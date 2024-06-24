NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, February 9

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Dressed (in) : CLAD 5 Facial cream amount : DAB 8 Harriet Tubman was one for the Union : SPY 11 Place in a pyramid, say : ENTOMB 17 Site of the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial : OAHU 18 Head of a noted animal rescue project : NOAH 20 Prospectors’ targets : ORES 22 “Take me to your ___” (alien demand) : LEADER 23 TV’s “Search for the Titanic,” for one? : SPECIALREQUEST 26 Fifth-century conqueror who tried (and failed!) to take Rome : ATTILA 27 Charcuterie assortment : MEATS 28 It’s hard to see : BLUR 29 Champagne name : MOET 31 Honk : TOOT 32 Chestnuts : OLDSAWS 35 Instructions for slaying Dracula? : MANUALRECOUNT 38 Tibetan beasts : YAKS 40 Realm : DOMAIN 41 Concern in data transmission : LOSS 42 Shoppers’ conveniences : ATMS 46 Tributary of the Colorado River : GILA 48 Bit of Rasta headwear : TAM 49 Tribe along the Missouri River : OTOE 51 Broadway offering titled with dots and dashes? : SHOWREMORSE 54 Ones moving with the music? : ROADIES 58 High-protein diet : PALEO 59 Nat ___ (channel) : GEO 60 Prove untrue : DEBUNK 63 Farm call : MOO 64 Belfry locale : STEEPLE 67 Indian dish featuring potatoes and cauliflower : ALOOGOBI 69 Rear : HIND 70 TED Talk about neuropsychology? : SPEECHRECOGNITION 73 Syllables of reproof : TSKS 75 “So is this our plan or not?” : SHOULDWE 76 Ones whistling while they work? : KETTLES 79 “May Day is ___ Day in Hawaii” (holiday slogan) : LEI 80 Like tightwads : STINGY 81 Poetic tribute : ODE 83 Lose ground, say : ERODE 84 Scout’s container : CANTEEN 86 U-Haul ad? : SPOTREMOVER 89 Sister of Hades : HERA 90 Picture of Pluto, for instance : CEL 92 Org. holding an annual basketball championship since 1939 : NCAA 93 Metaphorical bit of progress : DENT 94 Spiced quaff : CHAI 96 Bud after Jack, perhaps? : CHASER 99 ___ mind : HIVE 101 Email thread with a “Donate now!” message? : CHAINREACTION 104 “Chow time!” : LETSEAT 109 Chuck : HURL 110 “I solemnly swear …,” for one : OATH 111 Longtime restaurant critic ___ Greene : GAEL 113 Feature of the Niña, but not the Pinta : TILDE 114 Milan fashion house : ARMANI 116 Giddiness at completing this crossword puzzle? : HIGHRESOLUTION 120 Flattened, in a way : IRONED 121 Contribution to a pot : ANTE 122 Reason someone might go streaking : DARE 123 To be, in Gay Paree : ETRE 124 Common sonata enders : RONDOS 125 Pluto, e.g. : GOD 126 Airer of the game show “The Cube” : TBS 127 Off to someone’s inbox : SENT

Down