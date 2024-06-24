NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, February 28

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Splashy government expenditure? : PUBLICPOOL 11 Events subject to S.E.C. oversight, in brief : IPOS 15 Question that might elicit more questions : ANYONEELSE 16 Accrue annual leaves? : RAKE 17 “Whoa there, tiger!” : EASYDOESIT 18 Achaean strongman of myth : AJAX 19 Antediluvian : AGED 20 Michael of fashion : KORS 21 Red lights in D.C. : NAYS 22 “The Marvels” director DaCosta : NIA 23 Some overhead expenses? : BEANIES 26 Podcaster’s need : MIC 27 Common ingredient in Scotch pie : LAMB 28 Rescue from total ruin : SALVAGE 30 Coconut cookie : MACAROON 34 Connected : TIEDIN 35 Self-doubter’s words : ICANT 36 Big galoot : OAF 38 Yearn for : CRAVE 39 Star with Oscar nominations in five consecutive decades : STREEP 41 Goes pro? : VOTESYES 43 Attracted a larger crowd than : OUTDREW 45 Currency depicting statesman Mufasa Kemal Atatürk : LIRA 46 ___ gow (Chinese gambling game with dominoes) : PAI 47 Ambles : STROLLS 49 Show with a “Point/Counterpoint” segment, in brief : SNL 52 Creative pursuits : ARTS 54 Draped garment : SARI 55 Fruit harvested by the ribeirinhos : ACAI 56 Subject of some grainy photographs? : SILO 57 Pace quickener implemented by Major League Baseball in 2023 : PITCHCLOCK 60 Casual tops : TEES 61 Work-from-home attire, perhaps : ATHLEISURE 62 Canadian gas brand : ESSO 63 People may visit them just for kicks : SHOESTORES

Down