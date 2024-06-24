NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, February 22

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.
While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.
If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.
NYT Crossword answers today
Across
1 Utterance that’s usually made in pairs : TSK
4 Who said “I play the notes as they are written, but it is God who makes the music” : BACH
8 “Wow, that’s … amazing!” : OHDAMN
14 Attack words that might be spoken as a compliment : IHATEYOU
16 Classic stop on the vaudeville circuit : PEORIA
17 Ones who should prepare for their day of reckoning? : MATHTEAM
18 How criticism of a pastry chef might be delivered? : TARTLY
19 Word after something, anything or nothing : ELSE
20 A pie to the face, slipping on a banana peel, etc. : SLAPSTICK
22 Blow away : STUN
23 Show for which Eddie Murphy won an Emmy, in brief : SNL
24 Lots and lots : SCADS
26 Peter out : EBB
29 Stanley ___ : CUP
31 Zendaya’s role on “Euphoria” : RUE
32 World’s heaviest snake (up to 500 pounds) : GREENANACONDA
36 Acts of service and words of affirmation, for two : LOVELANGUAGES
37 Time to celebrate female friendship, in a neologism : GALENTINESDAY
38 Put on : ADD
39 Sign of a hit : SRO
40 Fluency-building subj. : ESL
41 “So sorry!” : MYBAD
44 Lee with Oscars : ANG
46 Protective hairstyle, familiarly : LOCS
50 Apple corps? : GENIUSBAR
53 Each : APOP
54 Cattle identifier : EARTAG
55 “Got it?” : AMICLEAR
57 Messy prank : EGGING
58 Club purchase that comes with rules of etiquette : LAPDANCE
59 Young women : LASSES
60 Solutions that sound like problems? : LYES
61 ___-wolf : SHE
Down
1 ___ table : TIMES
2 Must, old-style : SHALT
3 Chicken ___, panko-breaded dish : KATSU
4 Network that broadcasts the N.A.A.C.P. Image Awards : BET
5 Pros : AYES
6 Base for fire-walking : COALS
7 Big shot performer? : HUMANCANNONBALL
8 Picks, with “for” : OPTS
9 Puts in the oven : HEATS
10 Like the exterior columns at the Parthenon : DORIC
11 Best Actor Oscar winner for 1974’s “Harry and Tonto” : ARTCARNEY
12 Candies originally named for their imperfect shape : MILKDUDS
13 “Au contraire” : NAY
15 “How dare they!” : THENERVE
21 Do a deep dive : PLUNGE
25 Huge quantity : SEA
27 Has-___ : BEEN
28 They’re not always kept in the loop : BELTS
30 Breather : PAUSE
32 Title family in a 2013-23 ABC sitcom : GOLDBERGS
33 Dollars : U.S. :: ___ : Nigeria : NAIRAS
34 Heels : CADS
35 Great Plains aquifer that supplies over a quarter of U.S. irrigation water : OGALLALA
