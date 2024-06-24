 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, February 9

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Dressed (in) : CLAD
5 Facial cream amount : DAB
8 Harriet Tubman was one for the Union : SPY
11 Place in a pyramid, say : ENTOMB
17 Site of the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial : OAHU
18 Head of a noted animal rescue project : NOAH
20 Prospectors’ targets : ORES
22 “Take me to your ___” (alien demand) : LEADER
23 TV’s “Search for the Titanic,” for one? : SPECIALREQUEST
26 Fifth-century conqueror who tried (and failed!) to take Rome : ATTILA
27 Charcuterie assortment : MEATS
28 It’s hard to see : BLUR
29 Champagne name : MOET
31 Honk : TOOT
32 Chestnuts : OLDSAWS
35 Instructions for slaying Dracula? : MANUALRECOUNT
38 Tibetan beasts : YAKS
40 Realm : DOMAIN
41 Concern in data transmission : LOSS
42 Shoppers’ conveniences : ATMS
46 Tributary of the Colorado River : GILA
48 Bit of Rasta headwear : TAM
49 Tribe along the Missouri River : OTOE
51 Broadway offering titled with dots and dashes? : SHOWREMORSE
54 Ones moving with the music? : ROADIES
58 High-protein diet : PALEO
59 Nat ___ (channel) : GEO
60 Prove untrue : DEBUNK
63 Farm call : MOO
64 Belfry locale : STEEPLE
67 Indian dish featuring potatoes and cauliflower : ALOOGOBI
69 Rear : HIND
70 TED Talk about neuropsychology? : SPEECHRECOGNITION
73 Syllables of reproof : TSKS
75 “So is this our plan or not?” : SHOULDWE
76 Ones whistling while they work? : KETTLES
79 “May Day is ___ Day in Hawaii” (holiday slogan) : LEI
80 Like tightwads : STINGY
81 Poetic tribute : ODE
83 Lose ground, say : ERODE
84 Scout’s container : CANTEEN
86 U-Haul ad? : SPOTREMOVER
89 Sister of Hades : HERA
90 Picture of Pluto, for instance : CEL
92 Org. holding an annual basketball championship since 1939 : NCAA
93 Metaphorical bit of progress : DENT
94 Spiced quaff : CHAI
96 Bud after Jack, perhaps? : CHASER
99 ___ mind : HIVE
101 Email thread with a “Donate now!” message? : CHAINREACTION
104 “Chow time!” : LETSEAT
109 Chuck : HURL
110 “I solemnly swear …,” for one : OATH
111 Longtime restaurant critic ___ Greene : GAEL
113 Feature of the Niña, but not the Pinta : TILDE
114 Milan fashion house : ARMANI
116 Giddiness at completing this crossword puzzle? : HIGHRESOLUTION
120 Flattened, in a way : IRONED
121 Contribution to a pot : ANTE
122 Reason someone might go streaking : DARE
123 To be, in Gay Paree : ETRE
124 Common sonata enders : RONDOS
125 Pluto, e.g. : GOD
126 Airer of the game show “The Cube” : TBS
127 Off to someone’s inbox : SENT

Down

1 Pink drink, for short : COSMO
2 Place for a flag pin : LAPEL
3 Up : AHEAD
4 Cable channels? : DUCTS
5 It’s stranded in a cell : DNA
6 Early ISP : AOL
7 Spike : BARB
8 Bad thing to end on : SOURNOTE
9 Lead-in to approval : PRE
10 Polite affirmation : YESMAAM
11 Put over the moon : ELATE
12 Something that, if you cut a hole in it, actually has fewer holes than before : NET
13 Inked up : TATTOOED
14 Just awful : ODIOUS
15 Offerings in some fruit bowls : MELONS
16 Actor Benjamin of “Miss Congeniality” : BRATT
19 Position of authority : HELM
21 Vodka brand, informally : STOLI
24 “My goodness!” : ISAY
25 Thigh muscle, informally : QUAD
30 Toy inventor with a background in sculpture and architecture : ERNORUBIK
33 Living ___ : WAGE
34 Take off the top : SKIM
36 Thurman of film : UMA
37 Partner of dagger : CLOAK
39 Hardly a romp : SLOG
42 Wrigglers by the Nile : ASPS
43 “Like ___,” rap hit fueling the Drake/Kendrick Lamar beef of 2024 : THAT
44 Fabric similar to suede : MOLESKIN
45 ___ week (TV ratings period) : SWEEPS
47 Cover for a hardwood floor : AREARUG
50 This evening, in commercialese : TONITE
52 Climber’s aid : ROPE
53 Alone : SOLELY
55 ??? : IMINLOVE
56 Long, long time : EON
57 Roll of green : SOD
60 Harmonic R&B subgenre : DOOWOP
61 Goaded : EGGEDON
62 When doubled, chocolate treat : BON
65 Journalist Holt : LESTER
66 Herbal supplement used as a cold remedy : ECHINACEA
68 Condition that may involve repetitive behaviors, for short : OCD
69 Dragster : HOTROD
71 Term of endearment : HON
72 It’s a thing : ITEM
73 R&B trio with the 1999 #1 hit “No Scrubs” : TLC
74 Something blue that follows Black or Red : SEA
77 Adam’s apple locale : EDEN
78 Spanish muralist whose “American Progress” is in the lobby of 30 Rockefeller Center : SERT
80 Welcome at the door : SEEIN
82 Imprint, as a lasting memory : ETCH
85 Home of Si Racha, where the hot sauce was invented : THAILAND
86 Did some winter riding : SLEIGHED
87 The third one is often dangerous : RAIL
88 Roof overhang : EAVE
90 Computers’ process of storing data : CACHING
91 Superlative suffix : EST
94 Cylindrical Mexican pastry : CHURRO
95 Actor Mark of “NCIS” : HARMON
97 Yoga type : HATHA
98 Crowd noise : ROAR
100 “Oh, you’re in on this, too?” : ETTU
101 Be in charge of, as a committee : CHAIR
102 Substances in sports scandals, familiarly : ROIDS
103 Require : NEED
105 Listings on a blogroll : SITES
106 In the 1% : ELITE
107 Decorate : ADORN
108 Believe it! : TENET
112 It’s passed on the way to the bar, for short : LSAT
115 Keanu’s role in “The Matrix” : NEO
117 Classic muscle car : GTO
118 Ball : ORB
119 Tous ___ jours (every day, in French) : LES

