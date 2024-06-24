NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, January 13

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Place for gladiatorial combat : ARENA 6 ___ and seek : HIDE 10 “Money, Money, Money” group : ABBA 14 Some jazz instruments, informally : SAXES 15 Restaurant that offers a Mexican Tres Leches stack : IHOP 16 “Dagnabbit!” : DRAT 17 Quality of a statement that feels plausible : TRUTHINESS 19 Lead-in to Worth, Wayne or Lauderdale : FORT 20 Purges (of) : RIDS 21 Holding hands outside, e.g., for short : PDA 22 Shelf on a cliff : LEDGE 23 Chewed and swallowed : ATE 24 High school or college seniors, usually : FOURTHYEARS 27 Disinfectant brand with the tagline “Healthing” : LYSOL 29 Sweetheart, slangily : BAE 30 Tit for ___ : TAT 31 Strings along : LEADSON 35 Visibly supports, as a university or sports team : REPS 36 Tongue of Chaucer … or what’s literally shown in the shaded squares? : MIDDLEENGLISH 39 Queue : LINE 40 Tightens one’s ice skates, e.g. : LACESUP 41 German “Phooey!” : ACH 42 Give in to gravity : SAG 43 Gave up, as territory : CEDED 47 Feel relief from anxiety : BREATHEEASY 52 Do a whoopsie : ERR 53 “Rick and ___” (adult animated sitcom) : MORTY 54 Card that can have the highest or lowest value : ACE 55 Leave roaring with laughter : SLAY 56 “Beware the ___ of March” : IDES 57 Aid in preventing a shipwreck : LIGHTHOUSE 60 Edible ice cream holder : CONE 61 Competent : ABLE 62 More than willing : EAGER 63 “At Last” singer James : ETTA 64 Sent a private text, for short : DMED 65 Journalism : PRESS

Down