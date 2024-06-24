NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, February 24

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.
While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.
If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.
NYT Crossword answers today
Across
1 Tiny, juicy bit to eat : MORSEL
7 Omelet component : EGG
10 Shades of color : HUES
14 “Lemme do it!” : IWANNA
15 The “p” of b.p.m. : PER
16 Singer James who was nicknamed “The Matriarch of R&B” : ETTA
17 Clears, as a windshield : DEFOGS
18 G.P.S. approx. : ETA
19 Risqué : RACY
20 Helps with dinner cleanup : WASHESDISHES
23 K-pop group who performed in the Love Yourself World Tour : BTS
26 Sushi eggs : ROE
27 Cartoon dog whose name sounds like a bird : REN
28 Bread machine? : ATM
29 Some out-of-office training : FIELDEXPERIENCE
33 Unraveled around the edges : FRAYED
34 Jah worshiper : RASTA
35 18-wheeler : SEMI
36 Buddy : PAL
37 No longer feral : TAME
41 Poked (around) : NOSED
44 Mark just above D-plus : CMINUS
46 Prepared students specifically for material on standardized exams : TAUGHTTOTHETEST
50 Swiss peak : ALP
51 Sallie ___ (federal student loan agency) : MAE
52 Groove : RUT
53 Teeny : WEE
54 Disabuses of false notions … or a hint to the circled letters : SETSSTRAIGHT
58 Partner of “tried,” in a saying : TRUE
59 FedEx rival : UPS
60 Become more attractive to : GROWON
64 To be, in French : ETRE
65 Body art, in brief : TAT
66 Donkey friend of Roo and Pooh : EEYORE
67 Nine-digit IDs : SSNS
68 Musical Brian : ENO
69 Oasis locale : DESERT
Down
1 Prefix with way or wife : MID
2 Have debt : OWE
3 U.K. military branch with jets : RAF
4 Wintry forecast : SNOW
5 Call to one with a 7-Down : ENGARDE
6 Roped, as a steer : LASSOED
7 Fencing blade : EPEE
8 Sinks in : GETSREAL
9 Ones marking exams : GRADERS
10 His and ___ : HERS
11 Salt Lake City resident : UTAHAN
12 … and so on and so forth : ETCETC
13 Parent’s conversation-ending reply : SAYSME
21 Bit of dark magic : HEX
22 “What’s ___ for me?” : INIT
23 Bosom buddies, in modern lingo : BFFS
24 Bridgestone or Firestone product : TIRE
25 Line up the side of a dress : SEAM
30 Two-faced : LYING
31 Museum with paintings by Goya and Bosch : PRADO
