NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, February 16

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Shopper’s thrill : SPREE 6 Clock part : COG 9 Brand : LABEL 14 ___ Lakshmi, host of TV’s “Taste the Nation” : PADMA 19 Some computer-generated images nowadays : AIART 20 The masses : HOIPOLLOI 22 “Full steam ___!” : AHEAD 23 “Omigod, omigod, jackpot!”? : SQUEALOFFORTUNE 25 Some college students, quaintly : COEDS 26 Space heater? : SUN 27 ___ fly : SAC 28 Smart-alecky : WISE 29 FaceTime alternative : SKYPE 30 “Eww!” : YECH 32 Instruments with large bells : TUBAS 35 Great Lakes mnemonic : HOMES 38 Org. whose employees wear badges : FBI 40 Atlantis and others : SHUTTLES 42 Hawkish : PROWAR 44 Bad thing to be caught in : TRAP 45 Tempest in a teapot? : GREATSQUALLOFCHINA 48 Oh-so-precious : TWEE 50 Journalists quote them : SOURCES 51 Oniony vegetables : LEEKS 52 Body of water that was once the world’s fourth-largest lake : ARALSEA 55 Good signs in stock reports : RISES 56 Challah bread feature : BRAID 58 Religious gymgoer on leg day? : HOLYSQUATTER 60 Souvenir from the Sea of Tranquillity, say : MOONROCK 63 Typical Passover mo. : APR 64 Many clay relics : URNS 65 Not just mine : OURS 66 Kanga’s kiddo : ROO 67 Whimsically imaginative, as writing : SEUSSIAN 70 Sound from some freshly cleaned floors? : PLEDGESQUEAK 75 Oozes : SEEPS 76 Heighten : BUILD 77 Yo-yo-like toy with a devilish-sounding name : DIABOLO 78 “___ mia!” : MAMMA 80 Michael Jordan’s nickname, with “His” : AIRNESS 82 Trash : TOSS 83 Money under the mattress, e.g.? : SQUIRRELLEDCAPITAL 88 Meyer who directed 1965’s “Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!” : RUSS 89 Cialis alternative : VIAGRA 90 Backslid, say : REVERTED 93 Word before or after down : PAT 94 Pasta often cut at an angle : PENNE 95 Hazard cleanup, in brief : DECON 96 Hindu honorifics : SRIS 98 Weapon whose name is an acronym : TASER 100 “___ tell” : PRAY 103 Legendary bird : ROC 105 Number of jurors who originally vote “Not guilty” in “12 Angry Men” : ONE 106 Mean little suckers? : TICKS 107 Repeat something clever, as parrots might? : SQUAWKAFINELINE 112 “Gesundheit!” prompter : ACHOO 113 “Diet” for the defeated : HUMBLEPIE 114 Tied up : LACED 115 Facebook has more than three billion of them : USERS 116 Aspirations : HOPES 117 “Downton Abbey” network : PBS 118 Flies out of sight : SOARS

Down