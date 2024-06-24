NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, February 27

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Leftover bits : DREGS 6 They might be kept on someone suspicious : TABS 10 Pupil : aperture :: ___ : diaphragm : IRIS 14 Jason who plays Aquaman : MOMOA 15 On task : ATIT 16 Pro wrestler John : CENA 17 Like a filthy flue : SOOTY 18 Pants in which you may carry a glove : BLUEJEANS 20 Actor ___ Jackson Jr. : OSHEA 22 Meals at boot camps : MESSES 23 Pants in which you may carry a pen : TROUSERS 26 Husband of Sif, in Norse myth : THOR 27 Try to win over : WOO 28 Absolutely dominate : OWN 29 Pass it on! : BATON 31 Small handful : IMP 32 Didn’t cook one’s food : ATERAW 34 Oven option : GAS 35 What the U’s in this puzzle’s solution represent : POCKETS 37 Stick in a bucket? : MOP 40 Describe in a story : TELLOF 41 “Me!” : IDO 42 Salsa ___ : VERDE 43 Pest that can be a pet : RAT 46 Fish whose most plentiful species are the “Atlantic” and “Pacific” : COD 47 Matches or watches : SEES 48 Pants in which you may carry a key : JODHPURS 50 Script divisions : SCENES 52 Mirage image : OASIS 53 Pants in which you may carry a phone : CORDUROYS 55 Big name in commercial trucks : RYDER 59 Juneau’s is roughly nine times New York City’s : AREA 60 Delicacy : TACT 61 Snakelike, in a way : SCALY 62 Apt surname for Scarlett? : REDD 63 Mars, by another name : ARES 64 Herb with a silent H : THYME

Down