NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, February 16

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Shopper’s thrill : SPREE
6 Clock part : COG
9 Brand : LABEL
14 ___ Lakshmi, host of TV’s “Taste the Nation” : PADMA
19 Some computer-generated images nowadays : AIART
20 The masses : HOIPOLLOI
22 “Full steam ___!” : AHEAD
23 “Omigod, omigod, jackpot!”? : SQUEALOFFORTUNE
25 Some college students, quaintly : COEDS
26 Space heater? : SUN
27 ___ fly : SAC
28 Smart-alecky : WISE
29 FaceTime alternative : SKYPE
30 “Eww!” : YECH
32 Instruments with large bells : TUBAS
35 Great Lakes mnemonic : HOMES
38 Org. whose employees wear badges : FBI
40 Atlantis and others : SHUTTLES
42 Hawkish : PROWAR
44 Bad thing to be caught in : TRAP
45 Tempest in a teapot? : GREATSQUALLOFCHINA
48 Oh-so-precious : TWEE
50 Journalists quote them : SOURCES
51 Oniony vegetables : LEEKS
52 Body of water that was once the world’s fourth-largest lake : ARALSEA
55 Good signs in stock reports : RISES
56 Challah bread feature : BRAID
58 Religious gymgoer on leg day? : HOLYSQUATTER
60 Souvenir from the Sea of Tranquillity, say : MOONROCK
63 Typical Passover mo. : APR
64 Many clay relics : URNS
65 Not just mine : OURS
66 Kanga’s kiddo : ROO
67 Whimsically imaginative, as writing : SEUSSIAN
70 Sound from some freshly cleaned floors? : PLEDGESQUEAK
75 Oozes : SEEPS
76 Heighten : BUILD
77 Yo-yo-like toy with a devilish-sounding name : DIABOLO
78 “___ mia!” : MAMMA
80 Michael Jordan’s nickname, with “His” : AIRNESS
82 Trash : TOSS
83 Money under the mattress, e.g.? : SQUIRRELLEDCAPITAL
88 Meyer who directed 1965’s “Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!” : RUSS
89 Cialis alternative : VIAGRA
90 Backslid, say : REVERTED
93 Word before or after down : PAT
94 Pasta often cut at an angle : PENNE
95 Hazard cleanup, in brief : DECON
96 Hindu honorifics : SRIS
98 Weapon whose name is an acronym : TASER
100 “___ tell” : PRAY
103 Legendary bird : ROC
105 Number of jurors who originally vote “Not guilty” in “12 Angry Men” : ONE
106 Mean little suckers? : TICKS
107 Repeat something clever, as parrots might? : SQUAWKAFINELINE
112 “Gesundheit!” prompter : ACHOO
113 “Diet” for the defeated : HUMBLEPIE
114 Tied up : LACED
115 Facebook has more than three billion of them : USERS
116 Aspirations : HOPES
117 “Downton Abbey” network : PBS
118 Flies out of sight : SOARS

Down

1 Fresh : SASSY
2 Excites … or annoys : PIQUES
3 Vulgarity : RAUNCH
4 Poet’s palindromic preposition : ERE
5 Midflight announcements, for short : ETAS
6 Count seen in the breakfast aisle : CHOCULA
7 Cry of cringe : OOF
8 Animated file type : GIF
9 Actress Singer of “Footloose” : LORI
10 Elevs. : ALTS
11 Deep, dark ocean caverns : BLUEHOLES
12 Equivalent of a billion years, in geology : EON
13 Bad thing to be caught in : LIE
14 Cigarette purchases : PACKS
15 Nautical greeting : AHOY
16 Scrumptious but not-so-healthful carnival snacks : DEEPFRIEDOREOS
17 Brought in big bucks : MADEBANK
18 Elements of pay-per-click campaigns : ADS
21 Punching sounds in the comics : POWS
24 Coffee shop order : LATTE
29 Feudal worker : SERF
31 In a big way : HUGELY
33 Pot growers? : BETS
34 Classifies : ASSORTS
36 Mice hunters : OWLS
37 Great Leap Forward leader : MAO
39 Bitter brews, for short : IPAS
41 Lock of hair : TRESS
42 Something strapped for cash? : PURSE
43 Go-kart, e.g. : RACER
44 Beaten at ___ own game : THEIR
46 Command+Q, on a Mac : QUIT
47 Family group : CLAN
48 Writing cliché : TROPE
49 Style sported by Theodore Roosevelt and Mark Twain : WALRUSMUSTACHE
52 Forehead-slapping shouts : AHAS
53 Outfit : EQUIP
54 Mysterious qualities : AURAS
56 Yawning, say : BORED
57 Hollywood’s Portia de ___ : ROSSI
59 “Raggedy” doll : ANN
60 Make faces for a camera : MUG
61 Barbecue bits : COALS
62 Gorilla who famously learned sign language : KOKO
65 “If I had to guess …” : ODDSARE
68 They’re around for the long haul : SEMIS
69 Scorch : SEAR
70 More refined : PURER
71 Loma ___, Calif. : LINDA
72 Monthly util. bill : ELEC
73 Host of the 2022 World Cup : QATAR
74 Horseshoe-shaped pipe fasteners : UBOLTS
76 Boat equipment for removing water on board : BILGEPUMP
78 Car sticker no. : MSRP
79 Parasailing, water polo, etc. : AQUATICS
80 “Watchmen” writer Moore : ALAN
81 What many freelancers work on : SPEC
84 Many a road tripper, informally : RVER
85 “Ich bin ___ Berliner” : EIN
86 They make sounds when they’re tickled : IVORIES
87 Wood joint piece : TENON
91 Beethoven’s Third : EROICA
92 What Sidney Poitier’s character famously came to, in a 1967 film : DINNER
94 Currency in seven American countries (and one Asian) : PESOS
95 Van ___ (beard type) : DYKE
97 Germs : SEEDS
99 Toffee candy bar : SKOR
101 Broccoli ___ : RABE
102 Leatherworking tools : AWLS
104 Cartoon collector’s collection, maybe : CELS
106 Greek letter that’s the symbol for torque : TAU
107 I : SHH
108 Status follower : QUO
109 Slack or Zoom : APP
110 Fudge the facts : FIB
111 Language mutually intelligible with Thai : LAO

