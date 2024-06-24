NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, February 17

1 “Live ___” (Taco Bell slogan) : MAS
4 Where you might “take a number” : DELI
8 Tie named for a British horse racing venue : ASCOT
13 Valuable metals : ORES
15 Level : EVEN
16 ___ masala (spicy Indian chickpea dish) : CHANA
17 Memento-filled craft project : SCRAPBOOK
19 Staffs : CANES
20 Everything on a bagel, say : THEWORKS
21 Merge : MELD
22 Broadway’s ___-Manuel Miranda : LIN
23 Abu Dhabi’s country, for short : UAE
24 Fast-food chain that serves Louisiana chicken : POPEYES
27 Ache (for) : YEARN
29 Lead-in to phone or ass : SMART
31 Fluffy Chinese bread roll : BAO
32 Hosp. area for critical cases : ICU
34 ___-conscious : ECO
35 “None for me” : PASS
36 1981 hit by Queen and David Bowie : UNDERPRESSURE
40 “Check your ___ at the door” (sign for musical artists entering to record “We Are the World”) : EGOS
41 Singer Grande, to fans : ARI
42 Big part of an elephant : EAR
43 Day-___ paint : GLO
44 Insolent sorts : SNOTS
46 Italian motor scooter : VESPA
50 Child’s urging to a horse : GIDDYUP
52 ___ chi (martial art) : TAI
54 Blade on a boat : OAR
55 Danish film director ___ von Trier : LARS
56 Unwavering : RESOLUTE
58 Menzel who has played a green witch and an ice princess : IDINA
60 “Uh-huh, I bet” … or a literal description of what 17-, 24-, 36- and 50-Across all have : YEAHRIGHT
61 Cowboy’s workplace : RANCH
62 Competent : ABLE
63 “Not. Good.” : UHOH
64 Parts of a jigsaw puzzle that many people work on first : EDGES
65 The Bay State: Abbr. : MASS
66 Gate-keeping org.? : TSA