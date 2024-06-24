 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, December 9

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Discontinued Apple music player : IPOD
5 Baker’s amts. : TSPS
9 Iranian language : FARSI
14 Shania Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me ___” : MUCH
15 Backboard attachment : HOOP
16″Break the ice” or “break a leg” : IDIOM
17 “Guilty,” e.g. : PLEA
18 Upper hand : EDGE
19 Accept eagerly : LAPUP
20 Cocktail made with Southern Comfort, sloe gin, amaretto and orange juice : ALABAMASLAMMER
23 Give a positive or negative charge : IONIZE
24 Flat-screen TV type, for short : LCD
25 Drs.’ colleagues : RNS
26 Subdivision : UNIT
29 Relax, or a place to relax : LOUNGE
34 Crinkly kitchen wrap : ALUMINUMFOIL
36 Prank on the public : HOAX
39 Actor Daniel ___ Kim : DAE
40 Assns. : ORGS
41 Writer, director and co-star of “Defending Your Life,” 1991 : ALBERTBROOKS
46 Capital of the Bahamas : NASSAU
47 Green Gables girl : ANNE
48 Passé : OLD
51 Stephen Colbert’s network : CBS
53 ___ Babies (stuffed toys) : BEANIE
55 1986 hit song for Paul Simon … or an instruction from the starts of 20-, 34- and 41-Across? : YOUCANCALLMEAL
60 Pianist’s pace : TEMPO
61 Predator sometimes called the “wolf of the sea” : ORCA
62 “To write is human, to ___ is divine”: Stephen King : EDIT
63 $100, in slang : HUNDO
64 Humdrum routines : RUTS
65 Grp. whose logo features an orbiting spacecraft : NASA
66 The “U” of 22-Down : UNION
67 Sign in a parking garage : EXIT
68 Some food additives : DYES
Down

1 Cause damage to : IMPAIR
2 Like many comfy pants : PULLON
3 Vast blue expanses : OCEANS
4 Abu ___ : DHABI
5 2022 dark comedy that satirized haute cuisine : THEMENU
6 Bubbly beverage : SODA
7 Collectible cardboard caps of the 1990s : POGS
8 Compete in a bee : SPELL
9 The movie industry : FILMDOM
10 Politician Schiff or Kinzinger : ADAM
11 Like yellow bananas : RIPE
12 Like lemons : SOUR
13 Little hell-raiser : IMP
21 Blue, in Spanish : AZUL
22 Free speech grp. : ACLU
27 Online source for cinephiles : IMDB
28 Bejeweled topper : TIARA
30 Sci-fi vehicles : UFOS
31 “We can neither confirm ___ deny that this is our first tweet” (how @CIA opened its Twitter account) : NOR
32 Short-term engagement : GIG
33 Chi-town trains : ELS
34 x and y, on a graph : AXES
35 Highlighter-colored : NEON
36 Chinese dynasty during which paper was invented : HAN
37 Hello, in Portuguese : OLA
38 Six-pack muscles : ABS
42 Trash-loving critter : RACCOON
43 What’s deep in a pit? : TUBA
44 Subjected to public condemnation, in modern slang : ONBLAST
45 Ship’s spine : KEEL
48 Eventually : ONEDAY
49 Work together (with) : LIAISE
50 These upper- and lowercase Greek letters: Δ δ : DELTAS
52 Apt rhyme for “bore” : SNORE
54 Change, as a bill or a will : AMEND
55 Steven ___, Oscar-nominated actor for “Minari” : YEUN
56 Prefix meaning “everything” : OMNI
57 Hairstyle that’s swept : UPDO
58 Pivotal point : CRUX
59 Play opener : ACTI
60 Two after Tue. : THU

