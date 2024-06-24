 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, December 31

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 A little off : ASKEW
6 Drive crazy? : SPEED
11 Loops in on an email, for short : CCS
14 Jewish mourning period : SHIVA
15 ___-turvy : TOPSY
16 Soccer stadium chant : OLE
17 VOLT, AMP : POWERCOUPLE
19 One might get tacked on right before purchase : FEE
20 Go around in circles : SPIN
21 Bands’ successes : HITS
22 Disney villain with a pet parrot : JAFAR
24 “Beowulf” and the “Mahabharata,” for two : EPICS
26 Apple gadgets : CORERS
27 First, as a voyage : MAIDEN
30 Buffalo N.H.L.ers : SABRES
31 Summer setting in D.C. : EDT
32 PUNCH, WALLOP : PAIROFSOCKS
36 Member of K-pop’s Blackpink : LISA
38 Oui’s opposite : NON
39 “Hold your horses!” : WAIT
40 FINGER, TOE : DOUBLEDIGIT
45 Mauna ___ : KEA
46 Adjective in the theme of “The Addams Family” : SPOOKY
47 Superlatively impolite : RUDEST
49 Grow up : MATURE
50 Orange box : CRATE
52 Act theatrically : EMOTE
53 Cause of a grimace : PAIN
54 Present day, in brief : XMAS
58 Like some simple home-improvement projects, for short : DIY
59 HINT, TIP : TWOPOINTERS
62 In years past : AGO
63 Core belief : TENET
64 Got going : BEGAN
65 Singer Bega a.k.a. “The King of Mambo” : LOU
66 Bottomless pit : ABYSS
67 10-legged creatures : CRABS
Down

1 Nile reptiles : ASPS
2 Word after talk or gift : SHOP
3 Green fruit : KIWI
4 Smoothed out : EVENED
5 Simple two-player card game : WAR
6 Stone-faced : STOIC
7 Sulks : POUTS
8 Actor Mike or Omar : EPPS
9 Subj. for some immigrants : ESL
10 Certain salon offerings : DYEJOBS
11 Sweet treat that often has a crumb topping : COFFEECAKE
12 Sunny forecast : CLEARSKIES
13 Fortunetellers : SEERS
18 “Nixon in ___” (John Adams opera) : CHINA
23 The In-N-Out Burger logo has a yellow one : ARROW
25 Verve : PEP
26 Half-___ (latte option) : CAF
27 Gin rummy combo : MELD
28 Alternative to “Hasta la vista” : ADIOSAMIGO
29 “I can’t do anything in this case” : ITSUPTOYOU
30 Police work? : SONG
33 ___ 500 : INDY
34 French king : ROI
35 Doctor’s “Now!” : STAT
37 On the topic of : ABOUT
41 Country legend Lynn : LORETTA
42 Scratch (out) : EKE
43 Neighbor of an Afghan : IRANI
44 Boy king of Egypt : TUT
48 Showtime drama with a serial-killer protagonist : DEXTER
49 Gold, silver or bronze : MEDAL
50 Certain superhero accessories : CAPES
51 Unruly uprisings : RIOTS
53 Yankee Doodle’s method of transport : PONY
55 ___ Millions : MEGA
56 Part of U.A.E. : ARAB
57 Nine-digit government IDs : SSNS
60 Fly catcher : WEB
61 “S.N.L.” network : NBC

