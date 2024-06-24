 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, February 19

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Destination of a walk : FIRST
6 Command to attack : SICEM
11 Programming conditionals : IFS
14 What one may go by : ALIAS
15 Musician’s exercise : ETUDE
16 Be in it to win it : VIE
17 Film megahit : BLOCKBUSTER
19 Old hoops org. : ABA
20 Start to rouse : STIR
21 Dewy-eyed heroine : INGENUE
23 Foreign policy advisory grp. : NSC
26 Put on, as a play : STAGE
28 “Into the Wild” actor Hirsch : EMILE
29 Wide-reaching green light : BLANKETAPPROVAL
32 Birchbark, e.g. : CANOE
33 Singer with the 2016 #1 hit “Cheap Thrills” : SIA
34 Small British hunting dog : BORDERTERRIER
41 Actor Stephen of “V for Vendetta” : REA
42 Wile E. Coyote’s undoing, frequently : ANVIL
44 Slugger’s pregame warm-up : BATTINGPRACTICE
51 Live : ONAIR
52 Together : ASONE
53 Streamer’s annoyance : LAG
54 Onetime place to shop while high? : SKYMALL
56 Syllabus section : UNIT
58 Didn’t play : SAT
59 Social sewing event … and a hint to the starts of 17-, 29-, 34- and 44-Across : QUILTINGBEE
64 History class section : ERA
65 Navel type : INNIE
66 Connect with : TIETO
67 Utter : SAY
68 Wise ones : SAGES
69 In many cases : OFTEN

Down

1 Terrif : FAB
2 Not well : ILL
3 2016 Olympics host city, familiarly : RIO
4 Biological bags : SACS
5 Orally admonished : TSKTSKED
6 French pointillism pioneer : SEURAT
7 Word frequently edited to insert or remove an apostrophe : ITS
8 Little darling : CUTIEPIE
9 Idyllic spot : EDEN
10 Synergy-seeking move : MERGER
11 “Terrible” czar : IVANIV
12 Bone below the femur : FIBULA
13 Anago, to a sushi chef : SEAEEL
18 Something good for an angler, bad for a dog trainer : BITE
22 Angsty music genre : EMO
23 Peacock’s parent : NBC
24 Big chunk : SLAB
25 Baseballer Robinson ___ : CANO
27 Chemistry lab hookups : GASTAPS
30 Neighbor of Swe. : NOR
31 This is what you might expect : PAR
35 Suffix with north or south : ERN
36 Entertaining lavishly : REGALING
37 Enter hurriedly : RACEINTO
38 Football stat: Abbr. : INT
39 “Most of the ___ in this world is done by people with good intentions”: T.S. Eliot : EVIL
40 Costa ___ : RICA
43 Part of a trip : LEG
44 End-of-level enemies in video games : BOSSES
45 World capital said to have been founded by King Midas : ANKARA
46 “Shake It Off” singer, to fans : TAYTAY
47 Apple’s Cook : TIM
48 Residents of Basra : IRAQIS
49 Ways to go : ROUTES
50 Years: Lat. : ANNI
55 Nutrition bar brand with a moon in its logo : LUNA
57 Week-ending exclamation : TGIF
60 Factor in club selection : LIE
61 “Wanna ___?” : BET
62 Somme summer : ETE
63 Ages and ages : EON

