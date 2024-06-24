 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, February 25

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Mario Kart item providing temporary invincibility : STAR
5 Foaming at the mouth : RABID
10 Popular thing to do on Black Friday : SHOP
14 Piercing place : LOBE
15 Get around : ELUDE
16 An official color of the Miami Dolphins, appropriately : AQUA
17 Word after surface or service : AREA
18 Not very approachable : ALOOF
19 “You sure about that?” : ISIT
20 Meg Ryan’s co-star in “When Harry Met Sally …” : BILLYCRYSTAL
23 Dole (out) : METE
24 Promote : SELL
27 ___ Secretary : MADAM
30 Call after last call? : DRUNKDIAL
35 Wrinkle-free, say : IRONED
37 Simile’s center : ASA
38 Scholastic book fair org. : PTA
39 Sister : NUN
40 Kook : NUTCASE
43 “___ the season” : TIS
44 “The Simpsons” grandfather : ABE
45 Sushi garnish : ROE
46 “Who’s interested?” : ANYONE
48 Gesture with razzle-dazzle : JAZZHANDS
52 Kickstarter contributor : DONOR
53 One most likely to get pwned : NOOB
54 Wide-eyed with wonder : AGOG
56 “I forbid this” … or what a smart device wearer might claim regarding the ends of 20-, 30-, 40- and 48-Across? : NOTONMYWATCH
63 Call it an early night? : DUSK
66 Extra life, in video games : ONEUP
67 When doubled, a Hawaiian fish : MAHI
68 Cigaretteless smoke : VAPE
69 Most of 1999 : NINES
70 “You said it, brother!” : AMEN
71 Completely used up, as a battery : DEAD
72 Home to the Amalfi Coast : ITALY
73 WhatsApp transmission : TEXT

Down

1 Unit of sidewalk concrete : SLAB
2 Spelling or Amos : TORI
3 Whom Cain slew : ABEL
4 One who wears pink, in a breast cancer awareness campaign : REALMAN
5 Change, chemically : REACT
6 Totally embarrassed : ALLRED
7 Bay bobber : BUOY
8 Altar exchange : IDOS
9 Artfully nimble : DEFT
10 Competed for the America’s Cup : SAILED
11 Command ctrs. : HQS
12 Aye, in Marseille : OUI
13 Touch lovingly : PAT
21 Neighbor of Saudi Arabia : YEMEN
22 The first “A” in Reddit’s A.M.A. : ASK
25 Big name in brewing : LIPTON
26 Like many an ESPN Deportes watcher : LATINO
27 Rapper Nicki : MINAJ
28 Native of the Dutch Caribbean : ARUBAN
29 Finished, in slang : DONEZO
31 Beat rapidly, as the heart : RACED
32 Women’s soccer powerhouse : USA
33 Launch party? : NASA
34 ___ tag : LASER
36 ___ mater (brain membrane) : DURA
41 Boatload : TON
42 Provide resources for : ENDOW
47 Place for a poser : YOGAMAT
49 Totally beat : ZONKED
50 Airer of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” : HBO
51 Adams in a bar : SAMUEL
55 Hit 1959 musical with the song “Let Me Entertain You” : GYPSY
57 Woman’s name that’s an anagram of 58-Down : TONI
58 “I’ll get to work right now!” : ONIT
59 Band with the 1984 hit “99 Luftballons” : NENA
60 Domesticated : TAME
61 ___ Mix (popular snack) : CHEX
62 Leave a small tip : HINT
63 Box set unit : DVD
64 Home to the Burj Khalifa, for short : UAE
65 Escape room? : SPA

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Former Digital Trends Contributor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
This $5 Steam game about digging a hole has consumed my life
A hole appears in a backyard in A Game About Digging a Hole.

Over the weekend, I went out to a bar for a friend’s surprise birthday party. When I greeted him, he told me that the event had interrupted his other plans for the evening: digging a hole. He went on to tell me about a new $5 Steam game called A Game About Digging a Hole, in which players dig a hole. I could not tell if he was joking or if this was a real thing that existed. I laughed it off and went on with the night.

Days later, I was so focused on my Steam Deck screen that I missed my subway stop and showed up late to a movie screening.

Read more
The Doom of Icewind dale is the start of a “love letter to Neverwinter Nights”
A screenshot from Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition.

Neverwinter Nights launched in 2002, but despite its now 23 years of age, its developer just released an official, new DLC with around 15 hours of gameplay. The Doom of Icewind Dale is written by Luke Scull, an award-winning fantasy author and one of the lead designers of another Neverwinter Nights expansion, the Tyrants of Moonsea. 

You can finish the main story of this new expansion in 10 to 15 hours, but there's a lot more content to play through. It introduces 14 new monsters, multiple new locations to explore, and a whole lot more.

Read more
The best simulation games on Switch

Thanks to a massive catalog of current and upcoming video games, the best Switch games offer something for fans of all genres. Whether you want a game with amazing graphics, a split-screen game to play with a friend, or puzzle games, there's something for you. Even fans of simulation games are spoiled for choice. These games are hyper-focused on recreating one very specific experience in as much detail as possible. For those who click with them, they can be the most addicting games ever made. Even if you never gave a simulator a shot, there's enough variety and types of experiences here that you will find something interesting at the very least on our list of the best simulation games for Switch.

Little Friends: Puppy Island

Read more