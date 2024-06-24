 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, February 2

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Trading post : MART
5 For example : SAY
8 Italian fashion house : PRADA
13 Hard-liner : HAWK
17 “Ave Maria” finale, appropriately? : ARIA
18 Buying binge : SPREE
20 Venetian magistrates of old : DOGES
21 French friend : AMIE
22 Lead actress in “The Lovely Bones” (2009) and “The Bourne Legacy” (2012) : RACHELWEISZ
24 Fast/car : QUICK/BUICK
25 Wild/bunch : ZANY/MANY
26 Informer, informally : STOOLIE
27 Cartoon character inspired by W.C. Fields : MRMAGOO
29 Gave a darn : CARED
30 3,605, in ancient Rome : MMMDCV
32 Image on a Missouri state quarter : ARCH
33 Wombs : UTERI
34 Italian sports cars, informally : ALFAS
37 Gear tooth : COG
39 Desirable condition for hostas : SHADE
42 “Cómo ___?” : ESTAS
43 Divinity sch. subj. : REL
44 Provoked an online fight : TROLLED
47 Treasure : GEM
48 Holland/tunnel : DUTCH/DITCH
49 Figs. on flight boards : ETAS
51 Onetime Kia model : OPTIMA
52 Spot : ESPY
54 Tik___ challenge : TOK
55 Home of the Temple of Poseidon : ATTICA
57 Put-down : DISS
59 They put things on the back burner : COOKS
61 Stadium/timekeeper : METRODOME/METRONOME
64 Smash hit : HOMERUN
66 Steamed Chinese bun : BAO
69 Exist : ARE
70 Your business start-up? : NONEOF
72 Word often shortened to a letter and a number : CANINE
73 Catherine the Great, e.g.: Abbr. : EMP
74 Average/income : PAR/PAY
75 Jeans popular in the 1980s : GITANOS
77 Denver/Colorado : STAGENAME/STATENAME
79 Name spelled by the initials of five consecutive months : JASON
80 The “E” in G.E.: Abbr. : ELEC
82 Applied to : USEDON
83 Org. once led by George H.W. Bush : CIA
85 Direction of the wind that brought Mary Poppins : EAST
87 Where “Cheers” is set : INABAR
90 Chart-topping Basil or Braxton : TONI
91 Start of “O Come, All Ye Faithful” : LONGO
93 Place to buy tickets: Abbr. : STA
94 Jewel case holders : CDRACKS
96 Architect Maya : LIN
97 Follow : ENSUE
98 Mel who sang the 1949 #1 hit “Careless Hands” : TORME
100 Year abroad : ANO
101 Stars and Stripes : USFLAG
103 For the birds : AVIAN
104 Rainproof cover : TARP
106 ___ bears : GUMMI
108 Hall-of-Famer Martínez : PEDRO
109 Woodworking tool with a belt : BANDSAW
112 “Nothing much” : SAMEOLD
116 Dino/expedition : TREX/TREK
117 Card/game : JOKER/POKER
118 Certain emcee : TOASTMASTER
120 Grim Grimm figure : OGRE
121 Beethoven dedicatee : ELISE
122 Risk of heavy lifting : HERNIA
123 First name in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame : TINA
124 Costner’s role in “The Untouchables” : NESS
125 Sheen : GLOSS
126 Happy companion : DOC
127 Right hand: Abbr. : ASST

Down

1 Red rover home : MARS
2 “I smell ___” : ARAT
3 ___ Act (measure against mobsters) : RICO
4 Indigenous people’s name for Mount Rainier : TAHOMA
5 Officer with a radar gun : SPEEDCOP
6 Shapiro of NPR : ARI
7 Antiquated assent : YESM
8 Fictional composer whose first three initials mean “A.S.A.P.” : PDQBACH
9 Dietary plant fiber : ROUGHAGE
10 Foreign exchange fee : AGIO
11 Chrysler Building style, familiarly : DECO
12 Request : ASK
13 Protective outfits for handling radioactive material : HAZMATSUITS
14 Almond-flavored liqueur : AMARETTO
15 Stand in a cellar : WINERACK
16 Small entryway receptacle that might also house loose change : KEYDISH
18 Skinny/dip : SLIM/SWIM
19 Poet Pound : EZRA
23 Horror film locale, in brief : ELMST
28 Seasoning brand that dropped the first part of its name in 2020 : MRSDASH
29 Prompted, in a theater : CUED
31 Horse/power : COLT/VOLT
34 Tour aid : AREAMAP
35 What Hester Prynne wore in a Hawthorne novel : LETTERA
36 Excessive praise : FLATTERY
38 Like some eyeliners : GLIDEON
40 Lineage : DESCENT
41 Major shops : EMPORIA
45 Honking or screeching, for example : ROADNOISE
46 Bygone owner of Virgin Records : EMI
50 “Hello there, good ___” : SIR
53 One eager for radical change : YOUNGTURK
56 Kind of line that no one just stands in : CONGA
58 Party to the left of Dem. : SOC
60 Body parts with caps : KNEES
62 How caviar might be served : ONTOAST
63 Will, given the opportunity : MEANSTO
65 Sephora purchase : MASCARA
66 “Help me out here” : BEADOLL
67 Fast-evaporating cleaning agent : AMMONIA
68 Sicilian Defense in chess, e.g. : OPENING
71 Adversary : FOE
76 Deli devices : SLICERS
78 Pickleball need : NET
79 Classic British sports cars : JAGUARXKES
81 Conclusion : END
83 What parallel lines never do : CONVERGE
84 Ones in the know : INSIDERS
86 Feature of rhubarb pie : TARTNESS
88 [Kapow!] : BANG
89 Not plugged in, in a way : ACOUSTIC
91 Grabbed, as an opportunity : LEAPTON
92 Sommelier’s prefix : OENO
95 Diploma modifier : SUMMA
99 Mothers, in Mexico : MADRES
102 Slumber/party : SIESTA/FIESTA
105 Trail/head : PATH/PATE
107 Crib call : MAMA
109 Cotton capsule : BOLL
110 Sony co-founder Morita : AKIO
111 Promise/keeper : WORD/WARD
113 Soul legend Redding : OTIS
114 Something to look through : LENS
115 Mild expletive : DRAT
117 Digital picture format : JPEG
119 ___-cone : SNO

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Former Digital Trends Contributor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
NYT Connections tips: how to win Connections every day
New York Times Connection game logo.

It was Wordle that really exploded in popularity and was a natural purchase for the New York Times, but the outlet didn't just stop there. It has released an entire section of brain-teasing puzzles for people to try out each and every day, including the devilishly difficult Connections. Nearly anyone who has tried it has become hooked, and for good reason. The idea is simple, and yet solving these puzzles is never easy. If you've never given Connections a shot, or were put off by it the first time you tried, take a look at our expert tips and tricks to help you get a better feel for how to solve each puzzle. Once you do, you will be playing every day without fail.
Connections tips and tricks

The rules to Connections are simple: you have a grid of 16 words that you need to organize into four groups based on a shared connection. For example, four of the 16 words may all be fruit and thus make sense to group together. Connections is much tricker than that, however, so don't expect the solutions to be so obvious. The different groups are also given different colors based on their difficulty, with yellow being the easiest, followed by green, then blue, and purple, which is the most difficult.

Read more
NYT Spelling Bee: answers for Friday, May 10
NYT Spelling Bee logo.

Obsessed with New York Times' games? So are we, and Spelling Bee is one of our favorites. But just like any other NYT game — Wordle, Connections, Strands, and The Mini — we have trouble finishing it occasionally.

If you're stuck on today's Spelling Bee, we're here to help. Check out the article below for a refresher on how to play the game and a list of all the possible words you could spell today.
How to play Spelling Bee

Read more
All sphinx riddle solutions in Dragon’s Dogma 2
A sphinx in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is full of mythological monsters and beasts. During your travels, you will encounter many classics like Cyclopses, Griffins, and Dragons, but a more obscure creature is hidden away in a cave waiting to challenge you in a different way. The Sphinx is found in the Mountain Shrine at the top of the hill once you go through Wordlsend Cave. It won't attack you when you approach, but instead, it will challenge you to a test of intellect. There are a total of 10 riddles to be solved, with a reward given for each one you manage to crack. Dragon's Dogma 2 never holds your hand with anything, so we'll help you unravel these riddles.
First five riddle solutions

The first half of the riddles are given at the location mentioned above. Once you solve this first batch, the Sphinx will move, and you will need to find it again to continue. Here are the first five riddles, their solutions, and rewards.
Riddle of the Eyes
“Our eyes are our allies, yet oft do they betray, for eyes tell lies, so I advise, and thence do lead astray. Yet how will your eyes advise you? Venture through yonder door and retrieve that which is of greatest value.“

Read more