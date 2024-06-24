 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, February 28

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Splashy government expenditure? : PUBLICPOOL
11 Events subject to S.E.C. oversight, in brief : IPOS
15 Question that might elicit more questions : ANYONEELSE
16 Accrue annual leaves? : RAKE
17 “Whoa there, tiger!” : EASYDOESIT
18 Achaean strongman of myth : AJAX
19 Antediluvian : AGED
20 Michael of fashion : KORS
21 Red lights in D.C. : NAYS
22 “The Marvels” director DaCosta : NIA
23 Some overhead expenses? : BEANIES
26 Podcaster’s need : MIC
27 Common ingredient in Scotch pie : LAMB
28 Rescue from total ruin : SALVAGE
30 Coconut cookie : MACAROON
34 Connected : TIEDIN
35 Self-doubter’s words : ICANT
36 Big galoot : OAF
38 Yearn for : CRAVE
39 Star with Oscar nominations in five consecutive decades : STREEP
41 Goes pro? : VOTESYES
43 Attracted a larger crowd than : OUTDREW
45 Currency depicting statesman Mufasa Kemal Atatürk : LIRA
46 ___ gow (Chinese gambling game with dominoes) : PAI
47 Ambles : STROLLS
49 Show with a “Point/Counterpoint” segment, in brief : SNL
52 Creative pursuits : ARTS
54 Draped garment : SARI
55 Fruit harvested by the ribeirinhos : ACAI
56 Subject of some grainy photographs? : SILO
57 Pace quickener implemented by Major League Baseball in 2023 : PITCHCLOCK
60 Casual tops : TEES
61 Work-from-home attire, perhaps : ATHLEISURE
62 Canadian gas brand : ESSO
63 People may visit them just for kicks : SHOESTORES

Down

1 Jubilant song : PAEAN
2 Caterpillar roll fish : UNAGI
3 “… two if ___” : BYSEA
4 W.N.B.A. star Jewell : LOYD
5 Party-eschewing type: Abbr. : IND
6 Business suit? : CEO
7 Game that helps babies learn object permanence : PEEKABOO
8 Kaitlin of “Hacks” : OLSON
9 God of life and the afterlife : OSIRIS
10 “Enjoy the spread!” : LETSEAT
11 Birthplace of Zoroastrianism, today : IRAN
12 Event with a casual dress code : PAJAMADAY
13 “Fine, just tell me” : OKAYIGIVE
14 Hot takes? : SEXSCENES
23 Gives something to get something : BARTERS
24 Rock genre : EMO
25 Providers of fresh cuts : SLICERS
27 Like Olympic tracks : LANED
29 Subcompact Nissan offering : VERSA
30 Staple ingredient in Japanese cuisine : MISOPASTE
31 Premium computers : ACTUARIES
32 They show models’ names : CARTITLES
33 Sat ___ (locating aid) : NAV
37 Hair-raising thing? : FOLLICLE
40 Pooch-pampering places : PETSPAS
42 Up to : TIL
44 Ghostly image : WRAITH
48 Prefix meaning “straight” : ORTHO
49 Search high and low : SCOUR
50 Iridescent material : NACRE
51 Double-taps, say, as a post : LIKES
53 Just all right : SOSO
55 For another thing : ALSO
58 “___ Misstra Know-It-All” (1970s Stevie Wonder song) : HES
59 Footnote abbr. : CIT

