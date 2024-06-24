NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, February 9

1 Pink drink, for short : COSMO
2 Place for a flag pin : LAPEL
3 Up : AHEAD
4 Cable channels? : DUCTS
5 It’s stranded in a cell : DNA
6 Early ISP : AOL
7 Spike : BARB
8 Bad thing to end on : SOURNOTE
9 Lead-in to approval : PRE
10 Polite affirmation : YESMAAM
11 Put over the moon : ELATE
12 Something that, if you cut a hole in it, actually has fewer holes than before : NET
13 Inked up : TATTOOED
14 Just awful : ODIOUS
15 Offerings in some fruit bowls : MELONS
16 Actor Benjamin of “Miss Congeniality” : BRATT
19 Position of authority : HELM
21 Vodka brand, informally : STOLI
24 “My goodness!” : ISAY
25 Thigh muscle, informally : QUAD
30 Toy inventor with a background in sculpture and architecture : ERNORUBIK
33 Living ___ : WAGE
34 Take off the top : SKIM
36 Thurman of film : UMA
37 Partner of dagger : CLOAK
39 Hardly a romp : SLOG
42 Wrigglers by the Nile : ASPS
43 “Like ___,” rap hit fueling the Drake/Kendrick Lamar beef of 2024 : THAT
44 Fabric similar to suede : MOLESKIN
45 ___ week (TV ratings period) : SWEEPS
47 Cover for a hardwood floor : AREARUG
50 This evening, in commercialese : TONITE
52 Climber’s aid : ROPE
53 Alone : SOLELY
55 ??? : IMINLOVE
56 Long, long time : EON
57 Roll of green : SOD
60 Harmonic R&B subgenre : DOOWOP
61 Goaded : EGGEDON
62 When doubled, chocolate treat : BON
65 Journalist Holt : LESTER
66 Herbal supplement used as a cold remedy : ECHINACEA
68 Condition that may involve repetitive behaviors, for short : OCD
69 Dragster : HOTROD
71 Term of endearment : HON
72 It’s a thing : ITEM
73 R&B trio with the 1999 #1 hit “No Scrubs” : TLC
74 Something blue that follows Black or Red : SEA
77 Adam’s apple locale : EDEN
78 Spanish muralist whose “American Progress” is in the lobby of 30 Rockefeller Center : SERT
80 Welcome at the door : SEEIN
82 Imprint, as a lasting memory : ETCH
85 Home of Si Racha, where the hot sauce was invented : THAILAND
86 Did some winter riding : SLEIGHED
87 The third one is often dangerous : RAIL
88 Roof overhang : EAVE
90 Computers’ process of storing data : CACHING
91 Superlative suffix : EST
94 Cylindrical Mexican pastry : CHURRO
95 Actor Mark of “NCIS” : HARMON
97 Yoga type : HATHA
98 Crowd noise : ROAR
100 “Oh, you’re in on this, too?” : ETTU
101 Be in charge of, as a committee : CHAIR
102 Substances in sports scandals, familiarly : ROIDS
103 Require : NEED
105 Listings on a blogroll : SITES
106 In the 1% : ELITE
107 Decorate : ADORN
108 Believe it! : TENET
112 It’s passed on the way to the bar, for short : LSAT
115 Keanu’s role in “The Matrix” : NEO
117 Classic muscle car : GTO
118 Ball : ORB
119 Tous ___ jours (every day, in French) : LES