NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, February 11

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Best-selling pop group that includes the members V, RM and Suga : BTS 4 Legend-ary book? : ATLAS 9 “Saturday Night Fever” music : DISCO 14 “What a relief!” : AHH 15 Tranquility : PEACE 16 Oscar winner Tatum : ONEAL 17 Emoji that means “I’m crazy about you!” : HEARTEYES 19 Egg-shaped : OVATE 20 Chronicles : ANNALS 21 Language of Sri Lanka : TAMIL 23 Like many breath fresheners : MINTY 24 Design detail : SPEC 26 Garr of “Mr. Mom” : TERI 29 Natural balm : ALOE 30 Harmonica : MOUTHORGAN 32 Mayday plea : SENDHELP 34 Assignments : POSTS 35 Like some harmony … or a hint to 17-, 30-, 47- and 59-Across : TWOPART 38 2007 quadruple-platinum Alicia Keys album : ASIAM 42 Freezes, as a winter window : ICESOVER 47 Obsessive bodybuilder : MUSCLEHEAD 50 Betting setting : RENO 51 Tower town : PISA 52 Asunción assent : SISI 53 Film producer Ponti : CARLO 54 Go with the flow : ADAPT 56 Fragrant fir : BALSAM 57 Kitchen cutter : PARER 59 Returns, as graded papers : HANDSBACK 62 Best effort : AGAME 63 Bring to bear : EXERT 64 Average grade : CEE 65 “I’m outta here!” : SEEYA 66 Units of paper : REAMS 67 Joseph of ice cream fame : EDY

Down