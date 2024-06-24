 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, January 17

By and

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

Recommended Videos

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

NYT Crossword answers today

New York Times Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

1 Introductory course : SALAD
6 Exchange letters : IPO
9 Venue for the sale of the town of Buford, Wyo., in 2012 (price: $900,000) : EBAY
13 What you might get after being taken for a ride : UBERRATING
16 Hint : NOTE
17 Jörmungandr, in Norse mythology : SEAMONSTER
18 ___ option : CALL
19 Narrow passage: Abbr. : STR
20 Affixes, in a way : PINS
21 Unprincipled : AMORAL
23 Midrange performer : ALTO
24 Shattering results : SHARDS
25 So-so at best : NOGREATSHAKES
29 Buff marsh resident : EGRET
30 Budget alternative : ALAMO
31 Saucer contents, in brief : ETS
34 Industrial Revolution and others : ERAS
35 First Pixar film with a female protagonist : BRAVE
36 Fulminate : RAIL
37 Cubby hole? : DEN
38 Playwright/screenwriter Douglas Carter ___ : BEANE
39 First capital of Alaska : SITKA
40 One method of payment : DIRECTDEPOSIT
43 Pickle : SCRAPE
44 Actress Melissa Joan ___ : HART
45 Sauce made of seeds : TAHINI
46 Company behind Sonic the Hedgehog : SEGA
47 Blubber : SOB
50 2011 hit by Jay-Z and Kanye West that samples a 1966 soul performance : OTIS
51 Very : NOTALITTLE
54 Bit of a subway station wall : TILE
55 “That’ll do” : GOODENOUGH
56 Split things, sometimes : ENDS
57 Some printer purchases, for short : HPS
58 Ping maker : SONAR

Down

1 Work (out) : SUSS
2 Provide crooked support for : ABET
3 Shakespearean counterpart to Logan on “Succession” : LEAR
4 Ready to fight : ARM
5 Bead : DROPLET
6 “Take your time!” : ITSNOTARACE
7 Worst possible circumstances, with “the” : PITS
8 Horizontal line, in Chinese writing : ONE
9 “More!” : ENCORE
10 Positions of governance : BOARDSEATS
11 It shows the lay of the land : ATLAS
12 Big whoop : YELL
14 Borg who co-founded the Institute for Women in Technology : ANITA
15 Kenneth who wrote “The Wind in the Willows” : GRAHAME
22 Speedy shark : MAKO
23 Father of Phobos and Deimos : ARES
24 Features of some monks and punks : SHAVEDHEADS
25 It’s a must : NEED
26 Fantasy creature : OGRE
27 Relative minor? : GRANDCHILD
28 Way of looking at things : SLANT
32 ___ bar : TIKI
33 Louver : SLAT
35 Alarm sound option on a smartphone : BEEPING
36 Hoot : RIOT
38 Milling byproduct : BRAN
39 Unfortunate twists : SPRAINS
41 Blooms for van Gogh : IRISES
42 Quarter back? : EAGLE
43 Smooth kind of finish : SATIN
45 Schlep : TOTE
46 Point on a bus route : STOP
47 Floor : STUN
48 ___ Tokarczuk, winner of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature : OLGA
49 Big name in paint : BEHR
52 “How gorgeous!” : OOH
53 Adverb much used by Goldilocks : TOO

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Former Digital Trends Contributor
As Digital Trends' Gaming evergreen lead, Sam Hill is here to help you find your new favorite game and dive right in. The…
NYT Spelling Bee: answers for Friday, May 10
NYT Spelling Bee logo.

Obsessed with New York Times' games? So are we, and Spelling Bee is one of our favorites. But just like any other NYT game — Wordle, Connections, Strands, and The Mini — we have trouble finishing it occasionally.

If you're stuck on today's Spelling Bee, we're here to help. Check out the article below for a refresher on how to play the game and a list of all the possible words you could spell today.
How to play Spelling Bee

Read more
LinkedIn adding word games so you can procrastinate at work
A LinkedIn mobile app store page displayed on a mobile device.

LinkedIn may exist to help professionals look for new job opportunities and network with others in the same field, but it could soon become the place for a bit of downtime, too.

Why? Because it's planning to introduce games to its platform.

Read more
Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times announced that Wordle is now playable within The New York Times Crossword app on Android and iOS. Players can access the popular word guessing game in the same app as three other games: The Crossword (the app's namesake), The Mini Crossword, and Spelling Bee.

https://twitter.com/NYTGames/status/1562470378483888130

Read more