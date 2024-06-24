 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, February 27

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Leftover bits : DREGS
6 They might be kept on someone suspicious : TABS
10 Pupil : aperture :: ___ : diaphragm : IRIS
14 Jason who plays Aquaman : MOMOA
15 On task : ATIT
16 Pro wrestler John : CENA
17 Like a filthy flue : SOOTY
18 Pants in which you may carry a glove : BLUEJEANS
20 Actor ___ Jackson Jr. : OSHEA
22 Meals at boot camps : MESSES
23 Pants in which you may carry a pen : TROUSERS
26 Husband of Sif, in Norse myth : THOR
27 Try to win over : WOO
28 Absolutely dominate : OWN
29 Pass it on! : BATON
31 Small handful : IMP
32 Didn’t cook one’s food : ATERAW
34 Oven option : GAS
35 What the U’s in this puzzle’s solution represent : POCKETS
37 Stick in a bucket? : MOP
40 Describe in a story : TELLOF
41 “Me!” : IDO
42 Salsa ___ : VERDE
43 Pest that can be a pet : RAT
46 Fish whose most plentiful species are the “Atlantic” and “Pacific” : COD
47 Matches or watches : SEES
48 Pants in which you may carry a key : JODHPURS
50 Script divisions : SCENES
52 Mirage image : OASIS
53 Pants in which you may carry a phone : CORDUROYS
55 Big name in commercial trucks : RYDER
59 Juneau’s is roughly nine times New York City’s : AREA
60 Delicacy : TACT
61 Snakelike, in a way : SCALY
62 Apt surname for Scarlett? : REDD
63 Mars, by another name : ARES
64 Herb with a silent H : THYME

Down

1 X-communicates? : DMS
2 Kid-lit character whose name rhymes with his book’s title character : ROO
3 Brooding genre : EMO
4 Shook one’s defender, in sports lingo : GOTOPEN
5 States something with authority : SAYSSO
6 Salt Lake ___, broadcasting home for radio’s “Music & the Spoken Word” since 1929 : TABERNACLE
7 Book you won’t get lost in? : ATLAS
8 2000s HBO series about a polygamous family : BIGLOVE
9 Broccoli feature : STEM
10 Skating performance : ICESHOW
11 Grounds : REASON
12 Word before peace or planet : INNER
13 Back talk : SASS
19 Compact Volkswagens : JETTAS
21 Chop : HEW
23 Nest piece : TWIG
24 Tomato type : ROMA
25 Bad comment to hear from your surgeon : OOPS
29 Hearty slow-cooker meals : BEEFROASTS
30 Creative class : ART
33 Ring call, for short : TKO
35 Greek goddess of spring : PERSEPHONE
36 Previous : OLD
37 ___ Mouse : MICKEY
38 Sulfur property : ODOR
39 Vanilla holders : PODS
40 Certain young parent : TEENDAD
42 Made a sudden turn : VEERED
44 Some of these include coupons : ADS
45 Strong desire : THIRST
47 Make a basket, maybe : SCORE
48 “Dubliners” author : JOYCE
49 ___ out (intimidate, as by appearing very confident) : PSYCH
50 Mark for life : SCAR
51 Spanish title: Abbr. : SRTA
54 Crew item : OAR
56 Word with May or D : DAY
57 Bark beetle’s target : ELM
58 Manhattan component : RYE

