NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, February 4

1 Face covering with an opening around the eyes : NIQAB
2 Eye-related : OCULAR
3 Guys whose profession sounds redundant : MAILMEN
4 “Making money is ___ and working is ___ and good business is the best ___”: Andy Warhol : ART
5 State animal of Illinois : DEER
6 Like donkeys and zebras : EQUINE
7 Taking action against : SUING
8 Cause for overtime : TIE
9 Like the names of the track athletes Usain Bolt and Lisa Lightfoot : APT
10 Actress Emily of “Hannah Montana” : OSMENT
11 Only U.S. state whose Wikipedia article has a “(U.S. state)” disambiguator : GEORGIA
12 Went on and on : RAMBLED
13 Writers’ blocks? : ERASERS
18 Actor Ke Huy ___ of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” : QUAN
22 Puff piece? : VAPEPEN
24 Not much, as of mayonnaise : ADAB
26 Abbr. that might go after a list of authors : ETAL
27 Norse god capable of shape-shifting into animals : LOKI
29 Not eating anything : ONAFAST
32 One hub for Delta and American Airlines, in brief : JFK
35 Common crudités veggie : CUKE
36 Toy set that can be used to build roller coasters : KNEX
37 Do some strokes : SWIM
38 Nickname for filmdom’s Jeffrey Lebowski : THEDUDE
39 Pens : BOXESIN
40 Fixed regular allowance : STIPEND
43 Start to fall? : EQUINOX
45 Mall units : STORES
46 Molecule that shares its formula with another : ISOMER
47 Palindromic Italian number : OTTO
48 Walked purposefully : STRODE
50 Word with tube or circle : INNER
52 Tones down : TAMES
55 Holidays that aren’t typically federal holidays : EVES
58 Chillax : VEG
59 Org. that regulates “forever chemicals” : EPA
60 Historic stretch : ERA