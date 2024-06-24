NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, February 25

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Mario Kart item providing temporary invincibility : STAR 5 Foaming at the mouth : RABID 10 Popular thing to do on Black Friday : SHOP 14 Piercing place : LOBE 15 Get around : ELUDE 16 An official color of the Miami Dolphins, appropriately : AQUA 17 Word after surface or service : AREA 18 Not very approachable : ALOOF 19 “You sure about that?” : ISIT 20 Meg Ryan’s co-star in “When Harry Met Sally …” : BILLYCRYSTAL 23 Dole (out) : METE 24 Promote : SELL 27 ___ Secretary : MADAM 30 Call after last call? : DRUNKDIAL 35 Wrinkle-free, say : IRONED 37 Simile’s center : ASA 38 Scholastic book fair org. : PTA 39 Sister : NUN 40 Kook : NUTCASE 43 “___ the season” : TIS 44 “The Simpsons” grandfather : ABE 45 Sushi garnish : ROE 46 “Who’s interested?” : ANYONE 48 Gesture with razzle-dazzle : JAZZHANDS 52 Kickstarter contributor : DONOR 53 One most likely to get pwned : NOOB 54 Wide-eyed with wonder : AGOG 56 “I forbid this” … or what a smart device wearer might claim regarding the ends of 20-, 30-, 40- and 48-Across? : NOTONMYWATCH 63 Call it an early night? : DUSK 66 Extra life, in video games : ONEUP 67 When doubled, a Hawaiian fish : MAHI 68 Cigaretteless smoke : VAPE 69 Most of 1999 : NINES 70 “You said it, brother!” : AMEN 71 Completely used up, as a battery : DEAD 72 Home to the Amalfi Coast : ITALY 73 WhatsApp transmission : TEXT

Down