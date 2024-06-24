NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, January 12

1 Common first word : MAMA
2 Big first name in American business : ELON
3 Devices worn by informants … and what can be found inside three pairs of answers in this puzzle : HIDDENWIRES
4 Coin toss directive : CALLIT
5 Exploits, as power : ABUSES
6 Spanish hand : MANO
7 Sitting meditation pose : ASANA
8 How an animal’s length may be measured : NOSETOTAIL
9 Feature visible on a tree stump : GROWTHRING
10 Feelings : SENTIMENTS
11 Lock : TRESS
12 Did like : APED
13 Ones unlikely to call the handyman, for short : DIYERS
14 Many-hit Wonder : STEVIE
15 Bit of embroidery … or what’s depicted literally three times in this puzzle : CROSSSTITCH
16 He was named Athlete of the Century by the I.O.C. : PELE
17 Hole punchers : AWLS
19 Symbol of a downturn in the business world : BEAR
22 House, slangily : CRIB
30 French wine designation : CRU
31 Was ill with : HAD
33 Big letters in the pharmaceutical industry : CVS
34 Like a situation that can’t end badly : NOLOSE
36 Electrical unit : AMP
39 Tire reading, for short : PSI
41 Shiny festive décor : TINSEL
42 Co. that may have a package deal? : UPS
44 They watch from afar : SPACETELESCOPES
46 West Coast airport code : SFO
47 Downed : ATE
48 Title bestowed annually in New Orleans : QUEENOFCARNIVAL
50 Photography inits. : SLR
51 “What’s the ___?” : USE
54 Grandma, endearingly : NAN
55 Result of a hit single, maybe : RBI
57 Ingredient in a certain “salad” : JELLO
58 Do-or-die occasions : DDAYS
61 Self image? : TAT
64 Destinations for ambulances, for short : ERS
67 Slippery sorts : EELS
68 Equestrian’s command : EASY
71 Over : ANEW
72 Dog whose name was Terry before her most famous film role : TOTO
73 Station locations : DEPOTS
74 Lightly burns : SINGES
75 Hip bones : ILIA
76 Blue tang fish of Pixar fame : DORY
77 Ecological portmanteau since 1905 : SMOG
78 Pull some strings, say? : TUNE
80 Opera name that might be heard in an opera singer’s warm-up : MIMI
82 Country singer Keith : TOBY
83 Heavy part of a platform shoe : SOLE
84 Styled after : ALA
85 List of candidates : SLATE
87 Muesli brand with mountains on the packaging : ALPEN
88 Rock and roll Paul of fame : LES
90 Like some playful teasing : FLIRTY
92 Very precise sort : PURIST
95 Wound : LESION
96 Slain king in “Macbeth” : DUNCAN
99 Frequently deconstructed dessert items : OREOS
100 Mythological owner of an eight-legged horse named Sleipnir : ODIN
102 Foe of a Saxon : CELT
103 “Hi” or “bye” on Kauai : ALOHA
104 Imperial energy meas. : BTU
105 Grp. making after-work plans? : AARP
106 Baltic capital city : RIGA
108 ___ cava : VENA
109 English prep school with a shade of blue named after it : ETON
110 Cry for help : SOS
113 Tool used in many a sci-fi film : CGI
114 Burden : TAX
115 Part of a Latin trio : AMO