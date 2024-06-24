NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, February 23

1 Lawyer’s title: Abbr. : ESQ
2 Fish bait : CHUM
3 Leader of filmdom’s Rebel Alliance : LEIA
4 Options on some tests : ABCD
5 Receive severe criticism : TAKEHEAT
6 Blue-green shades : AQUAS
7 Sound of a smooth-running engine : PURR
8 Pig’s digs : PEN
9 Locale where clovers bloom : LEA
10 Forget to finish writing a clue, mayb : ERR
11 Secret ___ : SAUCE
12 Felt longing (for) : PINED
13 Since Jan. 1 : YTD
14 “C’est la vie” : SOBEIT
15 Potato chip, to a Brit : CRISP
16 Coiffure parts that are sometimes braided : RATTAILS
17 Complete nonsense : UTTERROT
18 Small mongooses : MEERKATS
21 Creature that sounds like a snooze : BOAR
24 Scarlett Johansson, Rami Malek or Vin Diesel (did you know?) : TWIN
28 PalmPilots, e.g., for short : PDAS
30 Wish list items : WANTS
31 Like some heels and hopes : HIGH
32 Marriage equality activist Windsor, familiarly : EDIE
33 “Perhaps. That’s something that interests me” : IMAY
34 Disease that was the subject of the second Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine (1902) : MALARIA
35 Yom Kippur observers, e.g. : ATONERS
36 Amusingly incongruous outcomes : IRONIES
37 Flood preventers : DIKES
38 Hoots : RIOTS
42 “Don’t worry about us” : WEREOK
43 Lines of work : TRADES
44 What locks are made of : HAIR
45 Catherine ___, wife of Henry VIII : PARR
47 Horse’s behind : HAUNCH
48 Protein powder ingredient : WHEY
49 Aetna alternative : CIGNA
53 “Unfortunately, that’s incorrect” : ALASNO
55 Many long-running TV shows : SOAPS
56 Word processing selection : FORMAT
57 Close : END
58 Director’s directive : ACTION
59 Most common coffee bean variety : ARABICA
60 Love interest in a Hallmark movie, maybe : NICEGUY
61 Walks unsteadily : TOTTERS
64 “Monster ___” (1962 #1 song) : MASH
68 i5 and X5 : BMWS
69 Fraidy-cat : WIMP
70 Soupçons : IOTAS
71 Organized in a cabinet, say : FILED
74 School before l’université : LYCEE
76 Not to be relied upon : SPURIOUS
77 Singer whose 1985 song “Running Up That Hill” became a top 10 hit in 2022 after being featured on “Stranger Things” : KATEBUSH
78 110, facetiously : ELEVENTY
79 Barbuda or Barbados : ISLE
80 Shoddy : POOR
81 Most dad jokes : PUNS
82 Nickname for Milwaukee’s baseball team : BREWCREW
84 Ocean in “Ocean’s Eleven” : TESS
88 Like King Midas, notably : GREEDY
90 Have a pity party : MOPE
92 Google Sheets alternative : EXCEL
93 Supply at the Hershey Company : CACAO
94 City near Disney World, informally : OTOWN
95 ___ Beauty : ULTA
96 Small wood : COPSE
99 Fail ignominiously, as at the box office : TANK
100 Rip off : HOSE
101 “Lohengrin” soprano : ELSA
102 Custardy treat : FLAN
104 “Quiet!” : SHH
105 Gender identity prefix : CIS
106 With it : HIP
107 Confucian concept : TAO
108 Part of iOS: Abbr. : SYS