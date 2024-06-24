 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, January 14

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Ruling from a tennis line judge : ITSIN
6 Spelled-out chant at the World Cup : USA
9 Home for Shrek : SWAMP
14 For the first time : NEWLY
15 ___ Beta Kappa : PHI
16 Signature Caitlin Clark shot, informally : THREE
17 One in charge of a sting operation? : BEEKEEPER
19 Vessel in a slip : YACHT
20 Individuals : ONES
21 It locks locks into place : GEL
22 Lead-in to rock or weekly : ALT
23 Like a birthday candle prior to your making a wish : LIT
24 Absolute champion : WORLDBEATER
29 Head off : DEPART
31 Make good as new : RESTORE
32 Cheer after a gooooooal! : OLE
33 Poorly behaved child : BRAT
35 Parks who sparked a bus boycott : ROSA
36 Publicity hound : ATTENTIONSEEKER
40 News of an alien landing, probably : HOAX
41 “Milk’s favorite cookie” brand : OREO
42 Barnyard sound : MAA
43 Challenge for a person drawing lots? : ARTTEST
45 Piece of equipment seen at the Paralympics : SITSKI
48 Person often flirting with disaster : STORMCHASER
51 Response in the game of Battleship : HIT
52 Org. that helped phase out CFCs : EPA
53 Jost’s “S.N.L.” Weekend Update co-host : CHE
54 Hardy and Petty : TOMS
55 Friend of Flower and Thumper : BAMBI
58 Game that ends when the snitch is caught … and whose positions end 17-, 24-, 36- and 48-Across : QUIDDITCH
60 Handbill : FLIER
61 Chilly remark? : BRR
62 Home of the Craters of the Moon National Monument : IDAHO
63 Bit of snow : FLAKE
64 Posed : SAT
65 Question after a joke bombs : GETIT

Down

1 Emphasized, textwise : INBOLD
2 Like the yellow polka dot bikini, in a 1960 #1 novelty song : TEENIE
3 Popular Thanksgiving item : SWEETPOTATO
4 Types : ILKS
5 Scientific Bill : NYE
6 Word before deck or hand : UPPER
7 Prominent part of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle costume : SHELL
8 The “A” of A/C : AIR
9 Choices at salons : STYLES
10 “I like this so much!” : WHATATREAT
11 ___ de Triomphe : ARC
12 “I wasn’t impressed” : MEH
13 Rescue animal, maybe : PET
18 Quadruple award achievement, informally : EGOT
22 Supports illegally, in a way : ABETS
24 Small brown songbird : WREN
25 Liquid-Plumr alternative : DRANO
26 Attempted : TOOKASHOTAT
27 Gaelic language : ERSE
28 Back end : REAR
30 TV host who got asked a lot of questions : ALEXTREBEK
33 Labor day event : BIRTH
34 Pseudonym in a landmark legal case : ROE
36 Cries of understanding : AHAS
37 Cause for a lawsuit : TORT
38 “Vissi d’arte” opera : TOSCA
39 Qatari leader : EMIR
44 Enemy of the Rebel Alliance : EMPIRE
45 Tournament ranking : SEED
46 Korean fermented cabbage : KIMCHI
47 Remark while fanning oneself, maybe : ITSHOT
49 Integra maker : ACURA
50 Polo, e.g. : SHIRT
54 It washes a shore : TIDE
55 Closest pal, informally : BFF
56 Not just some : ALL
57 Hamm of soccer fame : MIA
58 Ones trying not to be sacked, in brief : QBS
59 Fossil hunters’ project : DIG

