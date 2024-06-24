 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, February 10

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Wood for a model airplane : BALSA
6 Jedi’s foe in “Star Wars” films : SITH
10 Items in an Easter hunt : EGGS
14 Seal the deal : ICEIT
15 The “T” of T/F : TRUE
16 Meh : BLAH
17 Redhead introduced in 1918 : RAGGEDYANN
19 Crimson Tide school, informally : BAMA
20 Consternation : DISMAY
21 Companion ship of the Pinta and Santa Maria : NINA
23 Morning droplets : DEW
24 18-inch figure introduced in 1986 : AMERICANGIRL
27 “___ Doubtfire” : MRS
30 One-named singer with the 2014 hit “Chandelier” : SIA
31 Shelley’s “___ Skylark” : TOA
32 Debtor’s note : IOU
33 Long-running police drama : NCIS
36 “Who’s there?” reply : ITSME
39 Adoptable playmate introduced in 1982 : CABBAGEPATCHKID
43 Knight’s protection : ARMOR
44 Input for an A.I. model : DATA
45 Where Z is in the alphabet : END
46 Quantity: Abbr. : AMT
47 Chicago high rails : ELS
49 Home project inits. : DIY
50 Fashionable pair introduced in 1959 and 1961, respectively : BARBIEANDKEN
56 Kimono sash : OBI
57 Light beige : ECRU
58 Low introductory rate, e.g. : TEASER
62 PlayStation maker : SONY
64 Classic Broadway musical about an N.Y.C. matchmaker … or how one might respond to the introductions of 17-, 24-, 39- and 50-Across : HELLODOLLY
66 “Your turn,” on a walkie-talkie : OVER
67 The first “O” of YOLO : ONLY
68 Author Zola : EMILE
69 Cleanup target : MESS
70 Bratty attitude : SASS
71 Coins with F.D.R.’s face on the head : DIMES

Down

1 Tweety, Woodstock or Woody Woodpecker : BIRD
2 Berry often used in smoothies : ACAI
3 Storks have long ones : LEGS
4 Summation symbol, in math : SIGMA
5 First-stringers : ATEAMS
6 Pig’s digs : STY
7 Tehran resident : IRANI
8 Ancient Greek garment : TUNIC
9 Reddish-brown coloring : HENNA
10 Recede, as the tide : EBB
11 “Great to know!” : GLADIASKED
12 PlayStation pro, e.g. : GAMER
13 Garment wrapped around the shoulders : SHAWL
18 Coloring, as the hair : DYEING
22 Shenanigan : ANTIC
25 Competed in a marathon, say : RACED
26 One favoring a black wardrobe : GOTH
27 Mineral with thin sheets : MICA
28 Rowdy crowd sound : ROAR
29 Footlong sandwiches : SUBMARINES
34 Hoppy brew, in brief : IPA
35 Fully contented : SATED
37 iPod or iPad variety : MINI
38 Little whirlpool : EDDY
40 Fail spectacularly, as on Broadway : BOMB
41 Bandleader Shaw : ARTIE
42 Communicate with : TALKTO
48 Like some watermelons and tournament entrants : SEEDED
50 ___ buddy : BOSOM
51 Atop : ABOVE
52 Amazon smart speakers : ECHOS
53 Big concert venue : ARENA
54 Makes void : NULLS
55 Supermodel Campbell : NAOMI
59 Unlikely, as odds : SLIM
60 Palindromic Parisian periodical : ELLE
61 Some whiskeys : RYES
63 Calendar spans: Abbr. : YRS
65 Fleur-de-___ : LYS

