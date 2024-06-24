 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, February 26



The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “___ Ever” (Elvis song in “G.I. Blues”) : DIDJA
6 Stepped (on) : TROD
10 Hits up on Slack, say : IMS
13 Eggplant is a commonly used one : EMOJI
14 Contents of some shots : SERA
15 Sandwich in a soft tortilla : WRAP
16 D to F, e.g., in music : MINORTHIRD
18 Certain trekker : HAJI
19 Cleverly understanding : ONTO
20 #50 on a table : TIN
21 City that was home for the Wright brothers : DAYTON
23 Bun contents : HAIR
25 Frequent filler for a po’ boy : OYSTERS
26 Area of frenetic dancing : MOSHPIT
29 Not so hot : BLAH
30 “Stan” rapper : EMINEM
31 Not feel so hot : AIL
32 Yale Bulldogs, by another name : ELIS
36 Alert : WARN
37 Serious mix-up : MELEE
39 Numismatic rating : FINE
40 Donkey Kong Country console, for short : SNES
41 Munchkin : ELF
42 Word with sound or side : EFFECT
44 1/13 or 2/13 : IDES
46 Exotic pet store offerings : IGUANAS
47 Writer’s starting point : OUTLINE
50 Indian tourist site : AGRA
51 Stunt performer on “Jackass” : STEVEO
52 Some OT enders : FGS
53 It may be induced : COMA
57 Field of Jean-Luc Godard : CINE
58 Preppy fabric : SEERSUCKER
61 Powerful server : ACER
62 Competitive poker? : EPEE
63 Warrant : MERIT
64 Pixar’s Remy, for one : RAT
65 Slip (into) : EASE
66 Fruit that may be poached : PEARS

Down

1 Aid in seeking a record contract : DEMO
2 “Sure, you can include me” : IMIN
3 “___ ask!” : DONT
4 Inspiration for a seafood chain : LONGJOHNSILVER
5 Tune : AIR
6 “Ammo” for a modern-day cannon : TSHIRT
7 It may be a handful : REIN
8 Bruins’ Bobby : ORR
9 Creepy crawler : DADDYLONGLEGS
10 Steamed : IRATE
11 Rank achieved by Jay Gatsby in “The Great Gatsby” : MAJOR
12 Quick trips by car : SPINS
15 What a stereotypical bartender asks after a horse walks into a bar : WHYTHELONGFACE
17 “It’s been ages!” : LONGTIMENOSEE
22 ___ last resort : ASA
24 Donkey Kong, e.g. : APE
25 Award since 1956 : OBIE
26 Kitten cries : MEWS
27 Arab League member : OMAN
28 Engender : SIRE
31 Title sitcom character voiced by Paul Fusco : ALF
33 Concern for a bank : LIEN
34 People in Disney’s “The Emperor’s New Groove” : INCA
35 A bar for “Cheers” and a coffee shop for “Friends” : SETS
38 “Who ___?” : ELSE
43 Pelt : FUR
45 Fall to 0% battery : DIE
46 “For sure!” : IAGREE
47 “Dune” actor Isaac : OSCAR
48 Seat of New York’s Oneida County : UTICA
49 Part of a doctrine : TENET
52 Charges : FEES
54 Side dish that’s commonly fried : OKRA
55 Yom Kippur War leader : MEIR
56 They may be dark or graphic : ARTS
59 Org. with the Acid Rain Program : EPA
60 One who looks at slides? : UMP





