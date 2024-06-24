NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, January 10

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Ducked (out) : SNUCK 6 High chairs? : STOOLS 12 Polo participants : PONIES 14 Sarcastic response to an obvious statement : WHOKNEW 15 GarageBand and iMovie, e.g. : IOSAPPS 17 “Don’t wait up” occasion, perhaps : HOTDATE 18 “This is ___” : CNN 19 Makes fit : TAILORS 21 It might change your perspective : LSD 22 “No doubt in my mind” : YEAHIMSURE 24 Do some light work? : LASE 25 Brainstorm out loud : SPITBALL 26 Text with 114 suwar, in a classic spelling : KORAN 27 Walk in the park, maybe : STROLL 28 ___ swear : PINKY 29 M.L.B. team that was the first to trade a player for himself (Harry Chiti in 1962) : METS 30 Group : GANG 31 Some court statements : PLEAS 33 Weight : BURDEN 35 Capital where the won is spent : SEOUL 36 “Be right there!” : WAITASEC 38 Org. for seniors : AARP 39 Insert in a tall glass, perhaps : BENDYSTRAW 41 Basic cable channel : USA 42 Component of many a trial : PLACEBO 43 Bear necessity? : FUR 44 Private watering hole? : CANTEEN 46 Speculate : SURMISE 48 Rivet : ENGROSS 49 They’re set in rings : STONES 50 Rathskeller supply : STEINS 51 Growing pain? : ANGST

Down