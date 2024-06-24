NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, December 29

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “The Soul ___ Itself” (Emily Dickinson poem) : UNTO 5 Conceal : CLOAK 10 Gamer’s annoyance : LAG 13 Wail, blubber, etc. : BAWL 17 One of six in garden croquet : HOOP 18 Emmy-winning drama series set in the Midwest : FARGO 19 Disney C.E.O. Bob : IGER 21 Early phase of software development : ALPHA 22 Electrician who might put in overtime after a bad storm : LINEWORKER 24 Politico Buttigieg : PETE 25 Partner of dreams : HOPES 26 Anesthetized : UNDER 27 Have a banquet : DINE 28 Graphics that show trends : LINECHARTS 30 Like cobras and some jackets : HOODED 32 Doc that ensures secrecy : NDA 33 Rapscallion : ROGUE 34 Dog with “small black eyes that twinkled merrily on either side of his funny, wee nose” : TOTO 35 Prepared : SET 37 Lion’s prey : ANTELOPE 39 Preceding times : EVES 40 Loud whistlers : KETTLES 44 Unnecessarily lengthen, as an essay : PAD 45 Brought aboard : LADED 47 Language from which “curry” comes : TAMIL 48 Increased suddenly : SURGED 51 “No time to lose!” : CMON 53 Without help : ALONE 54 Step (on) : TREAD 55 Dien Bien ___, 1954 battle site in Vietnam : PHU 56 Dough dispenser : ATM 59 Hard hits off the bat : LINEDRIVES 61 McEvoy of cosmetics : TRISH 63 Dish of chopped meat, potatoes and onions : HASH 66 Portrayer of Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” : DEPP 67 Author Zola : EMILE 68 Large Starbucks size : VENTI 69 Fascinated by : INTO 70 Potatoes, on an Indian menu : ALOO 71 Nb3, Bxh7, Ra4, etc. : MOVES 72 The Macarena and Cha Cha Slide, for two : LINEDANCES 74 Education support grp. : PTA 76 “The Simpsons” character who says “I’ve done everything the Bible says! Even the stuff that contradicts the other stuff!” : NED 77 Love affair : AMOUR 78 Corrupt : TAINT 79 Snack brand with “Classic” and “Wavy” varieties : LAYS 81 Iced coffee drink : FRAPPE 82 Colorings : TINTS 83 Jamie who pitched on eight major-league teams over his 25-year career : MOYER 86 Weigh (down) : BOG 87 Wild tours : SAFARIS 89 Grave : DIRE 90 They might make you jump : UPARROWS 95 Winter mo. : DEC 96 Praiseful poems : ODES 97 Attack from all sides : BESET 98 Solar wind particle : ION 100 Places to dock : WHARFS 105 Defensive position : LINEBACKER 107 Catch : SNAG 109 Man’s name meaning “strong” in Hebrew : ETHAN 110 Director Sam : RAIMI 111 Exude, as charm : OOZE 112 Indication of where to cut … or something written five times in this puzzle? : DASHEDLINE 114 Gave support : AIDED 115 Seeks compensation, maybe : SUES 116 Relative of a badger : OTTER 117 Starter with chips? : ANTE 118 “___ Turismo” (2023 film) : GRAN 119 Certain fantasy football stats : TDS 120 Part of MGM : MAYER 121 Rise dramatically : SOAR

Down