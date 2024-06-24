 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, December 7

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Undertook, in an idiom : BITOFF
7 Stressed half the time, say : IAMBIC
13 Dance class outfit : UNITARD
15 Host of a record eight Olympic Games as of 2024 : THEUSA
16 What helps grease the wheels? : MOTOROIL
18 Attacks : SETSON
19 One might be used in math class or studied in history class : RULER
20 High-___ : RES
22 Renowned conductor born in Bombay : MEHTA
23 Words of support : AYES
24 Weak parts of a logical argument : LEAPS
26 Introducer of the “New Look” in 1947 : DIOR
27 Illegal substance, in sports lingo : PED
28 Evil act : MISDEED
30 Nathan Hale, notably : SPY
31 Plea of innocence : DONTBLAMEME
33 Driving competitions amidst everyday traffic : ROADRALLIES
34 Subject of a rap battle between Hamilton and Jefferson in “Hamilton” : CENTRALBANK
35 Like the two Super Bowl teams in early January, for short : TBD
36 Getting dirty : SOILING
37 Huck’s pal : TOM
40 Kind of contract : ORAL
42 Like the gargoyles of Notre-Dame : STONE
43 Popular apple variety : FUJI
44 Changes color in fright : PALES
46 Home turf? : SOD
47 Rest stop sights, informally : SEMIS
48 Beliefs associated with Plato : IDEALS
50 Parts of some massages : NECKRUBS
52 In which you might confront the elephant in the room? : CIRCUS
53 Pompous pronoun : ROYALWE
54 “Subsequently …” : SOTHEN
55 Mouths that don’t talk : DELTAS
Related

Down

1 Unfair charge, informally : BUMRAP
2 Highest-ranking Asian American politician before Harris : INOUYE
3 Like nobility : TITLED
4 Midwestern tribe : OTOES
5 Jamie of “M*A*S*H” : FARR
6 Not to : FRO
7 “___ My Life” (Bon Jovi hit) : ITS
8 *Cough* : AHEM
9 Measured (out) : METED
10 “I think we agree, the past is over” and “They misunderestimated me” : BUSHISMS
11 Part of a nuclear family? : ISOTOPE
12 Bright shade of yellow : CANARY
14 Hot water : DIRESTRAITS
17 It doesn’t go over well : LEADBALLOON
21 Gifted orator : SPELLBINDER
24 Hockey great Eric : LINDROS
25 Maritime route : SEALANE
28 Siege deterrents : MOATS
29 Chatting privately with, for short : DMING
31 Spanish honorific title : DON
32 “Jeepers!” : EEK
33 Signal of impending danger : REDALERT
34 Box in many trucks : CBRADIO
35 Moderator’s assortment : TOPICS
37 Uproar : TUMULT
38 First Nations people : OJIBWA
39 All the shots one doesn’t take, per a saying : MISSES
41 Draw out with water : LEACH
43 Wild : FERAL
45 Swing around : SLUE
47 Largest isle of the Inner Hebrides : SKYE
49 ID created in 1936 : SSN
51 Most successful American video game franchise, for short : COD

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
NYT Spelling Bee: answers for Friday, May 10
NYT Spelling Bee logo.

Obsessed with New York Times' games? So are we, and Spelling Bee is one of our favorites. But just like any other NYT game — Wordle, Connections, Strands, and The Mini — we have trouble finishing it occasionally.

If you're stuck on today's Spelling Bee, we're here to help. Check out the article below for a refresher on how to play the game and a list of all the possible words you could spell today.
How to play Spelling Bee

Read more
Tribeca Games 2024 will feature 7 games and a Final Fantasy 7 panel
Aerith stares at floating lanterns in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

The Tribeca Festival returns this June, and it will once again feature official games selections and even a game-focused panel. This year, the selections are all promising indie games, including a successor to 2021's excellent Before Your Eyes. The show will also feature a talk on the making of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Tribeca Fest will feature seven titles this year. Some of those should look familiar, as games like Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure have appeared on high-profile livestreams. The list of games features titles from publishers like Devolver Digital and Raw Fury. Here's the full list.

Read more
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more