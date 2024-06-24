NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, February 21

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Bachelorette party activity : BARHOPPING 11 Sea of ___, body of water at one end of the Kerch Strait : AZOV 15 Classic milk accompaniment : OREOCOOKIE 16 Rarest of all state birds : NENE 17 A few hours for doing whatever : TIMETOKILL 18 Sue at Chicago’s Field Museum, e.g. : TREX 19 For instance : SAY 20 Made an impression? : APED 21 Jewelry designer Picasso : PALOMA 23 State : AVER 24 Bold bit of ink : FACETAT 25 Utterly defeated, as n00bs : PWNED 27 Elbows for a chef? : MACARONI 28 Appearances : MIENS 29 Comedian Glaser : NIKKI 30 Pioneer in subscription TV : HBO 31 Chip in, in a way : ANTE 32 Villeneuve who directed “Dune” : DENIS 33 Suggest : MEAN 34 “Fortunate Son” subject, informally : NAM 35 Word with actor or mail : VOICE 36 Tips off : WARNS 37 Dumpster-dive, for example : SCAVENGE 39 Gun support : BIPOD 40 Ancient Greek city known for its ornate columns : CORINTH 41 Caves : DENS 42 “Curiously strong” mint : ALTOID 43 Love letters : SWAK 44 50 Cent piece? : RAP 47 Toy shovel holder : PAIL 48 Where stars are born : OUTERSPACE 51 ___ Lewis, first recipient of the James Beard Living Legend Award : EDNA 52 “Help me get the answer” : INEEDAHINT 53 Politician’s platform : DAIS 54 Some October lawn decorations : TOMBSTONES

Down