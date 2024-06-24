NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, December 8

1 ___-Man : PAC
2 Troop grp. : USO
3 One of over 100 for Haydn : SYMPHONY
4 “Fingers crossed that you’re wrong” : HOPENOT
5 Sway : PULL
6 Pooch in the funnies : ODIE
7 When doubled, something seen atop a pyramid? : POM
8 Philosophical believer in essential unity : MONIST
9 Kennedy Center focus : ARTS
10 Skedaddle : DASH
11 Anti-trafficking org. : ATF
12 Toddler’s term for a farm animal : MOOCOW
13 Spice planet in the “Dune” universe : ARRAKIS
14 Shadow : TAIL
15 Certain Boolean operators : ORS
16 Number of eyes for a tarántula : OCHO
17 Squeamish : FAINTOFHEART
18 Sorenstam of golf : ANNIKA
19 Convertible, casually : RAGTOP
24 Still-life vessels : EWERS
25 Larry ___, founder of Hustler magazine : FLYNT
30 Hits with a ray gun : ZAPS
31 Over and over : ALOT
32 Chewy Japanese dessert : MOCHI
33 Fluffy footstool : POUFFE
36 Merlot alternative : PINOT
37 Top section of the food pyramid : FATS
38 ___ journey (story framework) : HEROS
39 Common sound from a white noise machine : RAIN
40 Totally lose it : GOLOCO
41 Can : SACK
45 Dreaded hairstyle : LOCS
48 Animal that fights by “necking” : GIRAFFE
49 Sways : TOTTERS
51 Far from laid-back : TYPEA
52 Fruity-smelling compound : ESTER
53 “___, meet kettle” : POT
54 Bocelli, e.g. : TENOR
55 Waterway through Lake Geneva : RHONE
56 Little celebration : JIG
57 Cheese that’s often smoked : GOUDA
58 Like some waves : SONIC
59 Wand-waving words : PRESTOCHANGO
64 “Woo-hoo, that’s awesome!” : LETSGO
65 Suffix with block or stock : ADE
67 Love all, say : TIE
69 Exam for aspiring attys. : LSAT
70 Discussion sites : FORUMS
71 Song of praise : PAEAN
72 Bloodhound’s trail : SPOOR
74 Laptop brand : ASUS
75 Acronymic epithet for one who’s not conservative enough : RINO
76 Chin feature : CLEFT
77 “Aladdin” character who hates crackers : IAGO
81 PG-13 word : PARENTAL
82 Burden : ONUS
83 Mrs. Krabappel’s first name on “The Simpsons” : EDNA
85 Fix, as a printer : UNJAM
86 “Advance to the ___ Railroad” (Monopoly directive) : NEAREST
88 Carter who played Wonder Woman : LYNDA
89 “Raging Bull” boxer Jake : LAMOTTA
90 How freelancers work : ONSPEC
91 Confirmation, e.g. : RITUAL
93 Capital of New South Wales : SYDNEY
94 Everlasting, poetically : ETERNE
100 Lofgren of the E Street Band : NILS
101 Many think-tank hires, in brief : PHDS
102 “Assuming that’s true …” : IFSO
103 Word before jelly or Pie : MOON
104 Gusto : ELAN
105 Morsel for Miss Muffet : CURD
107 “What did I tell you!” : SEE
108 Salt : TAR
109 Résumé fig. : GPA
110 Gives the nod : OKS
111 Agent Smith’s nemesis : NEO