NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, February 4

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Wandering soul : NOMAD
6 “Dónde ___ la biblioteca?” : ESTA
10 Monster akin to a Japanese oni : OGRE
14 “Your concerns matter to me” : ICARE
15 Little crack : QUIP
16 Cook the surface of : SEAR
17 Noiseless? : QUITEQUIET
19 N.Y.C. home of Warhol’s “Campbell’s Soup Cans” : MOMA
20 What one size might fit : ALL
21 Completely wreck : RUIN
22 Rock and roll, but not rhythm and blues : VERBS
23 The Crimson Tide : BAMA
25 View of Earth from heaven? : ANGELANGLE
28 Newly decorated : REDONE
30 First-rate : TOPTIER
31 Grandma : NAN
32 Guy’s name that’s old slang for “OK” : JAKE
33 Podcaster’s income stream : ADS
34 Gymnastic feats … or what the two halves of the answers to 17-, 25-, 49- and 58-Across do? : BACKFLIPS
38 TNT’s sister channel : TBS
41 Blue feeling : FUNK
42 Animal hidden in this clue, if you read it aloud : EWE
44 Warm drink served from a tokkuri : HOTSAKE
46 Hyundai electric cars : IONIQS
49 “There are ways to leave”? : EXITSEXIST
51 Dog that’s not a purebred : MUTT
53 Railroad station : DEPOT
54 Post-it, e.g. : NOTE
56 Good name for a long-term investor? : IRA
57 ___ fees : USER
58 Spite over an incomplete mobile payment? : VENMOVENOM
61 Eat in style : DINE
62 Olympic equipment with body contact detection technology : EPEE
63 Dwindle, as support : ERODE
64 Oft-unwanted bread pieces : ENDS
65 Teri of “After Hours” : GARR
66 One section of a big band, informally : SAXES

Down

1 Face covering with an opening around the eyes : NIQAB
2 Eye-related : OCULAR
3 Guys whose profession sounds redundant : MAILMEN
4 “Making money is ___ and working is ___ and good business is the best ___”: Andy Warhol : ART
5 State animal of Illinois : DEER
6 Like donkeys and zebras : EQUINE
7 Taking action against : SUING
8 Cause for overtime : TIE
9 Like the names of the track athletes Usain Bolt and Lisa Lightfoot : APT
10 Actress Emily of “Hannah Montana” : OSMENT
11 Only U.S. state whose Wikipedia article has a “(U.S. state)” disambiguator : GEORGIA
12 Went on and on : RAMBLED
13 Writers’ blocks? : ERASERS
18 Actor Ke Huy ___ of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” : QUAN
22 Puff piece? : VAPEPEN
24 Not much, as of mayonnaise : ADAB
26 Abbr. that might go after a list of authors : ETAL
27 Norse god capable of shape-shifting into animals : LOKI
29 Not eating anything : ONAFAST
32 One hub for Delta and American Airlines, in brief : JFK
35 Common crudités veggie : CUKE
36 Toy set that can be used to build roller coasters : KNEX
37 Do some strokes : SWIM
38 Nickname for filmdom’s Jeffrey Lebowski : THEDUDE
39 Pens : BOXESIN
40 Fixed regular allowance : STIPEND
43 Start to fall? : EQUINOX
45 Mall units : STORES
46 Molecule that shares its formula with another : ISOMER
47 Palindromic Italian number : OTTO
48 Walked purposefully : STRODE
50 Word with tube or circle : INNER
52 Tones down : TAMES
55 Holidays that aren’t typically federal holidays : EVES
58 Chillax : VEG
59 Org. that regulates “forever chemicals” : EPA
60 Historic stretch : ERA

NYT Spelling Bee: answers for Friday, May 10
NYT Spelling Bee logo.

Obsessed with New York Times' games? So are we, and Spelling Bee is one of our favorites. But just like any other NYT game — Wordle, Connections, Strands, and The Mini — we have trouble finishing it occasionally.

If you're stuck on today's Spelling Bee, we're here to help. Check out the article below for a refresher on how to play the game and a list of all the possible words you could spell today.
How to play Spelling Bee

LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

All Faded Plaque puzzle solutions in Diablo 4
how long is diablo 4 diablo4 isometric barbarian

With the transition to a more open-world format for Diablo 4, there are far more things to discover as you travel across Sanctuary. In addition to the normal monsters, quests, and World Events, there are plenty of more mysterious locations to discover. Perhaps the most perplexing thing you will stumble upon is the collection of Faded Plaques. These shrines are small puzzles, but aside from a slight clue, they are very tricky to solve. If you want to know how to solve all the Faded Plaque puzzles in Diablo 4 for some easy rewards, here's how to do it.
All Faded Plaque puzzle solutions

Each Faded Plaque has a small line to clue you in on what you need to do to solve them. Depending on which clue you get, solving it will give you a different reward. Each one requires you to perform a specific emote in front of the shrine, so you can complete all of them as soon as you find them. To perform an emote, you need to press up on the D-pad if you're playing on console, or press the E key on PC to bring up the emote wheel -- just remember that not all emotes are visible at once so you may need to tab over to the other wheels to find the one you need. You can also customize which emotes are available on your primary wheel to put the ones you like or use most front and center.

