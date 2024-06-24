NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, February 14

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 No pro : ANTI 5 Rectitudinous : JUST 9 Sleep ___ : APNEA 14 Clean energy? : GOODKARMA 16 ___ Alexander, author of the fantasy series “The Chronicles of Prydain” : LLOYD 17 “Everything’s fine with me” : IMDOINGOK 18 Bad things to blow : FUSES 19 Word with “at” or “not in the” : LEAST 20 Made (out), but barely : EKED 22 Parcel : METE 23 D.C. winter hrs. : EST 24 Nice chunk of change : TIDYSUM 27 ___ Faire : REN 28 Mickey Mantle’s retired jersey : SEVEN 30 Classic Gustav Klimt painting made during his “Golden Period” : THEKISS 32 Completely fluid : INCASH 35 Al ___ : DENTE 36 Develop emotions (for) : CATCHFEELINGS 39 “Ragtime” role for which Audra McDonald won a Tony : SARAH 40 Body of Jewish law : TALMUD 41 Classic ska song with the lyric “Let’s get together and feel all right” : ONELOVE 43 Affaire de coeur : AMOUR 46 ___ lecithin (chocolate additive) : SOY 47 Amazon, e.g. : WARRIOR 50 Fútbol stadium cry : GOL 52 Romances : WOOS 54 Lose liquidity, in a way : CLOT 55 Peak performance : AGAME 57 Elicit : EDUCE 59 Bewitched : INATRANCE 61 “Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat” poet : ELIOT 62 Second Commandment subject : FALSEIDOL 63 People put down stakes for them : TENTS 64 Singer who wrote the Oscar-nominated song “May It Be” for “The Fellowship of the Ring” : ENYA 65 Title that translates to “highest principle” : LAMA

Down