NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, February 15

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Weaving technique named after a city in the Levant : DAMASK
7 Straight-shooting : NOSPIN
13 “Pretty, pretty please?!” : IBEGYOU
15 Big name in flatware : ONEIDA
16 Pirate’s lack, stereotypically : VITAMINC
18 Bit of attire supposedly named for its original bright red cloth : BLAZER
19 Elba of “Hijack” : IDRIS
20 Part of a fancy place setting : DOILY
22 ___ Taylor, head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals starting in 2019 : ZAC
23 Really bright : NEON
24 Musician/composer Andersson of Abba : BENNY
25 Threads that are hard to find? : CAMO
26 Letter that starts the most words in the dictionary : ESS
27 Classic candy brand discontinued in 2018 : CERTS
28 Things put into decks : TAPES
29 “I feel bad enough already” : DONTRUBITIN
31 Disregard : NONCHALANCE
32 Go all in : BETTHERANCH
33 Solid red ball : THREE
34 Occupy, as a desk : SITAT
35 That’s unreal! : ACT
38 Paul who plays a little role in the Marvel Universe : RUDD
39 Small egg producer : QUAIL
40 100% : PURE
41 Abbreviated ending : ETC
42 “Ya got me” : DUNNO
43 Wise guys : SAGES
44 1964 Hitchcock thriller : MARNIE
46 Quick pic : SNAPSHOT
48 New Year’s Day : ONEONE
49 Abandon, as plans : SCUTTLE
50 Plagued (by), as guilt : RIDDEN
51 Got the lead out? : ERASED

Down

1 Out of this world : DIVINE
2 Swallows : ABIDES
3 London and Budapest have had them since 1863 and 1896, respectively : METROS
4 Order from an impassioned drill instructor : AGAIN
5 Sylvia ___, so-called “Grand Dame of British Cinema” : SYMS
6 Gold fish : KOI
7 In a grand style : NOBLY
8 Sole : ONLY
9 Salty drink : SEA
10 Comestible mentioned in “That’s Amore” : PIZZAPIE
11 Thoughtful types : IDEAMEN
12 Traffic controllers? : NARCOS
14 Here on earth : UNDERTHESUN
17 They beg to differ : CONTRARIANS
21 They cover top stories : INSULATIONS
24 Place for subs : BENCH
25 Whaler’s haul : CATCH
27 Giuseppe ___, 2010s-’20s Italian P.M. : CONTE
28 Bit of color : TINCT
29 Acted in a grandfatherly way, maybe : DOTED
30 Tired, in a way : BANAL
31 What solving a Saturday Times crossword might earn you, informally : NERDCRED
32 Thimphu native: Var. : BHUTANI
33 Ground-breaking event : TREMOR
35 ’00s : AUGHTS
36 Like shrimp étouffée : CREOLE
37 Tried out : TESTED
39 It may go across the board : QUEEN
40 Ribbons, but not medals : PASTA
42 Wine’s partner : DINE
43 Kick-start : SPUR
45 Silent approval : NOD
47 Stereotypical tattoo on a poker player’s arm : ACE

