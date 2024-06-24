NYT Crossword: answers for Wednesday, January 15

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Went by quickly : FLEW 5 “___ knew?” : WHO 8 What to do “if you’ve heard this before” : STOPME 14 Energy, of a sort : AURA 15 Possessed : HAD 16 Illinois city whose name serves as shorthand for mainstream taste : PEORIA 17 Look for trouble : STINKEYE 19 Parthenon’s place : ATHENS 20 Offers, as a resignation : TENDERS 21 Good for nothing : FREEBIE 22 Espy : SEE 23 Mass transit vehicle : BUS 24 Stock market index, in brief : DOW 25 “Nova” airer : PBS 28 Put a name to : LABELED 31 “Oh, I see it now!” : AHA 33 West Coast gas brand : ARCO 35 Gig makeup? : MEGS 36 Went wrong : ERRED 38 With 40-Across, open for business : DEARSIR 40 See 38-Across : ORMADAM 42 One who parties hearty : RAVER 43 Performer who thinks inside the box? : MIME 45 Brand of cooler : YETI 46 Scrape (by) : EKE 47 Scholar : STUDENT 50 “Spring forward” result: Abbr. : DST 51 Show where the term “Debbie Downer” originated, in brief : SNL 53 Media clutter : ADS 54 Winter coat : FUR 56 Fit for a king : REGALIA 58 Triangular pastries : SAMOSAS 62 Fashion photographer Richard : AVEDON 63 Run for the hills : SKISLOPE 64 Popular wine from Bordeaux : MERLOT 65 See 63-Down : HER 66 Leave behind : LOSE 67 Spots for Hawaii and Alaska, often : INSETS 68 Source of Roquefort cheese : EWE 69 Stanch : STEM

Down