NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, February 6

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Damsel in distress in Donkey Kong : PAULINE
8 Preschool timeouts : NAPS
12 Lawn covering : DEW
15 Sources of fine wool : ALPACAS
16 Ijeoma ___, author of 2018’s “So You Want to Talk About Race” : OLUO
17 Air quality org. : EPA
18 Identity? : RUSSETPOTATO
20 Mingle : MIX
21 Strikes down : SMITES
22 Catherine ___, surviving wife of King Henry VIII : PARR
23 Platform that might update while you sleep : IOS
24 Closure : END
25 Deport? : WILMINGTON
28 Eschew carbs, maybe : DIET
30 NASA probe named for a Roman goddess : JUNO
31 “No problemo” : DENADA
32 Balance : OFFSET
34 Drags (in) : ROPES
35 Arrange? : OZARKS
37 Canine? : PADRES
39 Diminish, as trust : ERODE
40 Sense of foreboding : UNEASE
42 Self-obsession : EGOISM
44 Darth Sidious, e.g., in the “Star Wars” universe : SITH
45 Machine learning fodder : DATA
49 Hiking? : KAMEHAMEHA
51 Abraham Van Helsing and John Seward in “Dracula”: Abbr. : DRS
52 Zelda console, in brief : NES
53 ___ Lum a.k.a. Awkwafina : NORA
54 Sources of soft wool : LLAMAS
57 Purge : RID
58 Fledge? : GULFOFMEXICO
60 Tire inflation abbr. : PSI
61 Leave a review of, as an Airbnb : RATE
62 Banquet hiree : CATERER
63 Fuji, e.g.: Abbr. : MTN
64 “What ___?” : ELSE
65 Most hip : COOLEST

Down

1 Deconstructed, in a way : PARSED
2 Kamala Harris and Thurgood Marshall vis-à-vis Howard University : ALUMNI
3 Benefit : UPSIDE
4 Stick it out : LAST
5 Drink with a Frosted Lemonade variety : ICEE
6 Capital ball club, familiarly : NATS
7 Medium strength? : ESP
8 “What’s cookin’?” response : NOTALOT
9 Clock radio feature : ALARM
10 Rotten-smelling : PUTRID
11 “Your point being …?” : SOO
12 Submission to a record executive : DEMOTAPE
13 Parts of a season : EPISODES
14 Become fuller, in a way : WAX
19 Serve hot takes : OPINE
23 Paid no heed to : IGNORED
25 Fail to do something out of fear, with “out” : WUSS
26 Wonks … or a candy once owned by the Willy Wonka Candy Company : NERDS
27 “Street Dreams” rapper : NAS
29 Obsequious sorts : TOADIES
30 #35 : JFK
33 Smart-alecky : FRESH
35 Ballpark player not wearing a uniform : ORGANIST
36 Got a closer look : ZOOMEDIN
37 Org. that sells “Go Vegan and Nobody Gets Hurt” T-shirts : PETA
38 “Ni-i-ice!” : AAH
39 “Mice!” : EEK
40 Cost of doing business, maybe : USERFEE
41 Chinese “hello” : NIHAO
43 Rare type of rental car : MANUAL
46 ___ from afar : ADMIRE
47 Remnants : TRACES
48 Classify : ASSORT
50 Comes out of one’s skin : MOLTS
54 “OMG, I’m dying over here” : LMAO
55 Mother to Apollo and Artemis : LETO
56 One-footed jump : AXEL
57 Record player speed, for short : RPM
58 Test for an M.B.A. seeker : GRE
59 Air quality org.? : FCC

