NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, February 18

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 “Ruh-___!” (Astro’s “Yikes!”) : ROH
4 Got 100% on : ACED
8 Catastrophe : CRISIS
14 918 or 539, on the Cherokee Nation : AREACODE
16 Emphatic rejection : HECKNO
17 “Seriously?!” : ICANTBELIEVEYOU
19 Word after first or leading : LADY
20 Indirectly unkind : SNIDE
21 Identity thieves’ targets, for short : SSNS
22 Bit of hair cream : DAB
24 “Enough already! I’ll do it!” : OKOK
26 Purveyor of pampering : SPA
28 Kennewick ___ (ancient ancestor discovered in 1996) : MAN
31 Duel units : PACES
35 Relations : KIN
36 “Seriously?!” : WHODOESTHAT
40 What a wool sweater may cause : ITCH
42 Calendar listing : EVENT
43 Currency common to Cyprus and Croatia : EURO
44 “Seriously?!” : THEAUDACITY
47 Part of a set in a workout : REP
48 Damascus is its capital : SYRIA
49 ___ kwon do : TAE
50 Music holders in racks : CDS
51 Take it easy : REST
54 “not gonna lie lol …” : TBH
56 Opportunity : SHOT
59 Jingly change : COINS
63 ___ Major (bear constellation) : URSA
66 “Seriously?!” : WOOOOOOOOOOOOOW
69 Intensifies : AMPSUP
70 Mode of transportation that requires good balance : UNICYCLE
71 Loch monster’s nickname : NESSIE
72 Found a buyer for : SOLD
73 Ends of some bouts : KOS

Down

1 ___ trail (rhyming path that formerly had tracks) : RAIL
2 Oceanic apex predator : ORCA
3 Important powwow figure : HEADDANCER
4 Section of a play : ACT
5 Corn cores : COBS
6 Garden with a tempting snake : EDEN
7 Section of a supermarket : DELI
8 Place for blush (or for a blush) : CHEEK
9 Title for M.L.K., for short : REV
10 Glide around on a rink : ICESKATE
11 “The ___ the limit!” : SKYS
12 Privy to : INON
13 ___-chef : SOUS
15 “Furiosa” star Taylor-Joy : ANYA
18 Altar answer : IDO
23 X1, X2, X3, X4, X5 or X6 : BMW
25 Photo ___ : OPS
26 Short comedy pieces : SKITS
27 Clever and brief : PITHY
29 Palestinian activist Tamimi : AHED
30 ___ Scotia : NOVA
32 New Mexico site of the largest radioactive accident in U.S. history : CHURCHROCK
33 Dog-___ pages : EARED
34 Points on bus routes : STOPS
37 Fourth after Aug. : DEC
38 “Will do!” : ONIT
39 “At Last” singer James : ETTA
41 Move that sends tresses flying : HAIRTOSS
45 Where Dubai is: Abbr. : UAE
46 So far : YET
52 Extent, as of a project : SCOPE
53 Overly : TOO
55 Nautical marker : BUOY
56 Black and/or white water bird : SWAN
57 Away’s opponent : HOME
58 *sheepish grimace* : OOPS
60 Ones vowing payback? : IOUS
61 Don’t-do : NONO
62 Gardener’s bagful : SOIL
64 Unassisted : SOLO
65 Amazes : AWES
67 Dijon-mustered “yes”? : OUI
68 Something Paxil may treat, for short : OCD

