NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, January 1

1 Rapscallion : SCAMP
6 Certain tankful : GAS
9 Kind of game that’s a pitcher’s dream : NOHIT
14 Micronesian island that was the setting for a season of “Survivor” : PALAU
15 Tuna type : AHI
16 Airport near the intersection of I-90 and I-294 : OHARE
17 Cove : INLET
18 On the ___ : LAM
19 Christopher who directed “Oppenheimer” : NOLAN
20 Slangy suffix with “most” : EST
21 “OK … tell me” : ILLBITE
24 N.B.A. 1-pointers: Abbr. : FTS
25 Exclamation from Homer : DOH
26 Hero of “The Matrix” : NEO
27 “A work of ___ that isn’t based on feeling isn’t ___ at all”: Cézanne : ART
28 “Look at Me, I’m Sandra ___” (“Grease” song) : DEE
29 Dickens’s “The Mystery of ___ Drood” : EDWIN
31 Chinese greeting : NIHAO
33 Tool for a pineapple : CORER
35 1990s sitcom featuring a bookstore : ELLEN
38 You can count on them : ABACI
39 Rating for junk bonds : CCC
42 Candymaker Wonka : WILLY
43 Chauvinist or racist : BIGOT
44 In the style of : ALA
45 Start of Caesar’s boast : ICAME
46 Actress Hatcher : TERI
47 Deposit, as an egg : LAY
48 Patrick Stewart and Elton John, for two : SIRS
49 Singer on “Give Peace a Chance” : ONO
51 “Golden Girls” actress Arthur : BEA
52 Sheds, with “off” : SLOUGHS
56 Stylish tote for an executive : WORKBAG
60 Worshiping rows : PEWS
61 Cousin of a croc : GATOR
63 The Emerald Isle : EIRE
64 “___ have to do” : ITLL
65 Like the breeds Shetland and merino : OVINE
66 TALK LIKE THIS! : YELL
67 Like a yenta : NOSY
68 Props for close-up magicians : DECKS
69 Arrogant sort : SNOT