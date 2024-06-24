NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, February 15

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Weaving technique named after a city in the Levant : DAMASK 7 Straight-shooting : NOSPIN 13 “Pretty, pretty please?!” : IBEGYOU 15 Big name in flatware : ONEIDA 16 Pirate’s lack, stereotypically : VITAMINC 18 Bit of attire supposedly named for its original bright red cloth : BLAZER 19 Elba of “Hijack” : IDRIS 20 Part of a fancy place setting : DOILY 22 ___ Taylor, head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals starting in 2019 : ZAC 23 Really bright : NEON 24 Musician/composer Andersson of Abba : BENNY 25 Threads that are hard to find? : CAMO 26 Letter that starts the most words in the dictionary : ESS 27 Classic candy brand discontinued in 2018 : CERTS 28 Things put into decks : TAPES 29 “I feel bad enough already” : DONTRUBITIN 31 Disregard : NONCHALANCE 32 Go all in : BETTHERANCH 33 Solid red ball : THREE 34 Occupy, as a desk : SITAT 35 That’s unreal! : ACT 38 Paul who plays a little role in the Marvel Universe : RUDD 39 Small egg producer : QUAIL 40 100% : PURE 41 Abbreviated ending : ETC 42 “Ya got me” : DUNNO 43 Wise guys : SAGES 44 1964 Hitchcock thriller : MARNIE 46 Quick pic : SNAPSHOT 48 New Year’s Day : ONEONE 49 Abandon, as plans : SCUTTLE 50 Plagued (by), as guilt : RIDDEN 51 Got the lead out? : ERASED

Down