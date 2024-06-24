NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, February 5

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Distance traversed by an arrow : BOWSHOT 8 Cocksure : BRASH 13 Not the same : UNALIKE 14 “You got me there!” : TOUCHE 15 Obstacle in achieving one’s goal? : DEFENSE 16 Something acquired in a salon bed, perhaps : BASETAN 17 Added fuel to : FED 18 Opens, as a menu … or a description of this puzzle’s circled letters? : DROPSDOWN 20 Bang the drum for : TALKUP 23 Iridescent stone : OPAL 24 Cellular messenger : RNA 25 Verb often abbreviated to a letter : ARE 26 Oz., e.g. : AMT 28 Brief bit of time : SEC 30 Analytical thinker? : LEFTBRAIN 34 Old standard of tape : VHS 36 Doesn’t really matter : CARRIESNOWEIGHT 40 Himalayan ox : YAK 41 Steamed beverage with spices from the Indian subcontinent : CHAILATTE 42 Up to now : YET 44 One trained in CPR : EMT 45 Educational support grp. : PTA 46 Notes or Messages : APP 49 Place for a cooling pie : SILL 51 Is out : SLEEPS 54 Common assignment for editorial assistants … or a description of this puzzle’s circled letters? : SLUSHPILE 57 Judger of pitches : UMP 58 Furry wetlands growth : CATTAIL 59 Console device with triggers and thumbsticks : GAMEPAD 63 Summer hire, perhaps : INTERN 64 Tennis period since 1968 : OPENERA 65 Common reply to “Who’s there?” : ITSME 66 Appendage for a morning glory : TENDRIL

Down