NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, February 7

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Like the ending of a typical rom-com : PREDICTABLE 12 Murder she wrote? : CRIMENOVELIST 14 Bumping into someone, e.g. : CHANCEENCOUNTER 16 Material that goes on a foundation : POWDER 17 What’s holding up dessert? : CONE 18 Chop : AXE 19 Step on a shampoo bottle : RINSE 20 Amps (up) : PEPS 21 Site where a previously unidentified species of sea urchin was discovered in 2004 : EBAY 22 Grazing spaces : LEAS 23 Buds : PALS 24 Recognized : OFFICIAL 29 It lightens things : LEVITY 31 Cushion : PROTECT 32 Divine : FORESEE 33 At peace : SERENE 34 Popular mode of transport in Dhaka : RICKSHAW 35 ___ Bunton a.k.a. Baby Spice : EMMA 36 South Asian wood : TEAK 37 Ergo : THUS 38 Wild ___ : WEST 39 Campus figures : DEANS 44 Shakespearean prince : HAL 45 First English football club to win the European Cup, informally : MANU 46 Campus figure : BURSAR 47 Every other day, say : ONAREGULARBASIS 50 Play with one’s food? : DINNERTHEATER 51 Sets off mayhem : CAUSESARIOT

Down