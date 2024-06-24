NYT Crossword: answers for Saturday, January 11

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Get an engine going : POWERUP 8 Incurs an extra service charge, perhaps : ROAMS 13 Cost-efficient : ECONOMIC 15 Georges ___, “Habanera” composer : BIZET 16 Jargon heard at Comic-Con or in a D&D game, humorously : NERDSPEAK 18 Clearing : GLADE 19 Specially trained teams : CADRES 20 “Tubular!” : RAD 22 Movement in “The Nutcracker” : PLIE 23 River featured in the Rig Veda : INDUS 24 Fruit-filled loaf : DATEBREAD 26 Pride parade participant? : LION 27 Own up : COMECLEAN 28 ___ fly : SAC 29 Antarctic explorer for whom a sea is named : JAMESROSS 30 Attachments for speakers : LAPELMICS 31 Blatant deceptions : NAKEDLIES 32 Open for drinks : TAP 35 Monarchs, e.g. : AUTOCRATS 36 Baby ___ : YODA 37 Setting for balloon darts or a ringtoss : GAMEBOOTH 38 Television star who went on the “Legally Prohibited From Being Funny on Television Tour” in 2010 : CONAN 39 Taiwanese electronics brand : ACER 40 Note extender, in sheet music : DOT 41 Lothlórien in “The Lord of the Rings,” e.g. : FOREST 42 Make way for : LETBY 44 They believe “the radical notion that women are people,” per Marie Shear : FEMINISTS 46 Siren call? : BLARE 47 Well, that works! : SURECURE 48 OK : ALLOW 49 Certain workplace protection? : DESKPAD

Down