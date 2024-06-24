 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, January 1

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Rapscallion : SCAMP
6 Certain tankful : GAS
9 Kind of game that’s a pitcher’s dream : NOHIT
14 Micronesian island that was the setting for a season of “Survivor” : PALAU
15 Tuna type : AHI
16 Airport near the intersection of I-90 and I-294 : OHARE
17 Cove : INLET
18 On the ___ : LAM
19 Christopher who directed “Oppenheimer” : NOLAN
20 Slangy suffix with “most” : EST
21 “OK … tell me” : ILLBITE
24 N.B.A. 1-pointers: Abbr. : FTS
25 Exclamation from Homer : DOH
26 Hero of “The Matrix” : NEO
27 “A work of ___ that isn’t based on feeling isn’t ___ at all”: Cézanne : ART
28 “Look at Me, I’m Sandra ___” (“Grease” song) : DEE
29 Dickens’s “The Mystery of ___ Drood” : EDWIN
31 Chinese greeting : NIHAO
33 Tool for a pineapple : CORER
35 1990s sitcom featuring a bookstore : ELLEN
38 You can count on them : ABACI
39 Rating for junk bonds : CCC
42 Candymaker Wonka : WILLY
43 Chauvinist or racist : BIGOT
44 In the style of : ALA
45 Start of Caesar’s boast : ICAME
46 Actress Hatcher : TERI
47 Deposit, as an egg : LAY
48 Patrick Stewart and Elton John, for two : SIRS
49 Singer on “Give Peace a Chance” : ONO
51 “Golden Girls” actress Arthur : BEA
52 Sheds, with “off” : SLOUGHS
56 Stylish tote for an executive : WORKBAG
60 Worshiping rows : PEWS
61 Cousin of a croc : GATOR
63 The Emerald Isle : EIRE
64 “___ have to do” : ITLL
65 Like the breeds Shetland and merino : OVINE
66 TALK LIKE THIS! : YELL
67 Like a yenta : NOSY
68 Props for close-up magicians : DECKS
69 Arrogant sort : SNOT
Down

1 Worked for the C.I.A., perhaps : SPIED
2 Playground retort : CANSO
3 Super-trendy : ALLTHERAGE
4 West who said “Men are my life, diamonds are my career” : MAE
5 Set down on paper : PUTINWRITING
6 Cider unit : GALLON
7 Starbuck’s higher-up? : AHAB
8 Ape or monkey : SIMIAN
9 In the dark about something nefarious : NONETHEWISER
10 “Well, lookee there!” : OHO
11 Place to see J.F.K. : HALFDOLLAR
12 Hopping mad : IRATE
13 Past, present or future : TENSE
22 Flowery necklace : LEI
23 Multisport race, in short : TRI
30 In a prim and proper way : DECOROUSLY
32 Singer with the #1 albums “As I Am” and “Girl on Fire” : ALICIAKEYS
33 What you might call a tipsy friend : CAB
34 Last words? : OBIT
36 Symbols of wisdom : ELMS
37 12/31 : NYE
39 Part of U.C.L.A.: Abbr. : CAL
40 Material used to make the object “illustrated” here, in a seasonal song : CLAY
41 Coral island : CAY
50 “Yikes!” : OHGOD
51 Puts to sleep, say : BORES
52 Take a turn with the object illustrated by the central black squares in this puzzle (leading to one of the four circled results) : SPIN
53 Oscar-winning Jared : LETO
54 Symbols of wisdom : OWLS
55 Word processing command : SAVE
56 Policy nerd : WONK
57 “Très ___” : BIEN
58 Singer Guthrie : ARLO
59 Chocolate money won or lost in this puzzle’s game : GELT
62 ___-tac-toe : TIC

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
