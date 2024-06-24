 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, February 13

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Does a prose pro’s job : EDITS
6 Handled easily : ACED
10 Like some Olympic races : SWUM
14 Got a C, say : DIDOK
15 Snoot : NOSE
16 Blind blues singer Paul : PENA
17 *Emerge, as teeth : GROWINGOLD
19 Flower named for a deity : IRIS
20 Slippery figure in a simile : EEL
21 “I’m in trouble!” : HELP
22 Soon to appear : UPNEXT
24 Make passable, in a way : PAVE
25 Tons : SCADS
26 Heads of ancient Rome : CAPITA
29 *Plural personal pronoun : THEIRONY
32 Bait shop purchase : LURE
33 One of two official languages of Afghanistan : DARI
35 Ancient kingdom of Asia Minor : LYDIA
36 Singer Grande, to fans : ARI
37 *Country where the Plain of Jars is located : LATINOS
39 Flight fig. : ETD
40 Car brand named for a deity : MAZDA
42 Zero-sum game : WASH
43 Pickled ginger served with sushi : GARI
44 *Bell sound : PLEADEAL
46 Devilish sort : SLYDOG
48 Balloon material : MYLAR
49 Focus of some magnet schools : STEM
50 Virtual companion of the 2000s : NEOPET
52 Nursery sounds : COOS
53 Exposure spec. : SPF
56 Emmy-winning Sawai of “Shogun” : ANNA
57 Material in a junkyard pile … or a hint to answering this puzzle’s four asterisked clues : SCRAPMETAL
60 Top-seed perks : BYES
61 Franchise with a signature A-frame roof : IHOP
62 What you have in mind? : IMAGE
63 Declares : SAYS
64 Punny reply to “What are you waiting for?” : TIPS
65 Partitioned, as land for development : ZONED

Down

1 Advantage : EDGE
2 All but hopeless : DIRE
3 “Survivor” game-changer : IDOL
4 Drag along : TOW
5 Close-fitting headwear : SKIHAT
6 View : ANGLE
7 Henhouse : COOP
8 Night sch. offering : ESL
9 Figure out : DEDUCE
10 Laundry cycle : SPINDRY
11 “Mom and dad aren’t gonna be pleased with us!” : WERESODEAD
12 Operating system developed by Bell Labs : UNIX
13 Crow’s-nest location : MAST
18 State with the highest percentage of federal land : NEVADA
23 Sights on beaches and in barns : PAILS
24 ___ chart : PIE
25 They may get splints : SHINS
26 C-shaped tool, maybe : CLAMP
27 Ear-related : AURAL
28 Winnings : PRIZEMONEY
29 Court event : TRIAL
30 Volatile demolition aid, for short : NITRO
31 “Got me?” : YADIG
34 In the midst of a conflict : ATWAR
37 Long-handled server : LADLE
38 “You’re too much” : OHSTOP
41 Standard park purchase : DAYPASS
43 Press club? : GYM
45 Wipes out : EATSIT
47 Longest-running musical in London’s West End, informally : LESMIZ
49 Things commonly found in bars : SOAPS
50 Catches red-handed : NABS
51 Singer with the birth name Eithne Pádraigín Ní Bhraonáin : ENYA
52 Photoshop tool : CROP
53 Zealous supporter, in modern lingo : STAN
54 Knight’s aide : PAGE
55 Left in a hurry : FLED
58 Life force principle, in feng shui : CHI
59 Punk subculture : EMO

