NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, January 12

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 “It’s fine, I guess” : MEH
4 Dash follower : CAM
7 Source of some insomnia : ANGST
12 Quick reads on the subway, perhaps : ADS
15 Filing pro : CPA
18 Treasure-seeking woodcutter of folklore : ALIBABA
20 More in need of a massage : SORER
21 Group that works only for a few seconds at a time : PITCREW
23 H.S. club with student “diplomats” : MODELUN
24 In unison : ASONE
25 ? : EYEROLL
26 “To add on …” : ANDALSO
27 Witches’ brew creatures : NEWTS
28 Concocts : DEVISES
29 Buffalo’s county : ERIE
30 Feline : CATTISH
32 Needles : RIBS
33 “The Situation Room” airer : CNN
35 Nicholas II was the last one : TSAR
37 Measure of resistance : OHM
38 Cathedral feature : APSE
40 Disco fan on “The Simpsons” : STU
43 Some professions : VOWS
45 Literary recommendations : MUSTREADS
48 Stick in a bathroom cabinet : QTIP
49 Goofs : SLIPSUP
52 Like the glow of the last embers in a fire : FAINT
53 Completely destroyed : INRUINS
56 Doctoral hurdles : ORALS
57 Double-___ (hypermobile, medically) : JOINTED
59 Gives an illegal assist : ABETS
60 Produce and discharge : SECRETE
62 Some Korean smartphones : LGS
63 R&B singer Williams : DENIECE
65 Suffix with legal and official : ESE
66 Publican’s offering : ALE
68 It’s connected to the eustachian tube : EAR
69 Org. with four divisions: Atlantic, Central, Pacific and Metropolitan : NHL
70 Told (on) : TATTLED
74 Accepts a ring, in a way : SAYSIDO
77 Court figure : STENO
79 Oxford institution, familiarly : OLEMISS
81 Many apartments in a warehouse district : LOFTS
84 Lucky charms : AMULETS
86 Like a porcupine’s back : SPINY
87 Put in front of a fan : AIRCOOL
89 Person who likes to go solo : LONEWOLF
91 I : OMG
92 Like many video game characters : PLAYABLE
93 A long, long time : AGES
94 Even … or like three pairs of answers in this puzzle : ALLTIEDUP
97 Some drinks and breads : RYES
98 Germs, on the playground : COOTIES
101 Enthusiastic response : SURECAN
104 Shots, for example : BARORDERS
107 The stuff of Persian myths? : NINELIVES
111 ___ 101, 508-meter skyscraper that was once the world’s tallest : TAIPEI
112 Altoid alternatives : TICTACS
116 “Count me in!” : LOVETO
117 Goad : URGEON
118 It might be rolled out in a studio : YOGAMAT
119 Archenemy of the Avengers : THANOS
120 “No thanks” : PASS
121 U.S. president during the moon landing : NIXON
122 Walker with the 2015 triple-platinum hit “Faded” : ALAN

Down

1 Common first word : MAMA
2 Big first name in American business : ELON
3 Devices worn by informants … and what can be found inside three pairs of answers in this puzzle : HIDDENWIRES
4 Coin toss directive : CALLIT
5 Exploits, as power : ABUSES
6 Spanish hand : MANO
7 Sitting meditation pose : ASANA
8 How an animal’s length may be measured : NOSETOTAIL
9 Feature visible on a tree stump : GROWTHRING
10 Feelings : SENTIMENTS
11 Lock : TRESS
12 Did like : APED
13 Ones unlikely to call the handyman, for short : DIYERS
14 Many-hit Wonder : STEVIE
15 Bit of embroidery … or what’s depicted literally three times in this puzzle : CROSSSTITCH
16 He was named Athlete of the Century by the I.O.C. : PELE
17 Hole punchers : AWLS
19 Symbol of a downturn in the business world : BEAR
22 House, slangily : CRIB
30 French wine designation : CRU
31 Was ill with : HAD
33 Big letters in the pharmaceutical industry : CVS
34 Like a situation that can’t end badly : NOLOSE
36 Electrical unit : AMP
39 Tire reading, for short : PSI
41 Shiny festive décor : TINSEL
42 Co. that may have a package deal? : UPS
44 They watch from afar : SPACETELESCOPES
46 West Coast airport code : SFO
47 Downed : ATE
48 Title bestowed annually in New Orleans : QUEENOFCARNIVAL
50 Photography inits. : SLR
51 “What’s the ___?” : USE
54 Grandma, endearingly : NAN
55 Result of a hit single, maybe : RBI
57 Ingredient in a certain “salad” : JELLO
58 Do-or-die occasions : DDAYS
61 Self image? : TAT
64 Destinations for ambulances, for short : ERS
67 Slippery sorts : EELS
68 Equestrian’s command : EASY
71 Over : ANEW
72 Dog whose name was Terry before her most famous film role : TOTO
73 Station locations : DEPOTS
74 Lightly burns : SINGES
75 Hip bones : ILIA
76 Blue tang fish of Pixar fame : DORY
77 Ecological portmanteau since 1905 : SMOG
78 Pull some strings, say? : TUNE
80 Opera name that might be heard in an opera singer’s warm-up : MIMI
82 Country singer Keith : TOBY
83 Heavy part of a platform shoe : SOLE
84 Styled after : ALA
85 List of candidates : SLATE
87 Muesli brand with mountains on the packaging : ALPEN
88 Rock and roll Paul of fame : LES
90 Like some playful teasing : FLIRTY
92 Very precise sort : PURIST
95 Wound : LESION
96 Slain king in “Macbeth” : DUNCAN
99 Frequently deconstructed dessert items : OREOS
100 Mythological owner of an eight-legged horse named Sleipnir : ODIN
102 Foe of a Saxon : CELT
103 “Hi” or “bye” on Kauai : ALOHA
104 Imperial energy meas. : BTU
105 Grp. making after-work plans? : AARP
106 Baltic capital city : RIGA
108 ___ cava : VENA
109 English prep school with a shade of blue named after it : ETON
110 Cry for help : SOS
113 Tool used in many a sci-fi film : CGI
114 Burden : TAX
115 Part of a Latin trio : AMO

