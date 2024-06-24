 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, January 11

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times

Across

1 Get an engine going : POWERUP
8 Incurs an extra service charge, perhaps : ROAMS
13 Cost-efficient : ECONOMIC
15 Georges ___, “Habanera” composer : BIZET
16 Jargon heard at Comic-Con or in a D&D game, humorously : NERDSPEAK
18 Clearing : GLADE
19 Specially trained teams : CADRES
20 “Tubular!” : RAD
22 Movement in “The Nutcracker” : PLIE
23 River featured in the Rig Veda : INDUS
24 Fruit-filled loaf : DATEBREAD
26 Pride parade participant? : LION
27 Own up : COMECLEAN
28 ___ fly : SAC
29 Antarctic explorer for whom a sea is named : JAMESROSS
30 Attachments for speakers : LAPELMICS
31 Blatant deceptions : NAKEDLIES
32 Open for drinks : TAP
35 Monarchs, e.g. : AUTOCRATS
36 Baby ___ : YODA
37 Setting for balloon darts or a ringtoss : GAMEBOOTH
38 Television star who went on the “Legally Prohibited From Being Funny on Television Tour” in 2010 : CONAN
39 Taiwanese electronics brand : ACER
40 Note extender, in sheet music : DOT
41 Lothlórien in “The Lord of the Rings,” e.g. : FOREST
42 Make way for : LETBY
44 They believe “the radical notion that women are people,” per Marie Shear : FEMINISTS
46 Siren call? : BLARE
47 Well, that works! : SURECURE
48 OK : ALLOW
49 Certain workplace protection? : DESKPAD

Down

1 #2s, e.g. : PENCILS
2 Locale of Niue and the Pitcairn Islands : OCEANIA
3 Common format for an essay, informally : WORDDOC
4 Bypassing play : ENDRUN
5 Many early wines : ROSES
6 Professional squatters? : UMPS
7 Bit of “Sweeney Todd” fare : PIE
8 Recurring role for Kate McKinnon on “S.N.L.” : RBG
9 Extractor used on some seeds and nuts : OILPRESS
10 Their petals are used to make a traditional Korean wine called “dugyeonju” : AZALEAS
11 Turnpike feature : MEDIAN
12 One taken for a ride : STEED
14 Some sweet pick-me-ups : CARAMELLATTES
17 Contralto singer known as the “First Lady of Radio” : KATESMITH
21 Publicly criticizes : DECRIES
24 Feature of the United States Capitol : DOMEDROOF
25 They act as one : BLOCS
27 Simple house style with gables : CAPECOD
29 Track star Ingebrigtsen who, at age 16, became the youngest person in history to run a sub-four-minute mile : JAKOB
30 “Peace, dude!” : LATERBRO
31 Music genre for Linkin Park and Limp Bizkit : NUMETAL
32 Hits the weights, say : TONESUP
33 “To the stars,” in Latin : ADASTRA
34 De-briefed? : PANTSED
35 Small juice container? : AACELL
36 Jester named in a Shakespeare soliloquy : YORICK
37 First of four emperors in the “Year of the Four Emperors” : GALBA
38 Stack in an ice cream shop : CONES
41 It’s lit! : FIRE
43 Material for Robin Hood’s bow : YEW
45 Result of a downpour, perhaps : MUD

