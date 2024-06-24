 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, December 3

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Related

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Frame job : SETUP
6 Joke teller : COMIC
11 Part of a baseball uniform : CAP
14 Without company : ALONE
15 “That’s ___!” (“Don’t do it!”) : ANONO
16 Brouhaha : ADO
17 Vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cups and fudge : MOOSETRACKS
19 The “N” of NDA : NON
20 Bathed, old-style : LAVED
21 Adverb that often precedes “possible” : HUMANLY
23 Actor Brody of “The Pianist” : ADRIEN
25 Classic Sichuan dish made with bean curd : MAPOTOFU
26 What the “Mona Lisa” is painted on : WOOD
27 Speaker’s platform : DAIS
29 Perched on : ATOP
30 Sense of self : EGO
31 Attorney general before Garland : BARR
32 Pickle container : JAR
34 What many junk foods contain … with a hint to the initials of 17-, 25-, 48- and 56-Across : EMPTYCALORIES
39 Father of a mule : ASS
40 When doubled, a Hawaiian fish : MAHI
41 Was up on points : LED
43 Place of bliss : EDEN
46 Manicured stretch of grass : LAWN
47 Frat party offering : BEER
48 Bite-size Mars candy, familiarly : MINITWIX
51 Like waters during a storm : CHOPPY
53 Place to store cocktail-making equipment : BARCART
54 Librarian’s reprimand : SHUSH
55 2001 boxing biopic : ALI
56 Fictional burrito on “Parks and Recreation” that “literally killed a guy last year” : MEATTORNADO
60 Director Jean-___ Godard : LUC
61 Violet variety : PANSY
62 Operating system whose logo features a penguin : LINUX
63 Dashboard fig. : MPH
64 Video chat service owned by Microsoft : SKYPE
65 Watched without intervening : SATBY

Down

1 America’s “Uncle” : SAM
2 Chess rating system : ELO
3 Hammer’s home : TOOLROOM
4 Not mentioned : UNSAID
5 Irk : PEEVE
6 One might be red or yellow in soccer : CARD
7 ___ whim : ONA
8 Chocolaty coffee orders : MOCHAS
9 Tattoo, colloquially : INKUP
10 Pink vodka drink : COSMO
11 Lacks the ability to : CANNOT
12 ___ Suárez, former prime minister who lends his name to Spain’s largest airport : ADOLFO
13 Fork over the cash : PONYUP
18 Amount of time for Kate Hudson to “Lose a Guy,” in a 2003 film : TENDAYS
22 Pong company : ATARI
23 Dazzle : AWE
24 Venetian magistrate of old : DOGE
25 “Pulp Fiction” studio : MIRAMAX
28 Curve : ARC
31 First K-pop band to perform at the American Music Awards : BTS
32 Actor who plays Lieutenant Sulu in the rebooted “Star Trek” films : JOHNCHO
33 The N.F.L.’s Cardinals, on scoreboards : ARI
35 Totally stress out : PANIC
36 What a bill may become : LAW
37 Animal that is unable to fly with its ears, regrettably : ELEPHANT
38 Slowly leak : SEEP
42 Not sweet, as wine : DRY
43 Mummify, e.g. : EMBALM
44 Way of getting online that might sound like “beep beep beeHAW beeHAW beeeeeep SHRHRHRHRH” : DIALUP
45 Fortify with nutrients : ENRICH
46 Pileup, as of complaints : LITANY
47 Neighbor of Croatia : BOSNIA
49 Packs (down) : TAMPS
50 Cause, as havoc : WREAK
52 Chucks : HURLS
54 Eye sore? : STYE
57 Baking amt. : TSP
58 Bestow knighthood on : DUB
59 Lead-in to -tocin : OXY

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more
How to beat the Faith-Leap Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3
A Baldur's Gate 3 character lights the way.

The Gauntlet of Shar is, well, quite a gauntlet in Baldur’s Gate 3. This dungeon changes things up a bit by giving you three unique trails to challenge you in different ways. The Faith-Leap Trail is perhaps the most puzzling of them all, and may even appear impossible when you first see it. The thing is, you can't trust your eyes in this trial. There's just too large of a gap between you and the goal for you to cross unless you do as the name suggests and take a leap of faith. But don't just put your faith in Shar and hope for the best -- instead let us show you the path.
How to beat the Faith-Leap Trial

Once you enter this trail after making the blood sacrifice, you will see the Umbral Gem way across a massive death pit. But there actually is a path forward, just an invisible one. The path is the same every time, so as long as you memorize it, you'll be fine, but you should still make a safety save just in case. You only get three tries before anyone you're controlling who falls will die.

Read more
How to solve the Gauntlet of Shar puzzles in Baldur’s Gate 3
Four adventurers exploring a cave with a torch.

Based on the classic pen-and-paper Dungeons and Dragons, it shouldn't surprise you that Baldur's Gate 3 has tons of dungeons to explore. Inside, you will find plenty of monsters, traps, and loot, but perhaps most terrifying of all, puzzles. Most of the game is determined by your character's stats and rolls, but puzzles fall completely on your own ability to solve them. The Gauntlet of Shar, for example, is a dungeon you can find in a couple of different ways, and it's important for both Shadowheart's main Daughter of Darkness quest, as well as Astarion's Palke Elf quest, so there's no avoiding it for too long. There are two main puzzles you hit right away in this dungeon, so let us be your Dungeon Master and guide you through.
How to solve the Mausoleum puzzle

Your first puzzle will appear when you come to the Thorm Mausoleum and involves three paintings. There's a book in this room that gives you a hint as to what to do. It reads "From splendor, to tragedy, to infamy." This is informing you in which order you should interact with the paintings in the room with the coffin. Before you attempt this, go around and disarm all the traps in this room to be safe.

Read more