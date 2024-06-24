 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, December 4

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Cry in a pool game : MARCO
6 They might be jam-packed : JARS
10 Stimulate, as an appetite : WHET
14 Incendiary crime : ARSON
15 Nobelist Wiesel : ELIE
16 Dance with hand gestures that can represent ocean waves : HULA
17 Bank of New Orleans? : LEVEE
18 Lecture series with “Ideas worth spreading” : TEDX
19 Kind of theater : IMAX
20 ” : PRICEESTIMATE
23 Speak gently : COO
24 Multivolume ref. work : OED
25 Connecticut governor Lamont : NED
26 . : STRETCHOFTIME
32 You might pick one to get gold : ORE
33 One-named singer featured on the 2013 hit “Play Hard” : AKON
34 Steels (oneself) : GIRDS
37 Problem for a homeowner or government worker : LEAK
39 Major muddle : SNAFU
42 Word with history or surgery : ORAL
43 Purveyors of roast beef and Reubens : DELIS
45 Gran Canaria, por ejemplo : ISLA
47 Experimental musician whose name sounds like a cry : ONO
48 – : MAKEARUNFORIT
52 TV regulatory grp. : FCC
54 Sounds from a stumbler : ERS
55 Biblical boat : ARK
56 / : ROCKGUITARIST
61 Ever’s partner : ANON
62 Jack who hosted “The Morning Show” and “The Tonight Show” : PAAR
63 Selects from a group : CULLS
66 One-named singer featured on the 2013 hit “Play Hard” : NEYO
67 Woodworking fastener : TNUT
68 Passion : ARDOR
69 Fluid-filled sac : CYST
70 Fresh answer, maybe : SASS
71 OId-fashioned “Darn!” : NERTS

Down

1 Prefix with practice : MAL
2 “There you ___!” : ARE
3 Invite initials : RSVP
4 Strong-arm : COERCE
5 The tiniest amount : ONEIOTA
6 Ballet bound : JETE
7 Safe, at sea : ALEE
8 Frees from : RIDSOF
9 Volleyball team, e.g. : SEXTET
10 Sudden impulse : WHIM
11 What self-driving cars and spell check are meant to compensate for : HUMANERROR
12 Tickle pink : ELATE
13 Put a strain on : TAXED
21 Draws back, as before throwing : COCKS
22 “Groovy, daddy-o!” : IDIG
26 Auction announcement : SOLD
27 Genealogist’s creation : TREE
28 Genuine articles : REALMCCOYS
29 Sweetie : HON
30 TV studio sign : ONAIR
31 “Ay, Dios ___!” : MIO
35 “___ California” (Grammy-winning Red Hot Chili Peppers hit) : DANI
36 Place on the schedule : SLOT
38 Sportage maker : KIA
40 Seminoles’ sch. : FSU
41 Of an arm bone : ULNAR
44 Fin beneath a surfboard : SKEG
46 Like most hippos and hyenas : AFRICAN
49 Flies off the handle : ERUPTS
50 Competitor of Korean Air : ASIANA
51 “All right, why not” : OKSURE
52 Currency of Switzerland : FRANC
53 ___ dog (Brooklyn food specialty) : CONEY
57 Feature of a bow tie or bowline : KNOT
58 Some sorority letters : TAUS
59 Partner of letters : ARTS
60 Online recap letters : TLDR
64 Auction unit : LOT
65 Top-grade grp.? : SRS

