NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, February 1

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Experience that’ll change one’s mind : ACIDTRIP 9 ___ Fierce, onetime Beyoncé persona : SASHA 14 Broad views : PANORAMAS 16 Up to : UNTIL 17 Dessert often flavored with cinnamon and vanilla : APPLETART 18 [Back away from my doghouse!] : SNARL 19 Give in under pressure : CRACK 20 Beef : FEUD 22 Old oath : EGAD 23 Engage : HIRE 24 Wild West outlaw : BANDIT 26 What might check your id? : EGO 27 Setting for the Times Square ball drop: Abbr. : EST 28 Sojourner Truth speech in which she said “You need not be afraid to give us our rights” : AINTIAWOMAN 30 Lee who directed “Sense and Sensibility” : ANG 31 E to F, for example : SEMITONE 32 Part of some beauty treatments and the lunar cycle : WAXING 35 Napa neighbor : SONOMA 36 Brief getaway for newlyweds : MINIMOON 38 Word between two names : NEE 39 Grab bag contents : ODDSANDENDS 41 Deg. held by Shaquille O’Neal and Melinda Gates : MBA 44 Amp (up) : REV 45 Tools for certain appraisers : LOUPES 46 Where “sabaidee” means “hello” : LAOS 47 They’re heard in a herd : MOOS 49 Solo : STAG 50 Pseudoscientific bodily emanations : AURAS 51 Morphine source : OPIUM 53 Figure in history or math? : CLASSMATE 55 “Passing” author Larsen : NELLA 56 Attacks in the press : HITPIECES 57 Sinuous : SNAKY 58 Five-limbed marine creatures : SEASTARS

Down