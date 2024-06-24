 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, February 20

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times

Across

1 Past its glory : FADED
6 Say yes, say : RSVP
10 [Bada bing bada boom!] : SNAP
14 Round windows : OCULI
15 List trimmer : ETAL
16 Move after a touchdown : TAXI
17 Network connections : NODES
18 Lynchian or Felliniesque, say : CINEMATIC
20 This clue : TWENTYONEACROSS
22 Digital work fueled by machine learning, in brief : AIART
23 Stayed put : SAT
24 ___-relief : BAS
27 Go-ahead : NOD
28 Shelter on a tropical island, maybe : HUT
29 With 43-Across, something never to be repeated … or a hint to the answers to the italicized clues : ONE
32 Ancient Mexican civilization : OLMEC
34 Who said “A dress is a piece of ephemeral architecture” : DIOR
36 High pair : ACES
37 This answer : FOURTEENLETTERS
40 Subreddits, for example : FORA
41 Alternative to a spicy Dorito : TAKI
42 Throw with great effort : HEAVE
43 See 29-Across : OFF
44 Broadband connection inits. : DSL
45 Slated to be delivered (on) : DUE
47 Battletoads console, for short : NES
48 Singer Winehouse : AMY
49 “___ mia!” : MAMMA
51 This crossword : WEDNESDAYPUZZLE
58 ___ Roy, Booker Prize-winning author, 1997 : ARUNDHATI
59 Ending with home or bed : STEAD
60 Use as a source : CITE
61 Hot spot : OVEN
62 Like an H.P. Lovecraft work : EERIE
63 Black gemstone : ONYX
64 Lowly worker : PEON
65 Look down on : SCORN

Down

1 Character profile? : FONT
2 “Don’t have ___, man!” : ACOW
3 Man : DUDE
4 ___ Ferrante, author of the “Neapolitan Novels” : ELENA
5 Clear-cut : DISTINCT
6 What a budding musical artist hopes to land : RECORDDEAL
7 Stretch : STINT
8 Rooftop spinner : VANE
9 Friendly response, after “My” : PLEASURE
10 0:00 : START
11 Alliance of 32 nations : NATO
12 Enemy alliance of W.W. II : AXIS
13 Many social posts, informally : PICS
19 Exam with a max. score of 528 : MCAT
21 Ex-N.B.A. star ___ Ming : YAO
24 Sensational, on Broadway : BOFFO
25 Icy : ALOOF
26 Blue man group member? : SMURF
28 Home to many kings and queens : HOLIDAYINN
29 Setting for several Herman Melville works : OCEAN
30 Pluck : NERVE
31 Two of spades? : ESSES
33 Queen Elizabeth I has one named for her : ERA
35 Tats : INK
36 Cleared one’s plate, say : ATE
38 Virtual storefront in an online marketplace : ETSYSHOP
39 Nine daughters of Greek myth : THEMUSES
44 Chatted on the Gram, say : DMED
46 Strike caller : UMP
48 Architectural expansion : ANNEX
49 San ___, Calif. : MATEO
50 Follower of the 32-Across : AZTEC
51 Texas city once known as “Six-Shooter Junction” : WACO
52 Shamrock land : ERIN
53 Certain tax : DUTY
54 Only character shown in the final 30 minutes of “2001: A Space Odyssey” : DAVE
55 Zip : ZERO
56 Hideaway : LAIR
57 Locale depicted in Bosch’s “The Garden of Earthly Delights” : EDEN

