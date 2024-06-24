NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, February 8

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 What may precede a blessing : ACHOO 6 School whose mascot is Big Al the elephant, informally : BAMA 10 Studios, say: Abbr. : APTS 14 Flattering sort : BROWNNOSER 16 Celebrity chef with a role in the 1995 film “Casino” : NOBU 17 It gets inflated and goes straight to your head : BALLOONHAT 18 Prune : TRIM 19 Sedaris of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” : AMY 20 Representation : MODEL 21 Gas-infused coffee order : NITRO 22 Kibitzes : GABS 23 Plant item used in early genetics experiments : PEAPOD 25 Foul moods : SNITS 27 Keyboard shortcut for switching between Windows applications : ALTTAB 28 Good, in Italian : BUONO 29 Assessment for dummies : CRASHTEST 32 Capo, e.g. : CLAMP 33 ___ Jin-won, Oscar-winning screenwriter for “Parasite” : HAN 34 Kind of rocket that launches satellites : ATLAS 35 Crunchy, chocolaty smoothie add-ins : CACAONIBS 37 ___ Larsen, Harlem Renaissance novelist : NELLA 38 Leering sorts : CREEPS 39 Hairstyles celebrated in the Black Is Beautiful movement : AFROS 40 Feels for : PITIES 41 River through Bristol, England : AVON 42 Press : MEDIA 43 Feeling associated with the color red : ANGER 45 Middle of a date : PIT 48 Unguarded : OPEN 49 Niche product of Coca-Cola and 7Up : CHERRYSODA 51 Teacup : MINI 52 [This might come in handy later …] : NOTETOSELF 53 Hill workers : ANTS 54 Big Board inits. : NYSE 55 Like some high expectations : UNMET

Down