 Posthumous title : SAINT 22 Far from floor-reaching : MINI 23 One for the books, in brief? : CFO 24 Hurt : STUNG 25 Feature of English, but not Chinese : TENSE 26 Narrative thread : ARC 27 Classic red rubber dog toy : KONG 28 Get lost : BEATIT 29 Manage : EKEOUT 31 Call to a crew : LANDHO 32 Letter-shaped apparel : TSHIRT 33 Unit cost? : RENT 34 Tree creature of fiction : ENT 36 Wanting : SHORT 37 Singles, say : SONGS 38 Juilliard offering, in brief : MFA 39 + or – : POLE 40 Compromises : BENDS 41 Birth control option : IUD 42 Simple operation : SUM 43 Jenkins known as “The First Lady of Children’s Music” : ELLA 44 Kind of vaccine : MRNA 45 Sesquipedalia : TENDOLLARWORDS 50 Some celebrity memorabilia : SIGNEDPHOTOS 51 Current from currents : HYDROPOWER

Down