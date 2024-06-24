NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, February 20

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Past its glory : FADED 6 Say yes, say : RSVP 10 [Bada bing bada boom!] : SNAP 14 Round windows : OCULI 15 List trimmer : ETAL 16 Move after a touchdown : TAXI 17 Network connections : NODES 18 Lynchian or Felliniesque, say : CINEMATIC 20 This clue : TWENTYONEACROSS 22 Digital work fueled by machine learning, in brief : AIART 23 Stayed put : SAT 24 ___-relief : BAS 27 Go-ahead : NOD 28 Shelter on a tropical island, maybe : HUT 29 With 43-Across, something never to be repeated … or a hint to the answers to the italicized clues : ONE 32 Ancient Mexican civilization : OLMEC 34 Who said “A dress is a piece of ephemeral architecture” : DIOR 36 High pair : ACES 37 This answer : FOURTEENLETTERS 40 Subreddits, for example : FORA 41 Alternative to a spicy Dorito : TAKI 42 Throw with great effort : HEAVE 43 See 29-Across : OFF 44 Broadband connection inits. : DSL 45 Slated to be delivered (on) : DUE 47 Battletoads console, for short : NES 48 Singer Winehouse : AMY 49 “___ mia!” : MAMMA 51 This crossword : WEDNESDAYPUZZLE 58 ___ Roy, Booker Prize-winning author, 1997 : ARUNDHATI 59 Ending with home or bed : STEAD 60 Use as a source : CITE 61 Hot spot : OVEN 62 Like an H.P. Lovecraft work : EERIE 63 Black gemstone : ONYX 64 Lowly worker : PEON 65 Look down on : SCORN

Down