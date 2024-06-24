NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, December 6

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Meaning of Imani, the seventh principle of Kwanzaa : FAITH 6 Just : MERE 10 Have a rash reaction : ITCH 14 Sally Bowles’s flatmate in Chelsea, per a “Cabaret” number : ELSIE 15 Hedgehog ___ (prickly plant) : ALOE 16 Teddy alternative : THEO 17 Turning point in telecommunications history? : ROTARYDIAL 19 Spam containers : TINS 20 ___ prime (focus of a computational challenge in math) : NTH 21 Tempted fate : DARED 22 Screenwriter’s way of reintroducing some characters? : PASTE 23 Successor of the Metroliner : ACELA 25 Masterpiece by Klimt or Rodin : THEKISS 27 They might be fixed : INTERESTRATES 30 Contrary to popular belief, they don’t cause warts : TOADS 31 One who gets all snooty when it’s time to get a cab? : WINESNOB 34 Singer born Eithne Pádraigín Ní Bhraonáin : ENYA 35 Test the temperature of, perhaps : SIP 36 Zipped : TORE 37 Burrowing creatures of the African savanna : MEERKATS 40 Join, as a table : SITAT 41 Sacred creatures in some Indigenous cultures : SPIRITANIMALS 44 In need of ice, maybe : SWOLLEN 46 Outed online : DOXED 47 Takeaway from a tale : MORAL 48 One of 18 on the periodic table : GROUP 50 Issa of “American Fiction” : RAE 53 McGregor of “Moulin Rouge!” : EWAN 54 Suggests something subtly : DROPSAHINT 56 Bit of hypertext : LINK 57 Totally consumed : RAPT 58 Certain pops : COLAS 59 Midsummer arrivals : LEOS 60 Contact sites : EYES 61 Grace who married Prince Rainier : KELLY

Down