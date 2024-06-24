NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, December 31

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 A little off : ASKEW 6 Drive crazy? : SPEED 11 Loops in on an email, for short : CCS 14 Jewish mourning period : SHIVA 15 ___-turvy : TOPSY 16 Soccer stadium chant : OLE 17 VOLT, AMP : POWERCOUPLE 19 One might get tacked on right before purchase : FEE 20 Go around in circles : SPIN 21 Bands’ successes : HITS 22 Disney villain with a pet parrot : JAFAR 24 “Beowulf” and the “Mahabharata,” for two : EPICS 26 Apple gadgets : CORERS 27 First, as a voyage : MAIDEN 30 Buffalo N.H.L.ers : SABRES 31 Summer setting in D.C. : EDT 32 PUNCH, WALLOP : PAIROFSOCKS 36 Member of K-pop’s Blackpink : LISA 38 Oui’s opposite : NON 39 “Hold your horses!” : WAIT 40 FINGER, TOE : DOUBLEDIGIT 45 Mauna ___ : KEA 46 Adjective in the theme of “The Addams Family” : SPOOKY 47 Superlatively impolite : RUDEST 49 Grow up : MATURE 50 Orange box : CRATE 52 Act theatrically : EMOTE 53 Cause of a grimace : PAIN 54 Present day, in brief : XMAS 58 Like some simple home-improvement projects, for short : DIY 59 HINT, TIP : TWOPOINTERS 62 In years past : AGO 63 Core belief : TENET 64 Got going : BEGAN 65 Singer Bega a.k.a. “The King of Mambo” : LOU 66 Bottomless pit : ABYSS 67 10-legged creatures : CRABS

Down