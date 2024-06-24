 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, February 23

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Dazzling display : ECLAT
6 Tech giant based in Cupertino, Calif. : APPLE
11 Plant with bugs? : SPY
14 Formation of rugby players : SCRUM
19 Queendom in the Bible : SHEBA
20 Hint at L.G.B.T.Q.+ story lines to generate buzz : QUEERBAIT
22 Give an address : ORATE
23 What a tight deadline might require … or what’s found in 30-Across? : QUICKTURNAROUND
25 Viennese “please” : BITTE
26 Attacked : MADEWAR
27 Do perfectly : ACE
28 Hound or dog : PESTER
29 What’s-___-name : HIS
30 Question when leaving a grocery store, perhaps : WHEREDIDIPARK
34 Inaugural : MAIDEN
38 Unwanted event at a speakeasy : RAID
39 Spot for a pin : MAT
40 Lyricist Gershwin : IRA
41 Halls that may have glass ceilings : ATRIA
42 Improvise : WINGIT
44 “Everything ___ Changed” (Taylor Swift song) : HAS
45 Scheme : PLOT
46 Tolerate misbehavior … or what’s found in 56-Across? : LOOKTHEOTHERWAY
49 Collectors of signatures? : CASTS
50 ___ of Cleves, wife of Henry VIII : ANNE
51 Newspaper section : ARTS
52 Tuna variety : AHI
53 Word with lock or pocket : AIR
54 Second printings, e.g. : REISSUES
56 Source of some public funding : FEDERALGRANT
62 Boiling state : IRE
63 Author of the 1964 artist’s book “Grapefruit” : ONO
64 Legal tender : MONEY
65 When doubled, a dance : CAN
66 Home of the Sugarloaf Cable Car, informally : RIO
67 Totally the wrong way … or what’s found in 79-Across? : ASSBACKWARDS
70 “Really! Check for yourself!” : ITSAFACT
72 Radar gun inits. : MPH
73 Philosophy : ISM
74 It may be on the chopping block : LOIN
75 “Uh-huh, whatever you say!” : IBET
76 Distorts : SKEWS
79 “It’d be my pleasure” : IMHAPPYTOOBLIGE
83 Mates : PALS
84 1/96 of a pint: Abbr. : TSP
85 It comes with a hefty bill : TOUCAN
86 Happen over and over : RECUR
87 Beehive State athlete : UTE
88 Coalesce : GEL
89 11, literally : ONES
90 Occasions for self-indulgence : MEDAYS
91 Completely change one’s position … or what’s found in 104-Across? : REVERSECOURSE
96 Intimidate : COW
97 Wild goats of the Alps : IBEXES
98 Delta hub: Abbr. : ATL
99 Reality competition show with quickfire challenges : TOPCHEF
103 Smidgen : OUNCE
104 Gift-wrapping supplies : SCOTCHTAPEROLLS
109 Formal “you,” in Uruguay : USTED
110 Americans who live in their own time zone : HAWAIIANS
111 Many a piece of writing by Joan Didion : ESSAY
112 In a bashful manner : SHYLY
113 Sweetie : HON
114 Part of a wheel : SPOKE
115 Detaches from a source of dependence : WEANS

Down

1 Lawyer’s title: Abbr. : ESQ
2 Fish bait : CHUM
3 Leader of filmdom’s Rebel Alliance : LEIA
4 Options on some tests : ABCD
5 Receive severe criticism : TAKEHEAT
6 Blue-green shades : AQUAS
7 Sound of a smooth-running engine : PURR
8 Pig’s digs : PEN
9 Locale where clovers bloom : LEA
10 Forget to finish writing a clue, mayb : ERR
11 Secret ___ : SAUCE
12 Felt longing (for) : PINED
13 Since Jan. 1 : YTD
14 “C’est la vie” : SOBEIT
15 Potato chip, to a Brit : CRISP
16 Coiffure parts that are sometimes braided : RATTAILS
17 Complete nonsense : UTTERROT
18 Small mongooses : MEERKATS
21 Creature that sounds like a snooze : BOAR
24 Scarlett Johansson, Rami Malek or Vin Diesel (did you know?) : TWIN
28 PalmPilots, e.g., for short : PDAS
30 Wish list items : WANTS
31 Like some heels and hopes : HIGH
32 Marriage equality activist Windsor, familiarly : EDIE
33 “Perhaps. That’s something that interests me” : IMAY
34 Disease that was the subject of the second Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine (1902) : MALARIA
35 Yom Kippur observers, e.g. : ATONERS
36 Amusingly incongruous outcomes : IRONIES
37 Flood preventers : DIKES
38 Hoots : RIOTS
42 “Don’t worry about us” : WEREOK
43 Lines of work : TRADES
44 What locks are made of : HAIR
45 Catherine ___, wife of Henry VIII : PARR
47 Horse’s behind : HAUNCH
48 Protein powder ingredient : WHEY
49 Aetna alternative : CIGNA
53 “Unfortunately, that’s incorrect” : ALASNO
55 Many long-running TV shows : SOAPS
56 Word processing selection : FORMAT
57 Close : END
58 Director’s directive : ACTION
59 Most common coffee bean variety : ARABICA
60 Love interest in a Hallmark movie, maybe : NICEGUY
61 Walks unsteadily : TOTTERS
64 “Monster ___” (1962 #1 song) : MASH
68 i5 and X5 : BMWS
69 Fraidy-cat : WIMP
70 Soupçons : IOTAS
71 Organized in a cabinet, say : FILED
74 School before l’université : LYCEE
76 Not to be relied upon : SPURIOUS
77 Singer whose 1985 song “Running Up That Hill” became a top 10 hit in 2022 after being featured on “Stranger Things” : KATEBUSH
78 110, facetiously : ELEVENTY
79 Barbuda or Barbados : ISLE
80 Shoddy : POOR
81 Most dad jokes : PUNS
82 Nickname for Milwaukee’s baseball team : BREWCREW
84 Ocean in “Ocean’s Eleven” : TESS
88 Like King Midas, notably : GREEDY
90 Have a pity party : MOPE
92 Google Sheets alternative : EXCEL
93 Supply at the Hershey Company : CACAO
94 City near Disney World, informally : OTOWN
95 ___ Beauty : ULTA
96 Small wood : COPSE
99 Fail ignominiously, as at the box office : TANK
100 Rip off : HOSE
101 “Lohengrin” soprano : ELSA
102 Custardy treat : FLAN
104 “Quiet!” : SHH
105 Gender identity prefix : CIS
106 With it : HIP
107 Confucian concept : TAO
108 Part of iOS: Abbr. : SYS

