NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, December 6

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Meaning of Imani, the seventh principle of Kwanzaa : FAITH
6 Just : MERE
10 Have a rash reaction : ITCH
14 Sally Bowles’s flatmate in Chelsea, per a “Cabaret” number : ELSIE
15 Hedgehog ___ (prickly plant) : ALOE
16 Teddy alternative : THEO
17 Turning point in telecommunications history? : ROTARYDIAL
19 Spam containers : TINS
20 ___ prime (focus of a computational challenge in math) : NTH
21 Tempted fate : DARED
22 Screenwriter’s way of reintroducing some characters? : PASTE
23 Successor of the Metroliner : ACELA
25 Masterpiece by Klimt or Rodin : THEKISS
27 They might be fixed : INTERESTRATES
30 Contrary to popular belief, they don’t cause warts : TOADS
31 One who gets all snooty when it’s time to get a cab? : WINESNOB
34 Singer born Eithne Pádraigín Ní Bhraonáin : ENYA
35 Test the temperature of, perhaps : SIP
36 Zipped : TORE
37 Burrowing creatures of the African savanna : MEERKATS
40 Join, as a table : SITAT
41 Sacred creatures in some Indigenous cultures : SPIRITANIMALS
44 In need of ice, maybe : SWOLLEN
46 Outed online : DOXED
47 Takeaway from a tale : MORAL
48 One of 18 on the periodic table : GROUP
50 Issa of “American Fiction” : RAE
53 McGregor of “Moulin Rouge!” : EWAN
54 Suggests something subtly : DROPSAHINT
56 Bit of hypertext : LINK
57 Totally consumed : RAPT
58 Certain pops : COLAS
59 Midsummer arrivals : LEOS
60 Contact sites : EYES
61 Grace who married Prince Rainier : KELLY
Down

1 Seedless plant : FERN
2 More than some : ALOT
3 “Sorry, can you clarify your answer?” : ISTHATAYESORANO
4 ___ Maria (liqueur) : TIA
5 Collies and sheepdogs, by nature : HERDERS
6 Patterned cotton fabric originally from India : MADRAS
7 First name of fashion designers Tahari and Saab : ELIE
8 Good time to start an audiobook : ROADTRIP
9 Omakase serving : EEL
10 “These things don’t happen overnight” : ITTAKESTIME
11 Urgent words during an emergency : THISISNOTADRILL
12 Small change : CENTS
13 They’re often lying in beds and might be kinky : HOSES
18 University that awarded the first Ph.D. in the U.S. : YALE
22 Stinky ___, “Toy Story 2” antagonist : PETE
24 Grilling surfaces made of fragrant wood : CEDARPLANKS
26 China’s ___ Dynasty : HAN
27 What’s on the agenda : ITEM
28 Zip : NONE
29 Checker’s move : TWIST
32 Like some histories : ORAL
33 Red and black, e.g. : BETS
35 Chevy sports car named for a boneless fish : STINGRAY
38 Last word in the titles of two 1980s James Bond films : KILL
39 Is for some? : ARE
40 Beer buy : SIXPACK
42 Votes to accept : ADOPTS
43 We, to Louis : NOUS
44 Sense that dolphins lack : SMELL
45 “Yowza!” : WOWIE
49 You can skip it : ROPE
51 Overly fastidious : ANAL
52 Online marketplace headquartered in Brooklyn : ETSY
54 N.F.L. linebacker Greenlaw : DRE
55 Clear weeds, in a way : HOE

