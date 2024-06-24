NYT Crossword: answers for Sunday, January 12

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 “It’s fine, I guess” : MEH 4 Dash follower : CAM 7 Source of some insomnia : ANGST 12 Quick reads on the subway, perhaps : ADS 15 Filing pro : CPA 18 Treasure-seeking woodcutter of folklore : ALIBABA 20 More in need of a massage : SORER 21 Group that works only for a few seconds at a time : PITCREW 23 H.S. club with student “diplomats” : MODELUN 24 In unison : ASONE 25 ? : EYEROLL 26 “To add on …” : ANDALSO 27 Witches’ brew creatures : NEWTS 28 Concocts : DEVISES 29 Buffalo’s county : ERIE 30 Feline : CATTISH 32 Needles : RIBS 33 “The Situation Room” airer : CNN 35 Nicholas II was the last one : TSAR 37 Measure of resistance : OHM 38 Cathedral feature : APSE 40 Disco fan on “The Simpsons” : STU 43 Some professions : VOWS 45 Literary recommendations : MUSTREADS 48 Stick in a bathroom cabinet : QTIP 49 Goofs : SLIPSUP 52 Like the glow of the last embers in a fire : FAINT 53 Completely destroyed : INRUINS 56 Doctoral hurdles : ORALS 57 Double-___ (hypermobile, medically) : JOINTED 59 Gives an illegal assist : ABETS 60 Produce and discharge : SECRETE 62 Some Korean smartphones : LGS 63 R&B singer Williams : DENIECE 65 Suffix with legal and official : ESE 66 Publican’s offering : ALE 68 It’s connected to the eustachian tube : EAR 69 Org. with four divisions: Atlantic, Central, Pacific and Metropolitan : NHL 70 Told (on) : TATTLED 74 Accepts a ring, in a way : SAYSIDO 77 Court figure : STENO 79 Oxford institution, familiarly : OLEMISS 81 Many apartments in a warehouse district : LOFTS 84 Lucky charms : AMULETS 86 Like a porcupine’s back : SPINY 87 Put in front of a fan : AIRCOOL 89 Person who likes to go solo : LONEWOLF 91 I : OMG 92 Like many video game characters : PLAYABLE 93 A long, long time : AGES 94 Even … or like three pairs of answers in this puzzle : ALLTIEDUP 97 Some drinks and breads : RYES 98 Germs, on the playground : COOTIES 101 Enthusiastic response : SURECAN 104 Shots, for example : BARORDERS 107 The stuff of Persian myths? : NINELIVES 111 ___ 101, 508-meter skyscraper that was once the world’s tallest : TAIPEI 112 Altoid alternatives : TICTACS 116 “Count me in!” : LOVETO 117 Goad : URGEON 118 It might be rolled out in a studio : YOGAMAT 119 Archenemy of the Avengers : THANOS 120 “No thanks” : PASS 121 U.S. president during the moon landing : NIXON 122 Walker with the 2015 triple-platinum hit “Faded” : ALAN

Down