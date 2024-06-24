NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, February 23

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Dazzling display : ECLAT 6 Tech giant based in Cupertino, Calif. : APPLE 11 Plant with bugs? : SPY 14 Formation of rugby players : SCRUM 19 Queendom in the Bible : SHEBA 20 Hint at L.G.B.T.Q.+ story lines to generate buzz : QUEERBAIT 22 Give an address : ORATE 23 What a tight deadline might require … or what’s found in 30-Across? : QUICKTURNAROUND 25 Viennese “please” : BITTE 26 Attacked : MADEWAR 27 Do perfectly : ACE 28 Hound or dog : PESTER 29 What’s-___-name : HIS 30 Question when leaving a grocery store, perhaps : WHEREDIDIPARK 34 Inaugural : MAIDEN 38 Unwanted event at a speakeasy : RAID 39 Spot for a pin : MAT 40 Lyricist Gershwin : IRA 41 Halls that may have glass ceilings : ATRIA 42 Improvise : WINGIT 44 “Everything ___ Changed” (Taylor Swift song) : HAS 45 Scheme : PLOT 46 Tolerate misbehavior … or what’s found in 56-Across? : LOOKTHEOTHERWAY 49 Collectors of signatures? : CASTS 50 ___ of Cleves, wife of Henry VIII : ANNE 51 Newspaper section : ARTS 52 Tuna variety : AHI 53 Word with lock or pocket : AIR 54 Second printings, e.g. : REISSUES 56 Source of some public funding : FEDERALGRANT 62 Boiling state : IRE 63 Author of the 1964 artist’s book “Grapefruit” : ONO 64 Legal tender : MONEY 65 When doubled, a dance : CAN 66 Home of the Sugarloaf Cable Car, informally : RIO 67 Totally the wrong way … or what’s found in 79-Across? : ASSBACKWARDS 70 “Really! Check for yourself!” : ITSAFACT 72 Radar gun inits. : MPH 73 Philosophy : ISM 74 It may be on the chopping block : LOIN 75 “Uh-huh, whatever you say!” : IBET 76 Distorts : SKEWS 79 “It’d be my pleasure” : IMHAPPYTOOBLIGE 83 Mates : PALS 84 1/96 of a pint: Abbr. : TSP 85 It comes with a hefty bill : TOUCAN 86 Happen over and over : RECUR 87 Beehive State athlete : UTE 88 Coalesce : GEL 89 11, literally : ONES 90 Occasions for self-indulgence : MEDAYS 91 Completely change one’s position … or what’s found in 104-Across? : REVERSECOURSE 96 Intimidate : COW 97 Wild goats of the Alps : IBEXES 98 Delta hub: Abbr. : ATL 99 Reality competition show with quickfire challenges : TOPCHEF 103 Smidgen : OUNCE 104 Gift-wrapping supplies : SCOTCHTAPEROLLS 109 Formal “you,” in Uruguay : USTED 110 Americans who live in their own time zone : HAWAIIANS 111 Many a piece of writing by Joan Didion : ESSAY 112 In a bashful manner : SHYLY 113 Sweetie : HON 114 Part of a wheel : SPOKE 115 Detaches from a source of dependence : WEANS

Down