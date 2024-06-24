NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, February 19

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Destination of a walk : FIRST 6 Command to attack : SICEM 11 Programming conditionals : IFS 14 What one may go by : ALIAS 15 Musician’s exercise : ETUDE 16 Be in it to win it : VIE 17 Film megahit : BLOCKBUSTER 19 Old hoops org. : ABA 20 Start to rouse : STIR 21 Dewy-eyed heroine : INGENUE 23 Foreign policy advisory grp. : NSC 26 Put on, as a play : STAGE 28 “Into the Wild” actor Hirsch : EMILE 29 Wide-reaching green light : BLANKETAPPROVAL 32 Birchbark, e.g. : CANOE 33 Singer with the 2016 #1 hit “Cheap Thrills” : SIA 34 Small British hunting dog : BORDERTERRIER 41 Actor Stephen of “V for Vendetta” : REA 42 Wile E. Coyote’s undoing, frequently : ANVIL 44 Slugger’s pregame warm-up : BATTINGPRACTICE 51 Live : ONAIR 52 Together : ASONE 53 Streamer’s annoyance : LAG 54 Onetime place to shop while high? : SKYMALL 56 Syllabus section : UNIT 58 Didn’t play : SAT 59 Social sewing event … and a hint to the starts of 17-, 29-, 34- and 44-Across : QUILTINGBEE 64 History class section : ERA 65 Navel type : INNIE 66 Connect with : TIETO 67 Utter : SAY 68 Wise ones : SAGES 69 In many cases : OFTEN

Down