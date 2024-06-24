NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, February 16

1 Fresh : SASSY
2 Excites … or annoys : PIQUES
3 Vulgarity : RAUNCH
4 Poet’s palindromic preposition : ERE
5 Midflight announcements, for short : ETAS
6 Count seen in the breakfast aisle : CHOCULA
7 Cry of cringe : OOF
8 Animated file type : GIF
9 Actress Singer of “Footloose” : LORI
10 Elevs. : ALTS
11 Deep, dark ocean caverns : BLUEHOLES
12 Equivalent of a billion years, in geology : EON
13 Bad thing to be caught in : LIE
14 Cigarette purchases : PACKS
15 Nautical greeting : AHOY
16 Scrumptious but not-so-healthful carnival snacks : DEEPFRIEDOREOS
17 Brought in big bucks : MADEBANK
18 Elements of pay-per-click campaigns : ADS
21 Punching sounds in the comics : POWS
24 Coffee shop order : LATTE
29 Feudal worker : SERF
31 In a big way : HUGELY
33 Pot growers? : BETS
34 Classifies : ASSORTS
36 Mice hunters : OWLS
37 Great Leap Forward leader : MAO
39 Bitter brews, for short : IPAS
41 Lock of hair : TRESS
42 Something strapped for cash? : PURSE
43 Go-kart, e.g. : RACER
44 Beaten at ___ own game : THEIR
46 Command+Q, on a Mac : QUIT
47 Family group : CLAN
48 Writing cliché : TROPE
49 Style sported by Theodore Roosevelt and Mark Twain : WALRUSMUSTACHE
52 Forehead-slapping shouts : AHAS
53 Outfit : EQUIP
54 Mysterious qualities : AURAS
56 Yawning, say : BORED
57 Hollywood’s Portia de ___ : ROSSI
59 “Raggedy” doll : ANN
60 Make faces for a camera : MUG
61 Barbecue bits : COALS
62 Gorilla who famously learned sign language : KOKO
65 “If I had to guess …” : ODDSARE
68 They’re around for the long haul : SEMIS
69 Scorch : SEAR
70 More refined : PURER
71 Loma ___, Calif. : LINDA
72 Monthly util. bill : ELEC
73 Host of the 2022 World Cup : QATAR
74 Horseshoe-shaped pipe fasteners : UBOLTS
76 Boat equipment for removing water on board : BILGEPUMP
78 Car sticker no. : MSRP
79 Parasailing, water polo, etc. : AQUATICS
80 “Watchmen” writer Moore : ALAN
81 What many freelancers work on : SPEC
84 Many a road tripper, informally : RVER
85 “Ich bin ___ Berliner” : EIN
86 They make sounds when they’re tickled : IVORIES
87 Wood joint piece : TENON
91 Beethoven’s Third : EROICA
92 What Sidney Poitier’s character famously came to, in a 1967 film : DINNER
94 Currency in seven American countries (and one Asian) : PESOS
95 Van ___ (beard type) : DYKE
97 Germs : SEEDS
99 Toffee candy bar : SKOR
101 Broccoli ___ : RABE
102 Leatherworking tools : AWLS
104 Cartoon collector’s collection, maybe : CELS
106 Greek letter that’s the symbol for torque : TAU
107 I : SHH
108 Status follower : QUO
109 Slack or Zoom : APP
110 Fudge the facts : FIB
111 Language mutually intelligible with Thai : LAO