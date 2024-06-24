NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, December 29

1 “The Soul ___ Itself” (Emily Dickinson poem) : UNTO
5 Conceal : CLOAK
10 Gamer’s annoyance : LAG
13 Wail, blubber, etc. : BAWL
17 One of six in garden croquet : HOOP
18 Emmy-winning drama series set in the Midwest : FARGO
19 Disney C.E.O. Bob : IGER
21 Early phase of software development : ALPHA
22 Electrician who might put in overtime after a bad storm : LINEWORKER
24 Politico Buttigieg : PETE
25 Partner of dreams : HOPES
26 Anesthetized : UNDER
27 Have a banquet : DINE
28 Graphics that show trends : LINECHARTS
30 Like cobras and some jackets : HOODED
32 Doc that ensures secrecy : NDA
33 Rapscallion : ROGUE
34 Dog with “small black eyes that twinkled merrily on either side of his funny, wee nose” : TOTO
35 Prepared : SET
37 Lion’s prey : ANTELOPE
39 Preceding times : EVES
40 Loud whistlers : KETTLES
44 Unnecessarily lengthen, as an essay : PAD
45 Brought aboard : LADED
47 Language from which “curry” comes : TAMIL
48 Increased suddenly : SURGED
51 “No time to lose!” : CMON
53 Without help : ALONE
54 Step (on) : TREAD
55 Dien Bien ___, 1954 battle site in Vietnam : PHU
56 Dough dispenser : ATM
59 Hard hits off the bat : LINEDRIVES
61 McEvoy of cosmetics : TRISH
63 Dish of chopped meat, potatoes and onions : HASH
66 Portrayer of Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” : DEPP
67 Author Zola : EMILE
68 Large Starbucks size : VENTI
69 Fascinated by : INTO
70 Potatoes, on an Indian menu : ALOO
71 Nb3, Bxh7, Ra4, etc. : MOVES
72 The Macarena and Cha Cha Slide, for two : LINEDANCES
74 Education support grp. : PTA
76 “The Simpsons” character who says “I’ve done everything the Bible says! Even the stuff that contradicts the other stuff!” : NED
77 Love affair : AMOUR
78 Corrupt : TAINT
79 Snack brand with “Classic” and “Wavy” varieties : LAYS
81 Iced coffee drink : FRAPPE
82 Colorings : TINTS
83 Jamie who pitched on eight major-league teams over his 25-year career : MOYER
86 Weigh (down) : BOG
87 Wild tours : SAFARIS
89 Grave : DIRE
90 They might make you jump : UPARROWS
95 Winter mo. : DEC
96 Praiseful poems : ODES
97 Attack from all sides : BESET
98 Solar wind particle : ION
100 Places to dock : WHARFS
105 Defensive position : LINEBACKER
107 Catch : SNAG
109 Man’s name meaning “strong” in Hebrew : ETHAN
110 Director Sam : RAIMI
111 Exude, as charm : OOZE
112 Indication of where to cut … or something written five times in this puzzle? : DASHEDLINE
114 Gave support : AIDED
115 Seeks compensation, maybe : SUES
116 Relative of a badger : OTTER
117 Starter with chips? : ANTE
118 “___ Turismo” (2023 film) : GRAN
119 Certain fantasy football stats : TDS
120 Part of MGM : MAYER
121 Rise dramatically : SOAR