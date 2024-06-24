 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, February 1

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Experience that’ll change one’s mind : ACIDTRIP
9 ___ Fierce, onetime Beyoncé persona : SASHA
14 Broad views : PANORAMAS
16 Up to : UNTIL
17 Dessert often flavored with cinnamon and vanilla : APPLETART
18 [Back away from my doghouse!] : SNARL
19 Give in under pressure : CRACK
20 Beef : FEUD
22 Old oath : EGAD
23 Engage : HIRE
24 Wild West outlaw : BANDIT
26 What might check your id? : EGO
27 Setting for the Times Square ball drop: Abbr. : EST
28 Sojourner Truth speech in which she said “You need not be afraid to give us our rights” : AINTIAWOMAN
30 Lee who directed “Sense and Sensibility” : ANG
31 E to F, for example : SEMITONE
32 Part of some beauty treatments and the lunar cycle : WAXING
35 Napa neighbor : SONOMA
36 Brief getaway for newlyweds : MINIMOON
38 Word between two names : NEE
39 Grab bag contents : ODDSANDENDS
41 Deg. held by Shaquille O’Neal and Melinda Gates : MBA
44 Amp (up) : REV
45 Tools for certain appraisers : LOUPES
46 Where “sabaidee” means “hello” : LAOS
47 They’re heard in a herd : MOOS
49 Solo : STAG
50 Pseudoscientific bodily emanations : AURAS
51 Morphine source : OPIUM
53 Figure in history or math? : CLASSMATE
55 “Passing” author Larsen : NELLA
56 Attacks in the press : HITPIECES
57 Sinuous : SNAKY
58 Five-limbed marine creatures : SEASTARS

Down

1 Cochise, for one : APACHE
2 Calf-length pants : CAPRIS
3 To an extent : INPART
4 Sweetly, in music : DOLCE
5 Footslog : TREK
6 First sign in the Chinese zodiac : RAT
7 “Love your work!” : IMAFAN
8 Typical Little League coaches : PARENTS
9 Dubious, in modern lingo : SUS
10 “___ of Avonlea,” literary sequel of 1909 : ANNE
11 Many a child actor’s “manager” : STAGEMOM
12 Main script of written Japanese : HIRAGANA
13 Finish line? : ALLDONE
15 Collegiate focus : STUDIES
21 Play areas that, despite their name, are actually squares : DIAMONDS
24 Things to avoid at all costs : BIGNONOS
25 Coils : TWINES
28 “Till one has loved an ___ a part of one’s soul remains unawakened”: Anatole France : ANIMAL
29 ___-Missouria Tribe : OTOE
30 Center of a revolution : AXIS
32 Unguarded on the field : WIDEOPEN
33 “Ta-da!” : ANDVOILA
34 Share the bill : GODUTCH
36 Group that practices baptism for the dead : MORMONS
37 Many Everest climbers : NEPALIS
40 Render pointless : NEGATE
41 Instrument that might contain dried beans : MARACA
42 Flat-topped straw hat : BOATER
43 Look at critically : ASSESS
46 “12 Angry Men” director : LUMET
48 Grump : SULK
50 How a home might be sold in a seller’s market : ASIS
52 ___ Day (European festival) : MAY
54 Business with lockers for storing valuables : SPA

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Former Digital Trends Contributor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
How to join the Killing Floor 3 closed beta
A soldier blasting a zombie apart in killing floor 3.

There are no shortage of amazing zombie games out there, but one upcoming video game that has us eager to blast the undead with friends is Killing Floor 3. This series is all about surviving waves of zeds in multiple maps that combine the best elements of Left 4 Dead and Call of Duty Zombies. The game is set to release on March 25, which isn't too far away, but long enough to make the wait hurt. If you can't wait to feel the thrill of exploding a zombie skull in slow-mo, here's how you can sign up to play the game early in the closed beta test.

Read more