NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, February 12

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Mineral that shimmers : MICA
5 Bat around, as a kitten might : PAWAT
10 Composer Stravinsky : IGOR
14 Like much graffiti: Abbr. : ANON
15 Belittle : ABASE
16 Emperor named an enemy of the state in A.D. 68 : NERO
17 Not admit : DENY
18 Aboveboard : LEGIT
19 Neighbor of Indonesia, on a Risk board : SIAM
20 The : DEFINITEARTICLE
23 Knocked off : DIDIN
24 City that was a rival of ancient Sparta : ARGOS
25 Big mo. for eggnog sales : DEC
26 Cover story? : FIB
29 Lee who directed “Gemini Man” : ANG
30 Talks frankly : SPEAKSONESPIECE
36 Screen play? : PASS
37 Singsong refrain : TRALA
38 Heating pad target : ACHE
39 Lead-in to -gram or -graph : EPI
40 Pep rally cry : RAH
41 Cousin of Inc. : LLC
43 Doll who debuted in swim trunks : KEN
44 Success against all odds : CINDERELLASTORY
48 Either of two for Mozart’s Queen of the Night : OPERAARIA
49 “Take THAT!” : BOOM
52 Flowing slowly : SEEPY
53 “Should that happen …” : IFSO
57 Builders of 25,000+ miles of roads in South America : INCAS
59 TV’s DeGeneres : ELLEN
60 With 63-Across, where some journalism is located … or how to interpret the ends of 20-, 30- and 44-Across vis-à-vis the shaded squares : BEHINDA
63 See 60-Across : PAYWALL
65 Exhaustion from work : BURNOUT
66 Without much hope : BLEAKLY
67 Green sauces : PESTOS
68 Features of coins which make them harder to counterfeit : RIDGES

Down

1 Road safety org. : MADD
2 “___ to Know” (1999 Marc Anthony hit) : INEED
3 Tells private things : CONFIDESIN
4 “How will we ever get out of this mess?” : ANYIDEAS
5 Satirist Michael : PALIN
6 Drive for, maybe : ABET
7 ___ gap : WAGE
8 It’s east of the Urals : ASIA
9 Half of octo- : TETRA
10 Presidential seal, for one : INSIGNIA
11 Lizard mascot with a Cockney accent : GEICOGECKO
12 Some campus grilling events? : ORALS
13 Spanish Steps locale : ROME
21 Small cut : NICK
22 Where a wedge may be used : TRAP
26 Not to go : FORHERE
27 ___ flash : INA
28 When to wave the white flag : BELLLAP
30 Guideline, in brief : SPEC
31 Big ___ (longtime Red Sox nickname) : PAPI
32 Some looks into space : STARES
33 ___ cap : SALARY
34 Sole one-named Best Actress Oscar winner : CHER
35 Wee : EENY
40 One leg curl, e.g. : REP
42 CBS drama for 15 seasons : CSI
45 Realms : DOMAINS
46 Ka ___ (southernmost point in the U.S.) : LAE
47 Sign of a hound’s happiness : TAILWAG
49 Kind of lettuce : BIBB
50 Top : ONEUP
51 Shade in a barren landscape : OCHRE
54 Undependable sort : FLAKE
55 Gives up the goods? : SELLS
56 “Above us ___ sky” (“Imagine” lyric) : ONLY
58 Pesky little brat : SNOT
59 Observed : EYED
61 Pop music’s Wham! or Erasure : DUO
62 Email signs : ATS
63 Inexpensive beer, informally : PBR
64 Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala ___ : ALI

