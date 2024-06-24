 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, January 15

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Went by quickly : FLEW
5 “___ knew?” : WHO
8 What to do “if you’ve heard this before” : STOPME
14 Energy, of a sort : AURA
15 Possessed : HAD
16 Illinois city whose name serves as shorthand for mainstream taste : PEORIA
17 Look for trouble : STINKEYE
19 Parthenon’s place : ATHENS
20 Offers, as a resignation : TENDERS
21 Good for nothing : FREEBIE
22 Espy : SEE
23 Mass transit vehicle : BUS
24 Stock market index, in brief : DOW
25 “Nova” airer : PBS
28 Put a name to : LABELED
31 “Oh, I see it now!” : AHA
33 West Coast gas brand : ARCO
35 Gig makeup? : MEGS
36 Went wrong : ERRED
38 With 40-Across, open for business : DEARSIR
40 See 38-Across : ORMADAM
42 One who parties hearty : RAVER
43 Performer who thinks inside the box? : MIME
45 Brand of cooler : YETI
46 Scrape (by) : EKE
47 Scholar : STUDENT
50 “Spring forward” result: Abbr. : DST
51 Show where the term “Debbie Downer” originated, in brief : SNL
53 Media clutter : ADS
54 Winter coat : FUR
56 Fit for a king : REGALIA
58 Triangular pastries : SAMOSAS
62 Fashion photographer Richard : AVEDON
63 Run for the hills : SKISLOPE
64 Popular wine from Bordeaux : MERLOT
65 See 63-Down : HER
66 Leave behind : LOSE
67 Spots for Hawaii and Alaska, often : INSETS
68 Source of Roquefort cheese : EWE
69 Stanch : STEM

Down

1 Partner of loose : FAST
2 Instrument depicted in Caravaggio’s “The Musicians” : LUTE
3 Sportscaster Andrews : ERIN
4 Suit in a tarot deck : WANDS
5 Question from someone who’s lost : WHEREAMI
6 Does some baling : HAYS
7 Shelley’s “___ to the West Wind” : ODE
8 Not densely packed : SPARSE
9 ___-à-___ : TETE
10 Expressed some abject admiration : OOHED
11 Got on first? : PREBOARDED
12 Kellogg’s cereal with a “Frosted” variety : MINIWHEATS
13 Move gently : EASE
18 Boat bottom : KEEL
21 Overly abundant : FULSOME
23 Plead : BEG
25 San Diego pro : PADRE
26 Digs out of a hole, maybe : BREAKSEVEN
27 Hyenas and raccoons, for two : SCAVENGERS
29 Vertex of an infamous triangle : BERMUDA
30 Alternative to Rep. or Ind. : DEM
32 Allow : ADMIT
34 Mine find : ORE
37 Beam from a sci-fi shooter : RAY
39 Many SAT takers: Abbr. : SRS
41 Where you might dress up for a court appearance, informally? : RENFAIRE
44 Checks the age of : IDS
48 Spoils : TAINTS
49 Antacid brand : TUMS
52 Mess kitchen implement : LADLE
55 Parker House products : ROLLS
56 “Mr. Robot” actor Malek : RAMI
57 Spoils : LOOT
58 Twist, as data : SKEW
59 Flue symptom? : SOOT
60 Church recess : APSE
61 Appear : SEEM
63 With 65-Across, common pronoun pair : SHE

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
