NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, February 2

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Trading post : MART 5 For example : SAY 8 Italian fashion house : PRADA 13 Hard-liner : HAWK 17 “Ave Maria” finale, appropriately? : ARIA 18 Buying binge : SPREE 20 Venetian magistrates of old : DOGES 21 French friend : AMIE 22 Lead actress in “The Lovely Bones” (2009) and “The Bourne Legacy” (2012) : RACHELWEISZ 24 Fast/car : QUICK/BUICK 25 Wild/bunch : ZANY/MANY 26 Informer, informally : STOOLIE 27 Cartoon character inspired by W.C. Fields : MRMAGOO 29 Gave a darn : CARED 30 3,605, in ancient Rome : MMMDCV 32 Image on a Missouri state quarter : ARCH 33 Wombs : UTERI 34 Italian sports cars, informally : ALFAS 37 Gear tooth : COG 39 Desirable condition for hostas : SHADE 42 “Cómo ___?” : ESTAS 43 Divinity sch. subj. : REL 44 Provoked an online fight : TROLLED 47 Treasure : GEM 48 Holland/tunnel : DUTCH/DITCH 49 Figs. on flight boards : ETAS 51 Onetime Kia model : OPTIMA 52 Spot : ESPY 54 Tik___ challenge : TOK 55 Home of the Temple of Poseidon : ATTICA 57 Put-down : DISS 59 They put things on the back burner : COOKS 61 Stadium/timekeeper : METRODOME/METRONOME 64 Smash hit : HOMERUN 66 Steamed Chinese bun : BAO 69 Exist : ARE 70 Your business start-up? : NONEOF 72 Word often shortened to a letter and a number : CANINE 73 Catherine the Great, e.g.: Abbr. : EMP 74 Average/income : PAR/PAY 75 Jeans popular in the 1980s : GITANOS 77 Denver/Colorado : STAGENAME/STATENAME 79 Name spelled by the initials of five consecutive months : JASON 80 The “E” in G.E.: Abbr. : ELEC 82 Applied to : USEDON 83 Org. once led by George H.W. Bush : CIA 85 Direction of the wind that brought Mary Poppins : EAST 87 Where “Cheers” is set : INABAR 90 Chart-topping Basil or Braxton : TONI 91 Start of “O Come, All Ye Faithful” : LONGO 93 Place to buy tickets: Abbr. : STA 94 Jewel case holders : CDRACKS 96 Architect Maya : LIN 97 Follow : ENSUE 98 Mel who sang the 1949 #1 hit “Careless Hands” : TORME 100 Year abroad : ANO 101 Stars and Stripes : USFLAG 103 For the birds : AVIAN 104 Rainproof cover : TARP 106 ___ bears : GUMMI 108 Hall-of-Famer Martínez : PEDRO 109 Woodworking tool with a belt : BANDSAW 112 “Nothing much” : SAMEOLD 116 Dino/expedition : TREX/TREK 117 Card/game : JOKER/POKER 118 Certain emcee : TOASTMASTER 120 Grim Grimm figure : OGRE 121 Beethoven dedicatee : ELISE 122 Risk of heavy lifting : HERNIA 123 First name in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame : TINA 124 Costner’s role in “The Untouchables” : NESS 125 Sheen : GLOSS 126 Happy companion : DOC 127 Right hand: Abbr. : ASST

Down