NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, February 24

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Tiny, juicy bit to eat : MORSEL 7 Omelet component : EGG 10 Shades of color : HUES 14 “Lemme do it!” : IWANNA 15 The “p” of b.p.m. : PER 16 Singer James who was nicknamed “The Matriarch of R&B” : ETTA 17 Clears, as a windshield : DEFOGS 18 G.P.S. approx. : ETA 19 Risqué : RACY 20 Helps with dinner cleanup : WASHESDISHES 23 K-pop group who performed in the Love Yourself World Tour : BTS 26 Sushi eggs : ROE 27 Cartoon dog whose name sounds like a bird : REN 28 Bread machine? : ATM 29 Some out-of-office training : FIELDEXPERIENCE 33 Unraveled around the edges : FRAYED 34 Jah worshiper : RASTA 35 18-wheeler : SEMI 36 Buddy : PAL 37 No longer feral : TAME 41 Poked (around) : NOSED 44 Mark just above D-plus : CMINUS 46 Prepared students specifically for material on standardized exams : TAUGHTTOTHETEST 50 Swiss peak : ALP 51 Sallie ___ (federal student loan agency) : MAE 52 Groove : RUT 53 Teeny : WEE 54 Disabuses of false notions … or a hint to the circled letters : SETSSTRAIGHT 58 Partner of “tried,” in a saying : TRUE 59 FedEx rival : UPS 60 Become more attractive to : GROWON 64 To be, in French : ETRE 65 Body art, in brief : TAT 66 Donkey friend of Roo and Pooh : EEYORE 67 Nine-digit IDs : SSNS 68 Musical Brian : ENO 69 Oasis locale : DESERT

Down