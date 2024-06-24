NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, February 22

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Utterance that’s usually made in pairs : TSK 4 Who said “I play the notes as they are written, but it is God who makes the music” : BACH 8 “Wow, that’s … amazing!” : OHDAMN 14 Attack words that might be spoken as a compliment : IHATEYOU 16 Classic stop on the vaudeville circuit : PEORIA 17 Ones who should prepare for their day of reckoning? : MATHTEAM 18 How criticism of a pastry chef might be delivered? : TARTLY 19 Word after something, anything or nothing : ELSE 20 A pie to the face, slipping on a banana peel, etc. : SLAPSTICK 22 Blow away : STUN 23 Show for which Eddie Murphy won an Emmy, in brief : SNL 24 Lots and lots : SCADS 26 Peter out : EBB 29 Stanley ___ : CUP 31 Zendaya’s role on “Euphoria” : RUE 32 World’s heaviest snake (up to 500 pounds) : GREENANACONDA 36 Acts of service and words of affirmation, for two : LOVELANGUAGES 37 Time to celebrate female friendship, in a neologism : GALENTINESDAY 38 Put on : ADD 39 Sign of a hit : SRO 40 Fluency-building subj. : ESL 41 “So sorry!” : MYBAD 44 Lee with Oscars : ANG 46 Protective hairstyle, familiarly : LOCS 50 Apple corps? : GENIUSBAR 53 Each : APOP 54 Cattle identifier : EARTAG 55 “Got it?” : AMICLEAR 57 Messy prank : EGGING 58 Club purchase that comes with rules of etiquette : LAPDANCE 59 Young women : LASSES 60 Solutions that sound like problems? : LYES 61 ___-wolf : SHE

Down