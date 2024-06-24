NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, February 7

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.
While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.
If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.
NYT Crossword answers today
Across
1 Like the ending of a typical rom-com : PREDICTABLE
12 Murder she wrote? : CRIMENOVELIST
14 Bumping into someone, e.g. : CHANCEENCOUNTER
16 Material that goes on a foundation : POWDER
17 What’s holding up dessert? : CONE
18 Chop : AXE
19 Step on a shampoo bottle : RINSE
20 Amps (up) : PEPS
21 Site where a previously unidentified species of sea urchin was discovered in 2004 : EBAY
22 Grazing spaces : LEAS
23 Buds : PALS
24 Recognized : OFFICIAL
29 It lightens things : LEVITY
31 Cushion : PROTECT
32 Divine : FORESEE
33 At peace : SERENE
34 Popular mode of transport in Dhaka : RICKSHAW
35 ___ Bunton a.k.a. Baby Spice : EMMA
36 South Asian wood : TEAK
37 Ergo : THUS
38 Wild ___ : WEST
39 Campus figures : DEANS
44 Shakespearean prince : HAL
45 First English football club to win the European Cup, informally : MANU
46 Campus figure : BURSAR
47 Every other day, say : ONAREGULARBASIS
50 Play with one’s food? : DINNERTHEATER
51 Sets off mayhem : CAUSESARIOT
Down
1 10-legged crustacean : PRAWN
2 Some garnishes : RINDS
3 Announcer : EMCEE
4 Does, perhaps : DEER
5 Chemical suffix : INE
6 Mask : CONCEAL
7 Kojak and Friday, for two : TVCOPS
8 A long, long time : AEONS
9 Down : BLUE
10 Architect Maya : LIN
11 Prove : ESTABLISH
12 “Parasite” actor ___ Woo-shik : CHOI
13 Oil, slangily : TEXASTEA
14 Medic’s skill, for short : CPR
15 Felipe VI, en España : REY
20 Source of some smokiness in whiskey : PEAT
21 Aid in keeping rain away from walls : EAVES
22 Some sources of typhus : LICE
23 Benefit : PERK
24 Brief missions : OPS
25 One way to illustrate : FREEHAND
26 Unoriginal, as a plot : FORMULAIC
27 Hot couples : ITEMS
28 John ___, longtime W.W.E. wrestler : CENA
29 Secure : LOCK
30 Tree with red berrylike fruit : YEW
32 Command : FIAT
34 They may be guaranteed … “or your money back” : RESULTS
NYT Connections tips: how to win Connections every day
It was Wordle that really exploded in popularity and was a natural purchase for the New York Times, but the outlet didn't just stop there. It has released an entire section of brain-teasing puzzles for people to try out each and every day, including the devilishly difficult Connections. Nearly anyone who has tried it has become hooked, and for good reason. The idea is simple, and yet solving these puzzles is never easy. If you've never given Connections a shot, or were put off by it the first time you tried, take a look at our expert tips and tricks to help you get a better feel for how to solve each puzzle. Once you do, you will be playing every day without fail.
Connections tips and tricks
The rules to Connections are simple: you have a grid of 16 words that you need to organize into four groups based on a shared connection. For example, four of the 16 words may all be fruit and thus make sense to group together. Connections is much tricker than that, however, so don't expect the solutions to be so obvious. The different groups are also given different colors based on their difficulty, with yellow being the easiest, followed by green, then blue, and purple, which is the most difficult.
Obsessed with New York Times' games? So are we, and Spelling Bee is one of our favorites. But just like any other NYT game — Wordle, Connections, Strands, and The Mini — we have trouble finishing it occasionally.
If you're stuck on today's Spelling Bee, we're here to help. Check out the article below for a refresher on how to play the game and a list of all the possible words you could spell today.
How to play Spelling Bee
Tribeca Games 2024 will feature 7 games and a Final Fantasy 7 panel
The Tribeca Festival returns this June, and it will once again feature official games selections and even a game-focused panel. This year, the selections are all promising indie games, including a successor to 2021's excellent Before Your Eyes. The show will also feature a talk on the making of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
Tribeca Fest will feature seven titles this year. Some of those should look familiar, as games like Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure have appeared on high-profile livestreams. The list of games features titles from publishers like Devolver Digital and Raw Fury. Here's the full list.