NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, December 30

1 Basketball star Curry : STEPH
2 ___ Park, location of Edison’s first major laboratory : MENLO
3 Type of pear : ANJOU
4 Plant affliction that’s below ground : ROOTROT
5 Attempt : TRY
6 Creatures that are actually black with white stripes : ZEBRAS
7 What grads become : ALUMS
8 Tiny complaint : NIT
9 Abominable Snowman : YETI
10 Advances : INROADS
11 Shirley Temple and Virgin Bloody Mary, for two : MOCKTAILS
12 H2O, in Mexico : AGUA
13 “I understand you” : COPY
19 Character described by Austen as “a heroine whom no one but myself will much like” : EMMA
21 Canadian province that’s home to the Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump World Heritage Site : ALBERTA
24 Grasp tightly : GRIP
25 Meh : SOSO
29 Units of force : NEWTONS
30 Gait faster than a walk but slower than a canter : TROT
31 Snakelike fish : EELS
32 Sheep sounds : BAAS
33 “Enchanted” girl in a Gail Carson Levine book : ELLA
34 Biomedical building blocks : STEMCELLS
35 Recede, as the tide : EBB
39 Remove from office : OUST
40 Cry made while pointing : LOOK
43 No-goodnik : SOANDSO
46 Jazz combo instrument : ALTOSAX
48 Dish served from a crockpot : STEW
49 In stacks, like a wedding cake : TIERED
52 Evil hench-animal in “The Lion King” : HYENA
53 “The early bird gets the worm,” for one : ADAGE
54 Landlocked African country : NIGER
55 Prepared to propose : KNELT
56 Wish for a romantic pairing between, in modern parlance : SHIP
57 Pepsi or Coke : COLA
58 Contents of a 23-Across : SAND
62 “How to ___ a ___” (common tutorial topic) : TIE
63 Purple yam common in Filipino cooking : UBE