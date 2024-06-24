NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, February 3

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Make reference to : CITE 5 Person with a twisted mind : SICKO 10 Uncomfortable health class subject, for short : STDS 14 Onetime “Jeopardy!” host Trebek : ALEX 15 Stared creepily : OGLED 16 Dorito, e.g. : CHIP 17 Obsolescent classroom wall fixture : BLACKBOARD 19 Give a makeover : REDO 20 Gone up : RISEN 21 Drink of choice for Captain Jack Sparrow : RUM 22 Martial art that uses bamboo swords : KENDO 23 Chilly treat : ICEPOP 25 Hopscotch locale : SIDEWALK 27 Slimeball : DIRTBAG 29 Rather warm, as a firelit room : TOASTY 30 U.F.O. crew : ETS 31 Mouse’s bigger cousin : RAT 33 Burden : ONUS 34 Achieved, as a victory … or how you might describe 17-, 25-, 47 and 55-Across : CHALKEDUP 37 Stadium chants : OLES 38 “Wise” bird : OWL 39 Brand of motor oil : STP 42 Frog sounds : CROAKS 44 Name on dictionaries : WEBSTER 47 Need for playing pool : CUESTICK 49 Overthrow : DEPOSE 50 Slender instruments : OBOES 51 Female name that’s a body part spelled backward : RAE 53 Strategically taps the ball into the infield : BUNTS 54 Slimming surgery, for short : LIPO 55 Recreational rock climbers : BOULDERERS 57 “Q ___ queen” : ASIN 58 “Remember the ___!” : ALAMO 59 “___ dat” : TRUE 60 Captain Hook’s right-hand man : SMEE 61 Poet whose first two initials stand for “Thomas” and “Stearns” : ELIOT 62 IDs written on applications, for short : SSNS

Down