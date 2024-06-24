 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, February 14

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 No pro : ANTI
5 Rectitudinous : JUST
9 Sleep ___ : APNEA
14 Clean energy? : GOODKARMA
16 ___ Alexander, author of the fantasy series “The Chronicles of Prydain” : LLOYD
17 “Everything’s fine with me” : IMDOINGOK
18 Bad things to blow : FUSES
19 Word with “at” or “not in the” : LEAST
20 Made (out), but barely : EKED
22 Parcel : METE
23 D.C. winter hrs. : EST
24 Nice chunk of change : TIDYSUM
27 ___ Faire : REN
28 Mickey Mantle’s retired jersey : SEVEN
30 Classic Gustav Klimt painting made during his “Golden Period” : THEKISS
32 Completely fluid : INCASH
35 Al ___ : DENTE
36 Develop emotions (for) : CATCHFEELINGS
39 “Ragtime” role for which Audra McDonald won a Tony : SARAH
40 Body of Jewish law : TALMUD
41 Classic ska song with the lyric “Let’s get together and feel all right” : ONELOVE
43 Affaire de coeur : AMOUR
46 ___ lecithin (chocolate additive) : SOY
47 Amazon, e.g. : WARRIOR
50 Fútbol stadium cry : GOL
52 Romances : WOOS
54 Lose liquidity, in a way : CLOT
55 Peak performance : AGAME
57 Elicit : EDUCE
59 Bewitched : INATRANCE
61 “Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat” poet : ELIOT
62 Second Commandment subject : FALSEIDOL
63 People put down stakes for them : TENTS
64 Singer who wrote the Oscar-nominated song “May It Be” for “The Fellowship of the Ring” : ENYA
65 Title that translates to “highest principle” : LAMA

Down

1 Nimble : AGILE
2 Unrealistic claim on the packaging of a kid’s craft : NOMESS
3 As of yet : TODATE
4 Promising words : IDOS
5 Renaissance painter ___ van Eyck : JAN
6 Pressed : URGED
7 Like a sultry eye shadow look : SMOKY
8 Accepts defeat, in slang : TAKESTHEL
9 1980s TV title character : ALF
10 Desirable and profitable, as an assignment : PLUM
11 Symbol of social status in ancient Mesopotamia : NOSERING
12 They might involve a Snellen chart : EYETESTS
13 Google platform for website monetization : ADSENSE
15 Protein-packed Purina product : KITTENCHOW
21 “Thanks, Captain Obvious” : DUH
25 Move slowly : INCH
26 A little unwell? : MEDIUMRARE
29 ___ signs : VITAL
31 Martial art whose name means “sword way” : KENDO
33 Where the ka and ba reunite, in Egyptian mythology : AFTERLIFE
34 Beach body? : SEA
36 Neck : CANOODLE
37 “Willing to join our endeavor?” : AREYOUIN
38 “So-o-o-o funny!” : LMAO
39 “That’s kind of you!” : SOSWEET
42 Little sucker? : VAC
44 Its national dish, matoke, is made from green bananas : UGANDA
45 “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” or “10 Things I Hate About You” : ROMCOM
48 Saoirse of 2019’s “Little Women” : RONAN
49 Setting for the films “Life Is Beautiful” and “Call Me By Your Name” : ITALY
51 One-eyed “Futurama” character : LEELA
53 One sporting a sporran, maybe : SCOT
56 ___ Carson Levine, author of “Ella Enchanted” : GAIL
58 9-Down and his family : ETS
60 Grp. using biometric cameras : TSA

