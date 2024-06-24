NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, December 3

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Frame job : SETUP 6 Joke teller : COMIC 11 Part of a baseball uniform : CAP 14 Without company : ALONE 15 “That’s ___!” (“Don’t do it!”) : ANONO 16 Brouhaha : ADO 17 Vanilla ice cream with peanut butter cups and fudge : MOOSETRACKS 19 The “N” of NDA : NON 20 Bathed, old-style : LAVED 21 Adverb that often precedes “possible” : HUMANLY 23 Actor Brody of “The Pianist” : ADRIEN 25 Classic Sichuan dish made with bean curd : MAPOTOFU 26 What the “Mona Lisa” is painted on : WOOD 27 Speaker’s platform : DAIS 29 Perched on : ATOP 30 Sense of self : EGO 31 Attorney general before Garland : BARR 32 Pickle container : JAR 34 What many junk foods contain … with a hint to the initials of 17-, 25-, 48- and 56-Across : EMPTYCALORIES 39 Father of a mule : ASS 40 When doubled, a Hawaiian fish : MAHI 41 Was up on points : LED 43 Place of bliss : EDEN 46 Manicured stretch of grass : LAWN 47 Frat party offering : BEER 48 Bite-size Mars candy, familiarly : MINITWIX 51 Like waters during a storm : CHOPPY 53 Place to store cocktail-making equipment : BARCART 54 Librarian’s reprimand : SHUSH 55 2001 boxing biopic : ALI 56 Fictional burrito on “Parks and Recreation” that “literally killed a guy last year” : MEATTORNADO 60 Director Jean-___ Godard : LUC 61 Violet variety : PANSY 62 Operating system whose logo features a penguin : LINUX 63 Dashboard fig. : MPH 64 Video chat service owned by Microsoft : SKYPE 65 Watched without intervening : SATBY

Down