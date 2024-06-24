NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, January 10

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.
While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.
If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.
NYT Crossword answers today
Across
1 Ducked (out) : SNUCK
6 High chairs? : STOOLS
12 Polo participants : PONIES
14 Sarcastic response to an obvious statement : WHOKNEW
15 GarageBand and iMovie, e.g. : IOSAPPS
17 “Don’t wait up” occasion, perhaps : HOTDATE
18 “This is ___” : CNN
19 Makes fit : TAILORS
21 It might change your perspective : LSD
22 “No doubt in my mind” : YEAHIMSURE
24 Do some light work? : LASE
25 Brainstorm out loud : SPITBALL
26 Text with 114 suwar, in a classic spelling : KORAN
27 Walk in the park, maybe : STROLL
28 ___ swear : PINKY
29 M.L.B. team that was the first to trade a player for himself (Harry Chiti in 1962) : METS
30 Group : GANG
31 Some court statements : PLEAS
33 Weight : BURDEN
35 Capital where the won is spent : SEOUL
36 “Be right there!” : WAITASEC
38 Org. for seniors : AARP
39 Insert in a tall glass, perhaps : BENDYSTRAW
41 Basic cable channel : USA
42 Component of many a trial : PLACEBO
43 Bear necessity? : FUR
44 Private watering hole? : CANTEEN
46 Speculate : SURMISE
48 Rivet : ENGROSS
49 They’re set in rings : STONES
50 Rathskeller supply : STEINS
51 Growing pain? : ANGST
Down
1 Salacious : SPICY
2 Unclaimed : NOONES
3 Opens, as a onesie : UNSNAPS
4 Counterpart to Britain’s MI6 : CIA
5 Didn’t soft-pedal something, say : KEPTITREAL
6 Surf site : SHORE
7 Squirts : TOTS
8 Approved : OKD
9 For fun : ONALARK
10 Hypothetical starting point? : LETSSAY
11 2024 NATO inductee : SWEDEN
13 Sources of many unwelcome messages online : SPAMBOTS
14 It stands out in a print : WHORL
16 Natural rug fibers : SISALS
20 Quiet : LULL
23 “Feel free to reach out” : HITMEUP
24 Nile superlative : LONGEST
26 Not quite, informally : KINDASORTA
28 Rolling source of entertainment : PARTYBUS
30 They’ll show you the way : GUIDES
31 ___ poet (description of Robert Burns) : PEASANT
32 Grand Marnier ingredient avec un cognac : LORANGE
