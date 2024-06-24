NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, February 18

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “Ruh-___!” (Astro’s “Yikes!”) : ROH 4 Got 100% on : ACED 8 Catastrophe : CRISIS 14 918 or 539, on the Cherokee Nation : AREACODE 16 Emphatic rejection : HECKNO 17 “Seriously?!” : ICANTBELIEVEYOU 19 Word after first or leading : LADY 20 Indirectly unkind : SNIDE 21 Identity thieves’ targets, for short : SSNS 22 Bit of hair cream : DAB 24 “Enough already! I’ll do it!” : OKOK 26 Purveyor of pampering : SPA 28 Kennewick ___ (ancient ancestor discovered in 1996) : MAN 31 Duel units : PACES 35 Relations : KIN 36 “Seriously?!” : WHODOESTHAT 40 What a wool sweater may cause : ITCH 42 Calendar listing : EVENT 43 Currency common to Cyprus and Croatia : EURO 44 “Seriously?!” : THEAUDACITY 47 Part of a set in a workout : REP 48 Damascus is its capital : SYRIA 49 ___ kwon do : TAE 50 Music holders in racks : CDS 51 Take it easy : REST 54 “not gonna lie lol …” : TBH 56 Opportunity : SHOT 59 Jingly change : COINS 63 ___ Major (bear constellation) : URSA 66 “Seriously?!” : WOOOOOOOOOOOOOW 69 Intensifies : AMPSUP 70 Mode of transportation that requires good balance : UNICYCLE 71 Loch monster’s nickname : NESSIE 72 Found a buyer for : SOLD 73 Ends of some bouts : KOS

Down