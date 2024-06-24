NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, December 7

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Undertook, in an idiom : BITOFF 7 Stressed half the time, say : IAMBIC 13 Dance class outfit : UNITARD 15 Host of a record eight Olympic Games as of 2024 : THEUSA 16 What helps grease the wheels? : MOTOROIL 18 Attacks : SETSON 19 One might be used in math class or studied in history class : RULER 20 High-___ : RES 22 Renowned conductor born in Bombay : MEHTA 23 Words of support : AYES 24 Weak parts of a logical argument : LEAPS 26 Introducer of the “New Look” in 1947 : DIOR 27 Illegal substance, in sports lingo : PED 28 Evil act : MISDEED 30 Nathan Hale, notably : SPY 31 Plea of innocence : DONTBLAMEME 33 Driving competitions amidst everyday traffic : ROADRALLIES 34 Subject of a rap battle between Hamilton and Jefferson in “Hamilton” : CENTRALBANK 35 Like the two Super Bowl teams in early January, for short : TBD 36 Getting dirty : SOILING 37 Huck’s pal : TOM 40 Kind of contract : ORAL 42 Like the gargoyles of Notre-Dame : STONE 43 Popular apple variety : FUJI 44 Changes color in fright : PALES 46 Home turf? : SOD 47 Rest stop sights, informally : SEMIS 48 Beliefs associated with Plato : IDEALS 50 Parts of some massages : NECKRUBS 52 In which you might confront the elephant in the room? : CIRCUS 53 Pompous pronoun : ROYALWE 54 “Subsequently …” : SOTHEN 55 Mouths that don’t talk : DELTAS

Down