NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, December 30

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Brainy : SMART
6 Wacky : ZANY
10 Desktop computer that might run Sonoma or Sequoia : IMAC
14 Choir member : TENOR
15 Writer Wiesel : ELIE
16 Forbidden : NOGO
17 Waiter’s imperative after bringing food : ENJOY
18 Flower that reflects yellow when held under one’s chin : BUTTERCUP
20 It might have a twist or hole : PLOT
21 What a sleeve covers : ARM
22 “Don’t worry about me!” : IMOKAY
23 Primitive timer : HOURGLASS
26 Surface for doing exercises : MAT
27 Globes : ORBS
28 Going out romantically : ONADATE
32 #1 pal : BESTIE
35 Language suffix : ESE
36 Father : SIRE
37 Music genre prefix : ALT
38 N.F.L. all-star game : PROBOWL
41 Texter’s reaction to a joke : LOL
42 Some beers : ALES
44 Bathroom fixture : TUB
45 Clinks a glass and gives a speech to : TOASTS
47 Indian pastries with savory fillings : SAMOSAS
49 Obnoxious person, informally : TOOL
50 “All you need is love and a ___” (old saying) : CAT
51 Place for policy wonks : THINKTANK
56 Huge to-dos : SCENES
59 “Sounds good!” : YES
60 Norse god of war and death : ODIN
61 Make logical sense … or what the ends of 18-, 23-, 38- and 51-Across do : HOLDWATER
63 Grammarian’s concern : USAGE
64 Troubles : ILLS
65 Number of planets before Pluto was demoted : NINE
66 Food item that might come with lox : BAGEL
67 El ___, Tex. : PASO
68 Exhausted, metaphorically : DEAD
69 Put forth, as effort : EXERT
Down

1 Basketball star Curry : STEPH
2 ___ Park, location of Edison’s first major laboratory : MENLO
3 Type of pear : ANJOU
4 Plant affliction that’s below ground : ROOTROT
5 Attempt : TRY
6 Creatures that are actually black with white stripes : ZEBRAS
7 What grads become : ALUMS
8 Tiny complaint : NIT
9 Abominable Snowman : YETI
10 Advances : INROADS
11 Shirley Temple and Virgin Bloody Mary, for two : MOCKTAILS
12 H2O, in Mexico : AGUA
13 “I understand you” : COPY
19 Character described by Austen as “a heroine whom no one but myself will much like” : EMMA
21 Canadian province that’s home to the Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump World Heritage Site : ALBERTA
24 Grasp tightly : GRIP
25 Meh : SOSO
29 Units of force : NEWTONS
30 Gait faster than a walk but slower than a canter : TROT
31 Snakelike fish : EELS
32 Sheep sounds : BAAS
33 “Enchanted” girl in a Gail Carson Levine book : ELLA
34 Biomedical building blocks : STEMCELLS
35 Recede, as the tide : EBB
39 Remove from office : OUST
40 Cry made while pointing : LOOK
43 No-goodnik : SOANDSO
46 Jazz combo instrument : ALTOSAX
48 Dish served from a crockpot : STEW
49 In stacks, like a wedding cake : TIERED
52 Evil hench-animal in “The Lion King” : HYENA
53 “The early bird gets the worm,” for one : ADAGE
54 Landlocked African country : NIGER
55 Prepared to propose : KNELT
56 Wish for a romantic pairing between, in modern parlance : SHIP
57 Pepsi or Coke : COLA
58 Contents of a 23-Across : SAND
62 “How to ___ a ___” (common tutorial topic) : TIE
63 Purple yam common in Filipino cooking : UBE

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
