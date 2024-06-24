NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, February 13

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Does a prose pro’s job : EDITS 6 Handled easily : ACED 10 Like some Olympic races : SWUM 14 Got a C, say : DIDOK 15 Snoot : NOSE 16 Blind blues singer Paul : PENA 17 *Emerge, as teeth : GROWINGOLD 19 Flower named for a deity : IRIS 20 Slippery figure in a simile : EEL 21 “I’m in trouble!” : HELP 22 Soon to appear : UPNEXT 24 Make passable, in a way : PAVE 25 Tons : SCADS 26 Heads of ancient Rome : CAPITA 29 *Plural personal pronoun : THEIRONY 32 Bait shop purchase : LURE 33 One of two official languages of Afghanistan : DARI 35 Ancient kingdom of Asia Minor : LYDIA 36 Singer Grande, to fans : ARI 37 *Country where the Plain of Jars is located : LATINOS 39 Flight fig. : ETD 40 Car brand named for a deity : MAZDA 42 Zero-sum game : WASH 43 Pickled ginger served with sushi : GARI 44 *Bell sound : PLEADEAL 46 Devilish sort : SLYDOG 48 Balloon material : MYLAR 49 Focus of some magnet schools : STEM 50 Virtual companion of the 2000s : NEOPET 52 Nursery sounds : COOS 53 Exposure spec. : SPF 56 Emmy-winning Sawai of “Shogun” : ANNA 57 Material in a junkyard pile … or a hint to answering this puzzle’s four asterisked clues : SCRAPMETAL 60 Top-seed perks : BYES 61 Franchise with a signature A-frame roof : IHOP 62 What you have in mind? : IMAGE 63 Declares : SAYS 64 Punny reply to “What are you waiting for?” : TIPS 65 Partitioned, as land for development : ZONED

Down