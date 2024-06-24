 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, February 21

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Bachelorette party activity : BARHOPPING
11 Sea of ___, body of water at one end of the Kerch Strait : AZOV
15 Classic milk accompaniment : OREOCOOKIE
16 Rarest of all state birds : NENE
17 A few hours for doing whatever : TIMETOKILL
18 Sue at Chicago’s Field Museum, e.g. : TREX
19 For instance : SAY
20 Made an impression? : APED
21 Jewelry designer Picasso : PALOMA
23 State : AVER
24 Bold bit of ink : FACETAT
25 Utterly defeated, as n00bs : PWNED
27 Elbows for a chef? : MACARONI
28 Appearances : MIENS
29 Comedian Glaser : NIKKI
30 Pioneer in subscription TV : HBO
31 Chip in, in a way : ANTE
32 Villeneuve who directed “Dune” : DENIS
33 Suggest : MEAN
34 “Fortunate Son” subject, informally : NAM
35 Word with actor or mail : VOICE
36 Tips off : WARNS
37 Dumpster-dive, for example : SCAVENGE
39 Gun support : BIPOD
40 Ancient Greek city known for its ornate columns : CORINTH
41 Caves : DENS
42 “Curiously strong” mint : ALTOID
43 Love letters : SWAK
44 50 Cent piece? : RAP
47 Toy shovel holder : PAIL
48 Where stars are born : OUTERSPACE
51 ___ Lewis, first recipient of the James Beard Living Legend Award : EDNA
52 “Help me get the answer” : INEEDAHINT
53 Politician’s platform : DAIS
54 Some October lawn decorations : TOMBSTONES

Down

1 Amazon nuisances : BOTS
2 Mozart’s “Der Hölle Rache,” for one : ARIA
3 Pixar character described as “nothing less than the finest chef in France” : REMY
4 Lead-in to cake in Southern cuisine : HOE
5 Musical units : OCTAVES
6 Spent : POOPED
7 Pot grower’s activity? : POKER
8 “Just yankin’ your chain, that’s all” : IKID
9 Donut, in soccer : NIL
10 Frozen, flexible first-aid items : GELPACKS
11 Part of a rack : ANTLER
12 Rhyming trajectory for success : ZEROTOHERO
13 Sort who might go for all the bells and whistles? : ONEMANBAND
14 Annoyances : VEXATIONS
22 Berry in a Playa Bowl : ACAI
23 Claudia Harrison’s role on “The Crown” : ANNE
24 Going backward, in skateboarding slang : FAKIE
25 Cocktail served with an umbrella : PINACOLADA
26 Cocktail served with an olive : WETMARTINI
27 Chop chop! : MINCE
28 Did some personal grooming : MANSCAPED
29 Negative vote in a stable? : NEIGH
32 “Stop! Think of the consequences!” : DONTDOIT
33 Explorers’ aids : MAPS
35 Part of a Caesarean boast : VENI
36 Subtly flirts with : WINKSAT
38 Instruments whose players read alto clef : VIOLAS
39 What pogonophobia is the fear of : BEARDS
41 Square : DWEEB
43 Stalk : STEM
44 Its name in Botswana is the same as the word for “money” : RAIN
45 Teen trouble : ACNE
46 Four-footed friends : PETS
49 Game with numbered cards : UNO
50 Soup with rice noodles : PHO

