 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, December 29

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 “The Soul ___ Itself” (Emily Dickinson poem) : UNTO
5 Conceal : CLOAK
10 Gamer’s annoyance : LAG
13 Wail, blubber, etc. : BAWL
17 One of six in garden croquet : HOOP
18 Emmy-winning drama series set in the Midwest : FARGO
19 Disney C.E.O. Bob : IGER
21 Early phase of software development : ALPHA
22 Electrician who might put in overtime after a bad storm : LINEWORKER
24 Politico Buttigieg : PETE
25 Partner of dreams : HOPES
26 Anesthetized : UNDER
27 Have a banquet : DINE
28 Graphics that show trends : LINECHARTS
30 Like cobras and some jackets : HOODED
32 Doc that ensures secrecy : NDA
33 Rapscallion : ROGUE
34 Dog with “small black eyes that twinkled merrily on either side of his funny, wee nose” : TOTO
35 Prepared : SET
37 Lion’s prey : ANTELOPE
39 Preceding times : EVES
40 Loud whistlers : KETTLES
44 Unnecessarily lengthen, as an essay : PAD
45 Brought aboard : LADED
47 Language from which “curry” comes : TAMIL
48 Increased suddenly : SURGED
51 “No time to lose!” : CMON
53 Without help : ALONE
54 Step (on) : TREAD
55 Dien Bien ___, 1954 battle site in Vietnam : PHU
56 Dough dispenser : ATM
59 Hard hits off the bat : LINEDRIVES
61 McEvoy of cosmetics : TRISH
63 Dish of chopped meat, potatoes and onions : HASH
66 Portrayer of Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” : DEPP
67 Author Zola : EMILE
68 Large Starbucks size : VENTI
69 Fascinated by : INTO
70 Potatoes, on an Indian menu : ALOO
71 Nb3, Bxh7, Ra4, etc. : MOVES
72 The Macarena and Cha Cha Slide, for two : LINEDANCES
74 Education support grp. : PTA
76 “The Simpsons” character who says “I’ve done everything the Bible says! Even the stuff that contradicts the other stuff!” : NED
77 Love affair : AMOUR
78 Corrupt : TAINT
79 Snack brand with “Classic” and “Wavy” varieties : LAYS
81 Iced coffee drink : FRAPPE
82 Colorings : TINTS
83 Jamie who pitched on eight major-league teams over his 25-year career : MOYER
86 Weigh (down) : BOG
87 Wild tours : SAFARIS
89 Grave : DIRE
90 They might make you jump : UPARROWS
95 Winter mo. : DEC
96 Praiseful poems : ODES
97 Attack from all sides : BESET
98 Solar wind particle : ION
100 Places to dock : WHARFS
105 Defensive position : LINEBACKER
107 Catch : SNAG
109 Man’s name meaning “strong” in Hebrew : ETHAN
110 Director Sam : RAIMI
111 Exude, as charm : OOZE
112 Indication of where to cut … or something written five times in this puzzle? : DASHEDLINE
114 Gave support : AIDED
115 Seeks compensation, maybe : SUES
116 Relative of a badger : OTTER
117 Starter with chips? : ANTE
118 “___ Turismo” (2023 film) : GRAN
119 Certain fantasy football stats : TDS
120 Part of MGM : MAYER
121 Rise dramatically : SOAR
Related

Down

1 “Don’t even think about it” : UH-UH
2 Proscribed action : NO-NO
3 Kind of list : TO-DO
4 Opinion piece : OP-ED
5 Exec in charge of investments : CFO
6 Product of rendering : LARD
7 Big name in pest control : ORKIN
8 Plan for the day : AGENDA
9 Like bibimbap : KOREAN
10 Watch one’s language? : LIP-READ
11 From time immemorial : AGE-OLD
12 Very start : GET-GO
13 Full of unnecessary costs, as a budget : BLOATED
14 Sign off on : APPROVE
15 Sharpened : WHETTED
16 Loops around a rodeo : LASSOS
20 Sign on again : RE-UP
21 “That feels good” : AHH
23 Fought in a ring : WRESTLED
29 Green with the bowdlerized hit “Forget You” : CEELO
31 Home state of the senator Lisa Blunt Rochester: Abbr. : DEL
36 It’s heard in a hearing : TESTIMONY
38 Pulled a classic prank on, for short : TPED
40 Superman’s birth name : KAL-EL
41 Genre for Fall Out Boy : EMO-POP
42 Descriptor for a dictator : TIN-POT
43 Stays alive : SURVIVES
46 Santa ___ : ANA
47 Magic word? : TA-DA
49 Lurched : REELED
50 What Boyle’s law pertains to : GASES
51 Bar exercises : CHIN-UPS
52 Highly recommended story : MUST-READ
55 Awaiting surgery, informally : PRE-OP
57 Vanishing point? : THINAIR
58 Henry who composed the theme for “The Pink Panther” : MANCINI
60 Sleep stage : REM
61 Rating that signifies lewdness or violence : TV-MA
62 Concealed : HID
64 Medical inserts : STENTS
65 Parasites’ needs : HOSTS
73 Quite fond of, with “to” : ATTACHED
75 Hefeweizen, e.g. : ALE
77 Jason’s ship : ARGO
80 Vacation destination in the Caribbean : ARUBA
81 Stronghold : FORTRESS
83 Place to hover : MID-AIR
84 Big name in frozen food : ORE-IDA
85 Obsequious types : YES-MEN
86 Sauntered (in) : BREEZED
88 Meager : FEW
89 Closefitting headwear, in a variant spelling : DO-RAG
91 ___ Bill, folk hero who is said to have ridden a tornado like a bucking bronco : PECOS
92 Invite on a date : ASKOUT
93 “Honesty is the first chapter in the book of ___”: Thomas Jefferson : WISDOM
94 Piece of classical music : SONATA
99 Repulsive : NASTY
101 Strongman of myth : ATLAS
102 “I Know a ___” (rhyming children’s book) : RHINO
103 Soda with strawberry and pineapple flavors : FANTA
104 Derisive expression : SNEER
106 Auction action : BID
108 Clarified butter : GHEE
113 Botch things : ERR

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
NYT Spelling Bee: answers for Friday, May 10
NYT Spelling Bee logo.

Obsessed with New York Times' games? So are we, and Spelling Bee is one of our favorites. But just like any other NYT game — Wordle, Connections, Strands, and The Mini — we have trouble finishing it occasionally.

If you're stuck on today's Spelling Bee, we're here to help. Check out the article below for a refresher on how to play the game and a list of all the possible words you could spell today.
How to play Spelling Bee

Read more
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more