NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, February 4

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Wandering soul : NOMAD 6 “Dónde ___ la biblioteca?” : ESTA 10 Monster akin to a Japanese oni : OGRE 14 “Your concerns matter to me” : ICARE 15 Little crack : QUIP 16 Cook the surface of : SEAR 17 Noiseless? : QUITEQUIET 19 N.Y.C. home of Warhol’s “Campbell’s Soup Cans” : MOMA 20 What one size might fit : ALL 21 Completely wreck : RUIN 22 Rock and roll, but not rhythm and blues : VERBS 23 The Crimson Tide : BAMA 25 View of Earth from heaven? : ANGELANGLE 28 Newly decorated : REDONE 30 First-rate : TOPTIER 31 Grandma : NAN 32 Guy’s name that’s old slang for “OK” : JAKE 33 Podcaster’s income stream : ADS 34 Gymnastic feats … or what the two halves of the answers to 17-, 25-, 49- and 58-Across do? : BACKFLIPS 38 TNT’s sister channel : TBS 41 Blue feeling : FUNK 42 Animal hidden in this clue, if you read it aloud : EWE 44 Warm drink served from a tokkuri : HOTSAKE 46 Hyundai electric cars : IONIQS 49 “There are ways to leave”? : EXITSEXIST 51 Dog that’s not a purebred : MUTT 53 Railroad station : DEPOT 54 Post-it, e.g. : NOTE 56 Good name for a long-term investor? : IRA 57 ___ fees : USER 58 Spite over an incomplete mobile payment? : VENMOVENOM 61 Eat in style : DINE 62 Olympic equipment with body contact detection technology : EPEE 63 Dwindle, as support : ERODE 64 Oft-unwanted bread pieces : ENDS 65 Teri of “After Hours” : GARR 66 One section of a big band, informally : SAXES

Down