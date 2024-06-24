NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, December 9

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Discontinued Apple music player : IPOD 5 Baker’s amts. : TSPS 9 Iranian language : FARSI 14 Shania Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me ___” : MUCH 15 Backboard attachment : HOOP 16″Break the ice” or “break a leg” : IDIOM 17 “Guilty,” e.g. : PLEA 18 Upper hand : EDGE 19 Accept eagerly : LAPUP 20 Cocktail made with Southern Comfort, sloe gin, amaretto and orange juice : ALABAMASLAMMER 23 Give a positive or negative charge : IONIZE 24 Flat-screen TV type, for short : LCD 25 Drs.’ colleagues : RNS 26 Subdivision : UNIT 29 Relax, or a place to relax : LOUNGE 34 Crinkly kitchen wrap : ALUMINUMFOIL 36 Prank on the public : HOAX 39 Actor Daniel ___ Kim : DAE 40 Assns. : ORGS 41 Writer, director and co-star of “Defending Your Life,” 1991 : ALBERTBROOKS 46 Capital of the Bahamas : NASSAU 47 Green Gables girl : ANNE 48 Passé : OLD 51 Stephen Colbert’s network : CBS 53 ___ Babies (stuffed toys) : BEANIE 55 1986 hit song for Paul Simon … or an instruction from the starts of 20-, 34- and 41-Across? : YOUCANCALLMEAL 60 Pianist’s pace : TEMPO 61 Predator sometimes called the “wolf of the sea” : ORCA 62 “To write is human, to ___ is divine”: Stephen King : EDIT 63 $100, in slang : HUNDO 64 Humdrum routines : RUTS 65 Grp. whose logo features an orbiting spacecraft : NASA 66 The “U” of 22-Down : UNION 67 Sign in a parking garage : EXIT 68 Some food additives : DYES

Down