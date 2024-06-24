NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, February 11

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.
While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.
If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.
NYT Crossword answers today
Across
1 Best-selling pop group that includes the members V, RM and Suga : BTS
4 Legend-ary book? : ATLAS
9 “Saturday Night Fever” music : DISCO
14 “What a relief!” : AHH
15 Tranquility : PEACE
16 Oscar winner Tatum : ONEAL
17 Emoji that means “I’m crazy about you!” : HEARTEYES
19 Egg-shaped : OVATE
20 Chronicles : ANNALS
21 Language of Sri Lanka : TAMIL
23 Like many breath fresheners : MINTY
24 Design detail : SPEC
26 Garr of “Mr. Mom” : TERI
29 Natural balm : ALOE
30 Harmonica : MOUTHORGAN
32 Mayday plea : SENDHELP
34 Assignments : POSTS
35 Like some harmony … or a hint to 17-, 30-, 47- and 59-Across : TWOPART
38 2007 quadruple-platinum Alicia Keys album : ASIAM
42 Freezes, as a winter window : ICESOVER
47 Obsessive bodybuilder : MUSCLEHEAD
50 Betting setting : RENO
51 Tower town : PISA
52 Asunción assent : SISI
53 Film producer Ponti : CARLO
54 Go with the flow : ADAPT
56 Fragrant fir : BALSAM
57 Kitchen cutter : PARER
59 Returns, as graded papers : HANDSBACK
62 Best effort : AGAME
63 Bring to bear : EXERT
64 Average grade : CEE
65 “I’m outta here!” : SEEYA
66 Units of paper : REAMS
67 Joseph of ice cream fame : EDY
Down
1 Nassau’s nation : BAHAMAS
2 Title setting for a Christie mystery : THENILE
3 Ireland’s longest river : SHANNON
4 In a fitting way : APTLY
5 Some souvenirs : TEES
6 Ballad : LAY
7 Star pitcher : ACE
8 Six-line poem : SESTET
9 Dire fate : DOOM
10 Kind of fertilization : INVITRO
11 Good standing for a sailor? : SEALEGS
12 Purring pet : CAT
13 Cheer from the stands : OLE
18 Like movies, by reviewers : RATED
22 “___ du lieber!” : ACH
24 Alone : SOLO
25 Some littermates : PUPPIES
27 Backstabber : RAT
28 Connections : INS
30 Sound from a litter box : MEW
31 Decides : OPTS
33 Web page code : HTML
36 Berry in bowls : ACAI
37 Like cabernet, but not chardonnay : RED
38 Band aid : AMP
39 ___ generis : SUI
40 Player of one of the Barbies in “Barbie” : ISSARAE
Obsessed with New York Times' games? So are we, and Spelling Bee is one of our favorites. But just like any other NYT game — Wordle, Connections, Strands, and The Mini — we have trouble finishing it occasionally.
If you're stuck on today's Spelling Bee, we're here to help. Check out the article below for a refresher on how to play the game and a list of all the possible words you could spell today.
How to play Spelling Bee
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.