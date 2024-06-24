 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, February 17

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 “Live ___” (Taco Bell slogan) : MAS
4 Where you might “take a number” : DELI
8 Tie named for a British horse racing venue : ASCOT
13 Valuable metals : ORES
15 Level : EVEN
16 ___ masala (spicy Indian chickpea dish) : CHANA
17 Memento-filled craft project : SCRAPBOOK
19 Staffs : CANES
20 Everything on a bagel, say : THEWORKS
21 Merge : MELD
22 Broadway’s ___-Manuel Miranda : LIN
23 Abu Dhabi’s country, for short : UAE
24 Fast-food chain that serves Louisiana chicken : POPEYES
27 Ache (for) : YEARN
29 Lead-in to phone or ass : SMART
31 Fluffy Chinese bread roll : BAO
32 Hosp. area for critical cases : ICU
34 ___-conscious : ECO
35 “None for me” : PASS
36 1981 hit by Queen and David Bowie : UNDERPRESSURE
40 “Check your ___ at the door” (sign for musical artists entering to record “We Are the World”) : EGOS
41 Singer Grande, to fans : ARI
42 Big part of an elephant : EAR
43 Day-___ paint : GLO
44 Insolent sorts : SNOTS
46 Italian motor scooter : VESPA
50 Child’s urging to a horse : GIDDYUP
52 ___ chi (martial art) : TAI
54 Blade on a boat : OAR
55 Danish film director ___ von Trier : LARS
56 Unwavering : RESOLUTE
58 Menzel who has played a green witch and an ice princess : IDINA
60 “Uh-huh, I bet” … or a literal description of what 17-, 24-, 36- and 50-Across all have : YEAHRIGHT
61 Cowboy’s workplace : RANCH
62 Competent : ABLE
63 “Not. Good.” : UHOH
64 Parts of a jigsaw puzzle that many people work on first : EDGES
65 The Bay State: Abbr. : MASS
66 Gate-keeping org.? : TSA

Down

1 In the main : MOSTLY
2 Main character on “All in the Family” or “Riverdale” : ARCHIE
3 One of tennis’s Williams sisters : SERENA
4 Messing around on set? : DEBRA
5 Brings to mind : EVOKES
6 Ones born between July 23 and August 22 : LEOS
7 Pen filler : INK
8 Opposite of refuse : ACCEPT
9 Layered rock : SHALE
10 Snickers or Milky Way : CANDYBAR
11 Air Force ___ : ONE
12 Profs’ aides : TAS
14 Glimpsed : SAW
18 Jump (on) : POUNCE
21 Glum : MOROSE
24 Walk back and forth nervously : PACE
25 Simplicity : EASE
26 “Please send assistance A.S.A.P.!” : SOS
28 Clears (of) : RIDS
30 ___ badge (scout’s award) : MERIT
33 Planet beyond Saturn : URANUS
35 Unadulterated : PURE
36 Bumpy yellow fruit : UGLI
37 Messing around, as with an instrument or ideas : NOODLING
38 Item on a stage : PROP
39 Rescuer : SAVIOR
40 Ingredient in tempera or tempura : EGG
44 Some dark red wines : SYRAHS
45 Amazing deals : STEALS
47 Looked for : SOUGHT
48 Rhetorical device used to tug at your heartstrings : PATHOS
49 R&B’s Franklin : ARETHA
51 Swing at a ball? : DANCE
53 Fireplace remains : ASHES
56 Country music’s McEntire : REBA
57 Actress Lucy of CBS’s “Elementary” : LIU
58 Burning feeling : IRE
59 Papa : DAD
60 Starchy tuber : YAM

