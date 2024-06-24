NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, February 12

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Mineral that shimmers : MICA 5 Bat around, as a kitten might : PAWAT 10 Composer Stravinsky : IGOR 14 Like much graffiti: Abbr. : ANON 15 Belittle : ABASE 16 Emperor named an enemy of the state in A.D. 68 : NERO 17 Not admit : DENY 18 Aboveboard : LEGIT 19 Neighbor of Indonesia, on a Risk board : SIAM 20 The : DEFINITEARTICLE 23 Knocked off : DIDIN 24 City that was a rival of ancient Sparta : ARGOS 25 Big mo. for eggnog sales : DEC 26 Cover story? : FIB 29 Lee who directed “Gemini Man” : ANG 30 Talks frankly : SPEAKSONESPIECE 36 Screen play? : PASS 37 Singsong refrain : TRALA 38 Heating pad target : ACHE 39 Lead-in to -gram or -graph : EPI 40 Pep rally cry : RAH 41 Cousin of Inc. : LLC 43 Doll who debuted in swim trunks : KEN 44 Success against all odds : CINDERELLASTORY 48 Either of two for Mozart’s Queen of the Night : OPERAARIA 49 “Take THAT!” : BOOM 52 Flowing slowly : SEEPY 53 “Should that happen …” : IFSO 57 Builders of 25,000+ miles of roads in South America : INCAS 59 TV’s DeGeneres : ELLEN 60 With 63-Across, where some journalism is located … or how to interpret the ends of 20-, 30- and 44-Across vis-à-vis the shaded squares : BEHINDA 63 See 60-Across : PAYWALL 65 Exhaustion from work : BURNOUT 66 Without much hope : BLEAKLY 67 Green sauces : PESTOS 68 Features of coins which make them harder to counterfeit : RIDGES

Down