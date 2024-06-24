NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, February 17

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “Live ___” (Taco Bell slogan) : MAS 4 Where you might “take a number” : DELI 8 Tie named for a British horse racing venue : ASCOT 13 Valuable metals : ORES 15 Level : EVEN 16 ___ masala (spicy Indian chickpea dish) : CHANA 17 Memento-filled craft project : SCRAPBOOK 19 Staffs : CANES 20 Everything on a bagel, say : THEWORKS 21 Merge : MELD 22 Broadway’s ___-Manuel Miranda : LIN 23 Abu Dhabi’s country, for short : UAE 24 Fast-food chain that serves Louisiana chicken : POPEYES 27 Ache (for) : YEARN 29 Lead-in to phone or ass : SMART 31 Fluffy Chinese bread roll : BAO 32 Hosp. area for critical cases : ICU 34 ___-conscious : ECO 35 “None for me” : PASS 36 1981 hit by Queen and David Bowie : UNDERPRESSURE 40 “Check your ___ at the door” (sign for musical artists entering to record “We Are the World”) : EGOS 41 Singer Grande, to fans : ARI 42 Big part of an elephant : EAR 43 Day-___ paint : GLO 44 Insolent sorts : SNOTS 46 Italian motor scooter : VESPA 50 Child’s urging to a horse : GIDDYUP 52 ___ chi (martial art) : TAI 54 Blade on a boat : OAR 55 Danish film director ___ von Trier : LARS 56 Unwavering : RESOLUTE 58 Menzel who has played a green witch and an ice princess : IDINA 60 “Uh-huh, I bet” … or a literal description of what 17-, 24-, 36- and 50-Across all have : YEAHRIGHT 61 Cowboy’s workplace : RANCH 62 Competent : ABLE 63 “Not. Good.” : UHOH 64 Parts of a jigsaw puzzle that many people work on first : EDGES 65 The Bay State: Abbr. : MASS 66 Gate-keeping org.? : TSA

Down