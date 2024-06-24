 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, December 8

By

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword
New York Times

Across

1 Candy that resembles a tube of lipstick : PUSHPOP
8 Italian title for Puccini’s “Butterfly” : MADAMA
14 Over the line : TOOFAR
20 “Nothing weird about that” : ASYOUDO
21 Figure of speech? : ORATOR
22 Tarot card group : ARCANA
23 “What a beautiful tackle box!,” “Nice casting!” and such? : COMPLIMENTSFORFISHING
26 Youngest-ever World Cup winner : PELE
27 Desire : WISH
28 Hold ’em declaration : CALL
29 “I’ll handle that” : ONIT
30 Actor Steve of “The White Lotus” : ZAHN
32 Month, in Monterrey : MES
33 Snail-paced : POKY
34 Group formed from the 2023 W.W.E.-U.F.C. merger : TKO
35 Lasso? : ALOOPFORTHROWING
41 Daytime TV staple : SOAP
42 Firebirds and Fieros : PONTIACS
43 ___ de toilette : EAU
44 Canonized king of Norway : STOLAF
46 Dump : STY
47 Utmost degree : NTH
48 Fleece : GRIFT
50 Ryan with 12 Olympic swimming medals : LOCHTE
53 Leaning forward and holding the reins? : POSITIONFORJOCKEYS
57 Certain erogenous zone, familiarly : GSPOT
60 Ambulance destinations, for short : ERS
61 Focus of a House committee : ETHICS
62 Liable (to) : APT
63 Dutch astronomer with an eponymous ice cloud : OORT
64 Singer Del Rey : LANA
66 Country between Ghana and Benin : TOGO
67 Family ___ : TREE
68 A in French class? : UNE
69 Commenced : LEDOFF
71 Branded item at a bank, maybe : PEN
72 Instrument heard on the Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black” : SITAR
73 Accidentally using salt instead of sugar, say? : DISASTERFORARECIPE
78 Fills in for : ACTSAS
79 Great Lakes people : ERIES
80 Cuisine with sticky rice : LAO
81 Mascot of the Baltimore Ravens : POE
84 One-up, militarily : OUTGUN
87 ___ vez (once, in Spanish) : UNA
88 Toy-centered theme park : LEGOLAND
90 Tusked Warcraft race : ORCS
92 Marathon fee or campaign donation? : ONESMONEYFORARUN
95 Agcy. that determined fluoride prevents tooth decay : NIH
96 Cousins of magpies : JAYS
97 Cause of a big bang : TNT
98 It’s bigger than a butte : MESA
99 Saxophonist Getz : STAN
101 Cowpoke’s compadre : PARD
102 Slacked, say : IMED
104 Wharton major, in brief : ECON
106 Not being allowed to lick the spatula clean? : PUNISHMENTFORAGLUTTON
112 Bested a birdie : EAGLED
113 Salt, say : SEASON
114 Join in : PARTAKE
115 Completes, as a circuit : CLOSES
116 ___ Biggums, memorable character on “Chappelle’s Show” : TYRONE
117 “The other thing is …” : ANDALSO
Down

1 ___-Man : PAC
2 Troop grp. : USO
3 One of over 100 for Haydn : SYMPHONY
4 “Fingers crossed that you’re wrong” : HOPENOT
5 Sway : PULL
6 Pooch in the funnies : ODIE
7 When doubled, something seen atop a pyramid? : POM
8 Philosophical believer in essential unity : MONIST
9 Kennedy Center focus : ARTS
10 Skedaddle : DASH
11 Anti-trafficking org. : ATF
12 Toddler’s term for a farm animal : MOOCOW
13 Spice planet in the “Dune” universe : ARRAKIS
14 Shadow : TAIL
15 Certain Boolean operators : ORS
16 Number of eyes for a tarántula : OCHO
17 Squeamish : FAINTOFHEART
18 Sorenstam of golf : ANNIKA
19 Convertible, casually : RAGTOP
24 Still-life vessels : EWERS
25 Larry ___, founder of Hustler magazine : FLYNT
30 Hits with a ray gun : ZAPS
31 Over and over : ALOT
32 Chewy Japanese dessert : MOCHI
33 Fluffy footstool : POUFFE
36 Merlot alternative : PINOT
37 Top section of the food pyramid : FATS
38 ___ journey (story framework) : HEROS
39 Common sound from a white noise machine : RAIN
40 Totally lose it : GOLOCO
41 Can : SACK
45 Dreaded hairstyle : LOCS
48 Animal that fights by “necking” : GIRAFFE
49 Sways : TOTTERS
51 Far from laid-back : TYPEA
52 Fruity-smelling compound : ESTER
53 “___, meet kettle” : POT
54 Bocelli, e.g. : TENOR
55 Waterway through Lake Geneva : RHONE
56 Little celebration : JIG
57 Cheese that’s often smoked : GOUDA
58 Like some waves : SONIC
59 Wand-waving words : PRESTOCHANGO
64 “Woo-hoo, that’s awesome!” : LETSGO
65 Suffix with block or stock : ADE
67 Love all, say : TIE
69 Exam for aspiring attys. : LSAT
70 Discussion sites : FORUMS
71 Song of praise : PAEAN
72 Bloodhound’s trail : SPOOR
74 Laptop brand : ASUS
75 Acronymic epithet for one who’s not conservative enough : RINO
76 Chin feature : CLEFT
77 “Aladdin” character who hates crackers : IAGO
81 PG-13 word : PARENTAL
82 Burden : ONUS
83 Mrs. Krabappel’s first name on “The Simpsons” : EDNA
85 Fix, as a printer : UNJAM
86 “Advance to the ___ Railroad” (Monopoly directive) : NEAREST
88 Carter who played Wonder Woman : LYNDA
89 “Raging Bull” boxer Jake : LAMOTTA
90 How freelancers work : ONSPEC
91 Confirmation, e.g. : RITUAL
93 Capital of New South Wales : SYDNEY
94 Everlasting, poetically : ETERNE
100 Lofgren of the E Street Band : NILS
101 Many think-tank hires, in brief : PHDS
102 “Assuming that’s true …” : IFSO
103 Word before jelly or Pie : MOON
104 Gusto : ELAN
105 Morsel for Miss Muffet : CURD
107 “What did I tell you!” : SEE
108 Salt : TAR
109 Résumé fig. : GPA
110 Gives the nod : OKS
111 Agent Smith’s nemesis : NEO

