NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, February 26

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “___ Ever” (Elvis song in “G.I. Blues”) : DIDJA 6 Stepped (on) : TROD 10 Hits up on Slack, say : IMS 13 Eggplant is a commonly used one : EMOJI 14 Contents of some shots : SERA 15 Sandwich in a soft tortilla : WRAP 16 D to F, e.g., in music : MINORTHIRD 18 Certain trekker : HAJI 19 Cleverly understanding : ONTO 20 #50 on a table : TIN 21 City that was home for the Wright brothers : DAYTON 23 Bun contents : HAIR 25 Frequent filler for a po’ boy : OYSTERS 26 Area of frenetic dancing : MOSHPIT 29 Not so hot : BLAH 30 “Stan” rapper : EMINEM 31 Not feel so hot : AIL 32 Yale Bulldogs, by another name : ELIS 36 Alert : WARN 37 Serious mix-up : MELEE 39 Numismatic rating : FINE 40 Donkey Kong Country console, for short : SNES 41 Munchkin : ELF 42 Word with sound or side : EFFECT 44 1/13 or 2/13 : IDES 46 Exotic pet store offerings : IGUANAS 47 Writer’s starting point : OUTLINE 50 Indian tourist site : AGRA 51 Stunt performer on “Jackass” : STEVEO 52 Some OT enders : FGS 53 It may be induced : COMA 57 Field of Jean-Luc Godard : CINE 58 Preppy fabric : SEERSUCKER 61 Powerful server : ACER 62 Competitive poker? : EPEE 63 Warrant : MERIT 64 Pixar’s Remy, for one : RAT 65 Slip (into) : EASE 66 Fruit that may be poached : PEARS

Down