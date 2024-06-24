 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, February 8

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 What may precede a blessing : ACHOO
6 School whose mascot is Big Al the elephant, informally : BAMA
10 Studios, say: Abbr. : APTS
14 Flattering sort : BROWNNOSER
16 Celebrity chef with a role in the 1995 film “Casino” : NOBU
17 It gets inflated and goes straight to your head : BALLOONHAT
18 Prune : TRIM
19 Sedaris of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” : AMY
20 Representation : MODEL
21 Gas-infused coffee order : NITRO
22 Kibitzes : GABS
23 Plant item used in early genetics experiments : PEAPOD
25 Foul moods : SNITS
27 Keyboard shortcut for switching between Windows applications : ALTTAB
28 Good, in Italian : BUONO
29 Assessment for dummies : CRASHTEST
32 Capo, e.g. : CLAMP
33 ___ Jin-won, Oscar-winning screenwriter for “Parasite” : HAN
34 Kind of rocket that launches satellites : ATLAS
35 Crunchy, chocolaty smoothie add-ins : CACAONIBS
37 ___ Larsen, Harlem Renaissance novelist : NELLA
38 Leering sorts : CREEPS
39 Hairstyles celebrated in the Black Is Beautiful movement : AFROS
40 Feels for : PITIES
41 River through Bristol, England : AVON
42 Press : MEDIA
43 Feeling associated with the color red : ANGER
45 Middle of a date : PIT
48 Unguarded : OPEN
49 Niche product of Coca-Cola and 7Up : CHERRYSODA
51 Teacup : MINI
52 [This might come in handy later …] : NOTETOSELF
53 Hill workers : ANTS
54 Big Board inits. : NYSE
55 Like some high expectations : UNMET

Down

1 Group that had a 40-year gap between its two most recent studio albums (1981-2021) : ABBA
2 Study, study, study! : CRAM
3 Word with cow or Communion : HOLY
4 Lion : pride :: ___ parliament : OWL
5 Snap, crackle or pop : ONOMATOPOEIA
6 Ties : BONDS
7 “Days of Grace” memoirist, 1993 : ASHE
8 Providers of college courses? : MEALPLANS
9 Term of ___ : ART
10 Common but often counterproductive response to a recurring problem : ANTIPATTERN
11 What a button mushroom becomes when it matures : PORTOBELLO
12 “Thelma & Louise” auto, informally : TBIRD
13 Rikishi’s sport : SUMO
15 Inexperienced gamers, in slang : NOOBS
21 2010s satirical reality series starring comedian Fielder : NATHANFORYOU
22 They may be dry or dirty : GINMARTINIS
24 Abbott and Costello in the film “Arrival,” informally : ETS
25 Title Toni Morrison character who lives in the Bottom : SULA
26 Calculated : NOACCIDENT
27 Many Fertile Crescent residents : ARABS
28 Covert field? : BCC
29 Cookie brand whose name is stylized with an exclamation point : CHIPSAHOY
30 “Do the Right Thing” pizzeria : SALS
31 Org. whose workers usually wear gloves : TSA
36 Once called : NEE
39 Turn away : AVERT
40 Chef Jacques ___, holder of 16 James Beard awards : PEPIN
41 Nod, say : AGREE
42 N.Y.C. attraction : MOMA
44 Pro sports team named for some of its equipment : NETS
45 Elegy, e.g. : POEM
46 What an orange dot might indicate in a chat : IDLE
47 Only U.S. president other than J.F.K. to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery : TAFT
49 Fareed Zakaria’s channel : CNN
50 Target of some phishing scams: Abbr. : SSN

