NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, February 10

It's the shortest month of the year, but PlayStation is still packing it full of new games joining the PlayStation Plus catalog. The first week is always dedicated to the Essential tier, meaning these games are available to anyone with a subscription. Time is at a premium this month with all the massive upcoming PS5 games, like Monster Hunter Wilds and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, but they aren't here just yet. This weekend, we have a series of games that are perfect holdovers to make the wait for your next giant time investment more bearable. We've got a fantastic co-op game, a shorter game you might be able to beat in a day or two, and a surprising remake you might just fall in love with. If you've got nothing else planned, these are the 3 new PlayStation Plus games you should check out this weekend.

High on Life

Games very rarely attempt to be funny on purpose. Comedy is already incredibly subjective, and because the player has so much control over the pace of a game it makes it almost impossible for every joke to land as it is intended. High on Life comes from Squanch Games and is one of the rare examples of a game that uses the medium of games to its advantage when crafting jokes. It is a brisk first-person shooter set in a sci-fi world where you become an alien bounty hunter welding living weapons called Gatlians that are all voiced by comedians such as J. B. Smove, Tim Robinson, Betsy Sodaro, Jack Black, and many more. If the humor of Rick and Morty doesn't hit for you, it may not do it for you here either, but if it does then you'll have a blast.