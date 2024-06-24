NYT Crossword: answers for Tuesday, January 14

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Ruling from a tennis line judge : ITSIN 6 Spelled-out chant at the World Cup : USA 9 Home for Shrek : SWAMP 14 For the first time : NEWLY 15 ___ Beta Kappa : PHI 16 Signature Caitlin Clark shot, informally : THREE 17 One in charge of a sting operation? : BEEKEEPER 19 Vessel in a slip : YACHT 20 Individuals : ONES 21 It locks locks into place : GEL 22 Lead-in to rock or weekly : ALT 23 Like a birthday candle prior to your making a wish : LIT 24 Absolute champion : WORLDBEATER 29 Head off : DEPART 31 Make good as new : RESTORE 32 Cheer after a gooooooal! : OLE 33 Poorly behaved child : BRAT 35 Parks who sparked a bus boycott : ROSA 36 Publicity hound : ATTENTIONSEEKER 40 News of an alien landing, probably : HOAX 41 “Milk’s favorite cookie” brand : OREO 42 Barnyard sound : MAA 43 Challenge for a person drawing lots? : ARTTEST 45 Piece of equipment seen at the Paralympics : SITSKI 48 Person often flirting with disaster : STORMCHASER 51 Response in the game of Battleship : HIT 52 Org. that helped phase out CFCs : EPA 53 Jost’s “S.N.L.” Weekend Update co-host : CHE 54 Hardy and Petty : TOMS 55 Friend of Flower and Thumper : BAMBI 58 Game that ends when the snitch is caught … and whose positions end 17-, 24-, 36- and 48-Across : QUIDDITCH 60 Handbill : FLIER 61 Chilly remark? : BRR 62 Home of the Craters of the Moon National Monument : IDAHO 63 Bit of snow : FLAKE 64 Posed : SAT 65 Question after a joke bombs : GETIT

Down