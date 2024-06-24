 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, February 3

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Make reference to : CITE
5 Person with a twisted mind : SICKO
10 Uncomfortable health class subject, for short : STDS
14 Onetime “Jeopardy!” host Trebek : ALEX
15 Stared creepily : OGLED
16 Dorito, e.g. : CHIP
17 Obsolescent classroom wall fixture : BLACKBOARD
19 Give a makeover : REDO
20 Gone up : RISEN
21 Drink of choice for Captain Jack Sparrow : RUM
22 Martial art that uses bamboo swords : KENDO
23 Chilly treat : ICEPOP
25 Hopscotch locale : SIDEWALK
27 Slimeball : DIRTBAG
29 Rather warm, as a firelit room : TOASTY
30 U.F.O. crew : ETS
31 Mouse’s bigger cousin : RAT
33 Burden : ONUS
34 Achieved, as a victory … or how you might describe 17-, 25-, 47 and 55-Across : CHALKEDUP
37 Stadium chants : OLES
38 “Wise” bird : OWL
39 Brand of motor oil : STP
42 Frog sounds : CROAKS
44 Name on dictionaries : WEBSTER
47 Need for playing pool : CUESTICK
49 Overthrow : DEPOSE
50 Slender instruments : OBOES
51 Female name that’s a body part spelled backward : RAE
53 Strategically taps the ball into the infield : BUNTS
54 Slimming surgery, for short : LIPO
55 Recreational rock climbers : BOULDERERS
57 “Q ___ queen” : ASIN
58 “Remember the ___!” : ALAMO
59 “___ dat” : TRUE
60 Captain Hook’s right-hand man : SMEE
61 Poet whose first two initials stand for “Thomas” and “Stearns” : ELIOT
62 IDs written on applications, for short : SSNS

Down

1 Trip in a taxi : CABRIDE
2 Not allowed : ILLICIT
3 Enticing ad promotions : TEASERS
4 Besides : EXCEPT
5 Weep loudly : SOB
6 Lab assistant often depicted with a hunched back : IGOR
7 Name on a mailbox at the North Pole : CLAUS
8 ___ the Frog : KERMIT
9 Abnormal : ODD
10 Makes an oopsie : SCREWSUP
11 Washington’s M.L.B. team, informally : THENATS
12 ___-squat (a whole lot of nothing) : DIDDLY
13 Give the heebie-jeebies : SPOOK
18 Door opener : KNOB
22 Reeves of “The Matrix” : KEANU
24 Go down the slopes with a chute : PARASKI
26 Drew funny little pictures : DOODLED
28 Lass : GAL
32 One end to a boxing match, for short : TKO
34 “Phew!” : CLOSEONE
35 Warms up : HEATS
36 “Gro-o-oss!” : EWW
37 Black-and-white dessert that’s sliced : OREOPIE
39 Pot smokers : STONERS
40 Experimental effort : TESTRUN
41 Pushes down, as with the thumb : PRESSES
42 Style for Picasso : CUBISM
43 Use TikTok, say : SCROLL
45 Spanish newborn : BEBE
46 Small gushes : SPURTS
47 Coke and Pepsi, but not Sprite : COLAS
48 Oahu neighbor : KAUAI
52 Tickle Me ___ : ELMO
55 Sweetie : BAE
56 One of three in an ellipsis : DOT

