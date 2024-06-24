NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, January 1

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Rapscallion : SCAMP 6 Certain tankful : GAS 9 Kind of game that’s a pitcher’s dream : NOHIT 14 Micronesian island that was the setting for a season of “Survivor” : PALAU 15 Tuna type : AHI 16 Airport near the intersection of I-90 and I-294 : OHARE 17 Cove : INLET 18 On the ___ : LAM 19 Christopher who directed “Oppenheimer” : NOLAN 20 Slangy suffix with “most” : EST 21 “OK … tell me” : ILLBITE 24 N.B.A. 1-pointers: Abbr. : FTS 25 Exclamation from Homer : DOH 26 Hero of “The Matrix” : NEO 27 “A work of ___ that isn’t based on feeling isn’t ___ at all”: Cézanne : ART 28 “Look at Me, I’m Sandra ___” (“Grease” song) : DEE 29 Dickens’s “The Mystery of ___ Drood” : EDWIN 31 Chinese greeting : NIHAO 33 Tool for a pineapple : CORER 35 1990s sitcom featuring a bookstore : ELLEN 38 You can count on them : ABACI 39 Rating for junk bonds : CCC 42 Candymaker Wonka : WILLY 43 Chauvinist or racist : BIGOT 44 In the style of : ALA 45 Start of Caesar’s boast : ICAME 46 Actress Hatcher : TERI 47 Deposit, as an egg : LAY 48 Patrick Stewart and Elton John, for two : SIRS 49 Singer on “Give Peace a Chance” : ONO 51 “Golden Girls” actress Arthur : BEA 52 Sheds, with “off” : SLOUGHS 56 Stylish tote for an executive : WORKBAG 60 Worshiping rows : PEWS 61 Cousin of a croc : GATOR 63 The Emerald Isle : EIRE 64 “___ have to do” : ITLL 65 Like the breeds Shetland and merino : OVINE 66 TALK LIKE THIS! : YELL 67 Like a yenta : NOSY 68 Props for close-up magicians : DECKS 69 Arrogant sort : SNOT

Down