NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, January 17



NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Introductory course : SALAD 6 Exchange letters : IPO 9 Venue for the sale of the town of Buford, Wyo., in 2012 (price: $900,000) : EBAY 13 What you might get after being taken for a ride : UBERRATING 16 Hint : NOTE 17 Jörmungandr, in Norse mythology : SEAMONSTER 18 ___ option : CALL 19 Narrow passage: Abbr. : STR 20 Affixes, in a way : PINS 21 Unprincipled : AMORAL 23 Midrange performer : ALTO 24 Shattering results : SHARDS 25 So-so at best : NOGREATSHAKES 29 Buff marsh resident : EGRET 30 Budget alternative : ALAMO 31 Saucer contents, in brief : ETS 34 Industrial Revolution and others : ERAS 35 First Pixar film with a female protagonist : BRAVE 36 Fulminate : RAIL 37 Cubby hole? : DEN 38 Playwright/screenwriter Douglas Carter ___ : BEANE 39 First capital of Alaska : SITKA 40 One method of payment : DIRECTDEPOSIT 43 Pickle : SCRAPE 44 Actress Melissa Joan ___ : HART 45 Sauce made of seeds : TAHINI 46 Company behind Sonic the Hedgehog : SEGA 47 Blubber : SOB 50 2011 hit by Jay-Z and Kanye West that samples a 1966 soul performance : OTIS 51 Very : NOTALITTLE 54 Bit of a subway station wall : TILE 55 “That’ll do” : GOODENOUGH 56 Split things, sometimes : ENDS 57 Some printer purchases, for short : HPS 58 Ping maker : SONAR

Down