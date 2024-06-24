NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, December 30

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Brainy : SMART 6 Wacky : ZANY 10 Desktop computer that might run Sonoma or Sequoia : IMAC 14 Choir member : TENOR 15 Writer Wiesel : ELIE 16 Forbidden : NOGO 17 Waiter’s imperative after bringing food : ENJOY 18 Flower that reflects yellow when held under one’s chin : BUTTERCUP 20 It might have a twist or hole : PLOT 21 What a sleeve covers : ARM 22 “Don’t worry about me!” : IMOKAY 23 Primitive timer : HOURGLASS 26 Surface for doing exercises : MAT 27 Globes : ORBS 28 Going out romantically : ONADATE 32 #1 pal : BESTIE 35 Language suffix : ESE 36 Father : SIRE 37 Music genre prefix : ALT 38 N.F.L. all-star game : PROBOWL 41 Texter’s reaction to a joke : LOL 42 Some beers : ALES 44 Bathroom fixture : TUB 45 Clinks a glass and gives a speech to : TOASTS 47 Indian pastries with savory fillings : SAMOSAS 49 Obnoxious person, informally : TOOL 50 “All you need is love and a ___” (old saying) : CAT 51 Place for policy wonks : THINKTANK 56 Huge to-dos : SCENES 59 “Sounds good!” : YES 60 Norse god of war and death : ODIN 61 Make logical sense … or what the ends of 18-, 23-, 38- and 51-Across do : HOLDWATER 63 Grammarian’s concern : USAGE 64 Troubles : ILLS 65 Number of planets before Pluto was demoted : NINE 66 Food item that might come with lox : BAGEL 67 El ___, Tex. : PASO 68 Exhausted, metaphorically : DEAD 69 Put forth, as effort : EXERT

Down