NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, February 2

1 Trading post : MART
5 For example : SAY
8 Italian fashion house : PRADA
13 Hard-liner : HAWK
17 “Ave Maria” finale, appropriately? : ARIA
18 Buying binge : SPREE
20 Venetian magistrates of old : DOGES
21 French friend : AMIE
22 Lead actress in “The Lovely Bones” (2009) and “The Bourne Legacy” (2012) : RACHELWEISZ
24 Fast/car : QUICK/BUICK
25 Wild/bunch : ZANY/MANY
26 Informer, informally : STOOLIE
27 Cartoon character inspired by W.C. Fields : MRMAGOO
29 Gave a darn : CARED
30 3,605, in ancient Rome : MMMDCV
32 Image on a Missouri state quarter : ARCH
33 Wombs : UTERI
34 Italian sports cars, informally : ALFAS
37 Gear tooth : COG
39 Desirable condition for hostas : SHADE
42 “Cómo ___?” : ESTAS
43 Divinity sch. subj. : REL
44 Provoked an online fight : TROLLED
47 Treasure : GEM
48 Holland/tunnel : DUTCH/DITCH
49 Figs. on flight boards : ETAS
51 Onetime Kia model : OPTIMA
52 Spot : ESPY
54 Tik___ challenge : TOK
55 Home of the Temple of Poseidon : ATTICA
57 Put-down : DISS
59 They put things on the back burner : COOKS
61 Stadium/timekeeper : METRODOME/METRONOME
64 Smash hit : HOMERUN
66 Steamed Chinese bun : BAO
69 Exist : ARE
70 Your business start-up? : NONEOF
72 Word often shortened to a letter and a number : CANINE
73 Catherine the Great, e.g.: Abbr. : EMP
74 Average/income : PAR/PAY
75 Jeans popular in the 1980s : GITANOS
77 Denver/Colorado : STAGENAME/STATENAME
79 Name spelled by the initials of five consecutive months : JASON
80 The “E” in G.E.: Abbr. : ELEC
82 Applied to : USEDON
83 Org. once led by George H.W. Bush : CIA
85 Direction of the wind that brought Mary Poppins : EAST
87 Where “Cheers” is set : INABAR
90 Chart-topping Basil or Braxton : TONI
91 Start of “O Come, All Ye Faithful” : LONGO
93 Place to buy tickets: Abbr. : STA
94 Jewel case holders : CDRACKS
96 Architect Maya : LIN
97 Follow : ENSUE
98 Mel who sang the 1949 #1 hit “Careless Hands” : TORME
100 Year abroad : ANO
101 Stars and Stripes : USFLAG
103 For the birds : AVIAN
104 Rainproof cover : TARP
106 ___ bears : GUMMI
108 Hall-of-Famer Martínez : PEDRO
109 Woodworking tool with a belt : BANDSAW
112 “Nothing much” : SAMEOLD
116 Dino/expedition : TREX/TREK
117 Card/game : JOKER/POKER
118 Certain emcee : TOASTMASTER
120 Grim Grimm figure : OGRE
121 Beethoven dedicatee : ELISE
122 Risk of heavy lifting : HERNIA
123 First name in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame : TINA
124 Costner’s role in “The Untouchables” : NESS
125 Sheen : GLOSS
126 Happy companion : DOC
127 Right hand: Abbr. : ASST