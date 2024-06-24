 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, January 13

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Place for gladiatorial combat : ARENA
6 ___ and seek : HIDE
10 “Money, Money, Money” group : ABBA
14 Some jazz instruments, informally : SAXES
15 Restaurant that offers a Mexican Tres Leches stack : IHOP
16 “Dagnabbit!” : DRAT
17 Quality of a statement that feels plausible : TRUTHINESS
19 Lead-in to Worth, Wayne or Lauderdale : FORT
20 Purges (of) : RIDS
21 Holding hands outside, e.g., for short : PDA
22 Shelf on a cliff : LEDGE
23 Chewed and swallowed : ATE
24 High school or college seniors, usually : FOURTHYEARS
27 Disinfectant brand with the tagline “Healthing” : LYSOL
29 Sweetheart, slangily : BAE
30 Tit for ___ : TAT
31 Strings along : LEADSON
35 Visibly supports, as a university or sports team : REPS
36 Tongue of Chaucer … or what’s literally shown in the shaded squares? : MIDDLEENGLISH
39 Queue : LINE
40 Tightens one’s ice skates, e.g. : LACESUP
41 German “Phooey!” : ACH
42 Give in to gravity : SAG
43 Gave up, as territory : CEDED
47 Feel relief from anxiety : BREATHEEASY
52 Do a whoopsie : ERR
53 “Rick and ___” (adult animated sitcom) : MORTY
54 Card that can have the highest or lowest value : ACE
55 Leave roaring with laughter : SLAY
56 “Beware the ___ of March” : IDES
57 Aid in preventing a shipwreck : LIGHTHOUSE
60 Edible ice cream holder : CONE
61 Competent : ABLE
62 More than willing : EAGER
63 “At Last” singer James : ETTA
64 Sent a private text, for short : DMED
65 Journalism : PRESS

Down

1 Word before plane or projection : ASTRAL
2 Uncommon thing : RARITY
3 Oozes, as charm : EXUDES
4 Basketball goals : NETS
5 Cigarette byproduct : ASH
6 Holi celebrant : HINDU
7 “Rumor has it …” : IHEAR
8 Uno x 2 : DOS
9 Mini-albums, for short : EPS
10 Cost for a commercial : ADFEE
11 Hangout events for two guy friends : BRODATES
12 Common chart for comparing data : BARGRAPH
13 Swears (to) : ATTESTS
18 Stock market debut, for short : IPO
22 Caustic drain cleaner : LYE
24 Made a quick retreat : FLED
25 Kind of steak named after a letter of the alphabet : TBONE
26 Chillaxes with friends : HANGS
28 Ye ___ Shoppe : OLDE
32 Arabic for God : ALLAH
33 Digitally make to look younger : DEAGE
34 Brief moment : SEC
35 Ready to eat, as fruit : RIPE
36 Minuscule picture used in spycraft : MICRODOT
37 Essential to the character of something : INHERENT
38 Football holder in “Peanuts” : LUCY
39 Cheese-loving test subjects : LABMICE
42 Pigpen : STY
44 Downpour : DELUGE
45 Wipes out : ERASES
46 Spinners in laundromats : DRYERS
48 On the ocean : ATSEA
49 Sharp-eyed bird : EAGLE
50 Felt sore : ACHED
51 “Quiet on the ___!” : SET
55 Fly high : SOAR
57 Young feller : LAD
58 Company nicknamed “Big Blue” : IBM
59 With it, in last-century slang : HEP

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more
Half-Life 3 detectives think they’ve found new clues in Steam’s code
Half-Life 2

The evidence for Half-Life 3 continues to build, with fans now saying they have proof the game exists within Steam's back-end code. There have been quite a few hints lately that could be interpreted to be the long-awaited sequel, but after many, many, many disappointments over the past two decades, we urge you to take this news with the proper dose of skepticism.

On the Valve subreddit, u/Relevant_Basis5444 discovered that Valve has two games listed under Upcoming Releases, but only Deadlock is visible. The finding prompted a discussion among users -- many confirming the listing -- and one even said that using the Wayback Machine shows only one upcoming game as of December 29. Of course, there is a chance this could be nothing more than a bug.

Read more