NYT Crossword: answers for Thursday, February 6

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Damsel in distress in Donkey Kong : PAULINE 8 Preschool timeouts : NAPS 12 Lawn covering : DEW 15 Sources of fine wool : ALPACAS 16 Ijeoma ___, author of 2018’s “So You Want to Talk About Race” : OLUO 17 Air quality org. : EPA 18 Identity? : RUSSETPOTATO 20 Mingle : MIX 21 Strikes down : SMITES 22 Catherine ___, surviving wife of King Henry VIII : PARR 23 Platform that might update while you sleep : IOS 24 Closure : END 25 Deport? : WILMINGTON 28 Eschew carbs, maybe : DIET 30 NASA probe named for a Roman goddess : JUNO 31 “No problemo” : DENADA 32 Balance : OFFSET 34 Drags (in) : ROPES 35 Arrange? : OZARKS 37 Canine? : PADRES 39 Diminish, as trust : ERODE 40 Sense of foreboding : UNEASE 42 Self-obsession : EGOISM 44 Darth Sidious, e.g., in the “Star Wars” universe : SITH 45 Machine learning fodder : DATA 49 Hiking? : KAMEHAMEHA 51 Abraham Van Helsing and John Seward in “Dracula”: Abbr. : DRS 52 Zelda console, in brief : NES 53 ___ Lum a.k.a. Awkwafina : NORA 54 Sources of soft wool : LLAMAS 57 Purge : RID 58 Fledge? : GULFOFMEXICO 60 Tire inflation abbr. : PSI 61 Leave a review of, as an Airbnb : RATE 62 Banquet hiree : CATERER 63 Fuji, e.g.: Abbr. : MTN 64 “What ___?” : ELSE 65 Most hip : COOLEST

Down