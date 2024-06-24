NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, December 8

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Candy that resembles a tube of lipstick : PUSHPOP 8 Italian title for Puccini’s “Butterfly” : MADAMA 14 Over the line : TOOFAR 20 “Nothing weird about that” : ASYOUDO 21 Figure of speech? : ORATOR 22 Tarot card group : ARCANA 23 “What a beautiful tackle box!,” “Nice casting!” and such? : COMPLIMENTSFORFISHING 26 Youngest-ever World Cup winner : PELE 27 Desire : WISH 28 Hold ’em declaration : CALL 29 “I’ll handle that” : ONIT 30 Actor Steve of “The White Lotus” : ZAHN 32 Month, in Monterrey : MES 33 Snail-paced : POKY 34 Group formed from the 2023 W.W.E.-U.F.C. merger : TKO 35 Lasso? : ALOOPFORTHROWING 41 Daytime TV staple : SOAP 42 Firebirds and Fieros : PONTIACS 43 ___ de toilette : EAU 44 Canonized king of Norway : STOLAF 46 Dump : STY 47 Utmost degree : NTH 48 Fleece : GRIFT 50 Ryan with 12 Olympic swimming medals : LOCHTE 53 Leaning forward and holding the reins? : POSITIONFORJOCKEYS 57 Certain erogenous zone, familiarly : GSPOT 60 Ambulance destinations, for short : ERS 61 Focus of a House committee : ETHICS 62 Liable (to) : APT 63 Dutch astronomer with an eponymous ice cloud : OORT 64 Singer Del Rey : LANA 66 Country between Ghana and Benin : TOGO 67 Family ___ : TREE 68 A in French class? : UNE 69 Commenced : LEDOFF 71 Branded item at a bank, maybe : PEN 72 Instrument heard on the Rolling Stones’ “Paint It Black” : SITAR 73 Accidentally using salt instead of sugar, say? : DISASTERFORARECIPE 78 Fills in for : ACTSAS 79 Great Lakes people : ERIES 80 Cuisine with sticky rice : LAO 81 Mascot of the Baltimore Ravens : POE 84 One-up, militarily : OUTGUN 87 ___ vez (once, in Spanish) : UNA 88 Toy-centered theme park : LEGOLAND 90 Tusked Warcraft race : ORCS 92 Marathon fee or campaign donation? : ONESMONEYFORARUN 95 Agcy. that determined fluoride prevents tooth decay : NIH 96 Cousins of magpies : JAYS 97 Cause of a big bang : TNT 98 It’s bigger than a butte : MESA 99 Saxophonist Getz : STAN 101 Cowpoke’s compadre : PARD 102 Slacked, say : IMED 104 Wharton major, in brief : ECON 106 Not being allowed to lick the spatula clean? : PUNISHMENTFORAGLUTTON 112 Bested a birdie : EAGLED 113 Salt, say : SEASON 114 Join in : PARTAKE 115 Completes, as a circuit : CLOSES 116 ___ Biggums, memorable character on “Chappelle’s Show” : TYRONE 117 “The other thing is …” : ANDALSO

Down