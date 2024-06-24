 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, February 5

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Distance traversed by an arrow : BOWSHOT
8 Cocksure : BRASH
13 Not the same : UNALIKE
14 “You got me there!” : TOUCHE
15 Obstacle in achieving one’s goal? : DEFENSE
16 Something acquired in a salon bed, perhaps : BASETAN
17 Added fuel to : FED
18 Opens, as a menu … or a description of this puzzle’s circled letters? : DROPSDOWN
20 Bang the drum for : TALKUP
23 Iridescent stone : OPAL
24 Cellular messenger : RNA
25 Verb often abbreviated to a letter : ARE
26 Oz., e.g. : AMT
28 Brief bit of time : SEC
30 Analytical thinker? : LEFTBRAIN
34 Old standard of tape : VHS
36 Doesn’t really matter : CARRIESNOWEIGHT
40 Himalayan ox : YAK
41 Steamed beverage with spices from the Indian subcontinent : CHAILATTE
42 Up to now : YET
44 One trained in CPR : EMT
45 Educational support grp. : PTA
46 Notes or Messages : APP
49 Place for a cooling pie : SILL
51 Is out : SLEEPS
54 Common assignment for editorial assistants … or a description of this puzzle’s circled letters? : SLUSHPILE
57 Judger of pitches : UMP
58 Furry wetlands growth : CATTAIL
59 Console device with triggers and thumbsticks : GAMEPAD
63 Summer hire, perhaps : INTERN
64 Tennis period since 1968 : OPENERA
65 Common reply to “Who’s there?” : ITSME
66 Appendage for a morning glory : TENDRIL

Down

1 Pardner : BUD
2 Four quarters : ONE
3 Starchy food item named for a food it resembles : WAFFLEFRY
4 Smooth and glossy : SLEEK
5 One who practices bhakti and puja : HINDU
6 Gives the thumbs up : OKS
7 Up for a drive? : TEED
8 Climax in many a video game : BOSSLEVEL
9 Regretted : RUED
10 Hawke or Crowe : ACTOR
11 William ___, longtime editor of The New Yorker : SHAWN
12 Dye in some body art : HENNA
14 Chopitos and croquetas, e.g. : TAPAS
16 Knock on the noggin : BOP
19 “Damn you!” : ROTINHELL
20 Soft rock : TALC
21 Vicinity : AREA
22 Trim (down) : PARE
27 Like the French words for every weekday and month: Abbr. : MASC
29 Kind of seed : CHIA
31 Base for some lunches : TRAY
32 Modern transport service : BIKESHARE
33 Linguist Chomsky : NOAM
35 Fictional bandleader of the 1960s : SGTPEPPER
37 Good things to have about you : WITS
38 URL starter : HTTP
39 Oolong and rooibos, for two : TEAS
43 Easy basket : TIPIN
46 Character set for electronic communication : ASCII
47 Audience member who might be in on the trick : PLANT
48 Gentle strokes : PUTTS
50 Qualifier for many a rapper : LIL
52 Measure of brightness : LUMEN
53 Fix, as text : EMEND
55 Academic acronym : STEM
56 Showbiz quartet : EGOT
60 Central figure in a classic sci-fi series : APE
61 Filmmaker Aster : ARI
62 Indian lentil dish : DAL

